The Fear No Evil Substack post today called my attention to Shane Almgren’s Substack post:

Almgren presents a fact-filled and fairly persuasive argument that the Trump/Musk/Doge actions of recent weeks constitutes the initial execution of a long-range plan by a number of billionaires (all named in Almgren’s post) to make the United States be an explicit corporate monarchy with CEOs having dictatorial political power—just as corporate CEOs have dictatorial power over an economic corporation—with not even the pretense of it being a democracy. Almgren shows that the openly stated—not secret!—ideology of these billionaires is an explicit rejection of the very idea of democracy.

Let’s assume for the sake of argument that what Almgren asserts is really true. Here are my thoughts.

First, as I have posted earlier many times (here and here and here and here for example), the United States was never and is not a democracy. It has always been, and is, a dictatorship of the rich in which the rich treat the have-nots like dirt.

Second, for a very long time in many parts of the world the rich have chosen to make their dictatorship of the rich appear to be at least somewhat a democracy of the not-so-rich.

Read here about how the British monarchy was obliged to convoke a parliament in the 17th century.

Read here about how the French monarchy was obliged to convoke the Estates- General, a representative body, in 1789.

Read here how, in 1905 there was an attempted revolution against the Czar of Russia (an absolute dictator if ever there was one) and it persuaded the Czar to create a parliament-like institution called the Duma, an assembly with elected representatives that supposedly would have to give its approval to the enactment of legislation.

After the American Revolution won independence from Great Britain, some people wanted to make George Washington a king, but wiser heads prevailed and the leaders of the revolution realized that it would be far better—for them, the rich—to NOT create an overt monarchy but instead to create a government that purported to be of We the People.

So why, we may wonder, is it that the billionaires Musk, et al, are rejecting the wisdom of their uber-rich and powerful forebears?

Well, maybe they have just drawn a different lesson from history. Maybe they are focused on the fact that the parliament in England under Oliver Cromwell chopped off the head of the monarch Charles I, and the Estates General (or what it turned into) in France chopped of the head of the French monarch Louis XVI, and the existence of the Russian Duma failed to prevent the Czar having to abdicate in 1917 and be shot along with his whole family.

The billionaires Musk, et al, might have a point! It really is very hard—VERY hard!—for a tiny class of obscenely rich and powerful and privileged people to remain in power for ever and for ever. Maybe the best strategy for such people is to grab absolutely and totally unhindered (by a pretense of being democratic) power and use it for as long as possible.

Who knows what these assholes really think?

What’s important is what WE the have-nots think.

I propose that we think about how WE want society to be.

I propose that we think about what is the genuine democracy that we want.

I propose that we think about how we can remove the rich from power to win genuine democracy.

I propose that we do not fall for the TRAP of working to protect the billionaires who want a disguised dictatorship of the rich from the billionaires who want an overt dictatorship of the rich.

I propose that we take concrete steps, even as just a single individual, to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power.

This is what I propose, regardless of whether what Shane Almgren asserts about the billionaires Musk, et al, is true or not.

What do you think?