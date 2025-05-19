Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

When it comes to the law regarding who can and who cannot use the women’s bathroom (and locker and shower room) the ruling class has discovered that this is an excellent arena in which to carry out its strategy of divide-and-rule to keep us have-nots fighting each other instead of uniting against the rich who treat us like dirt.

Here’s how the “bathroom divide-and-rule” works.

First, make sure that the law is NOT sensible and will unnecessarily anger some have-nots in the name of (supposedly) preventing the oppression of other have-nots. Such non-sensible legislation can accomplish the divide-and-rule goal in different ways.

One way is to say that males who are obviously biological males have a right to use the women’s bath/locker/shower rooms if they say they are a female. This naturally angers women.

Another way is to say that males who say they are a female and who truly appear (even when naked as a result of “bottom” surgery and perhaps “top” surgery as well) to be a female and who wish to be treated as a female may nonetheless not use the women’s bath/locker/shower rooms and must use the men’s facilities. This is apparently the law now in the UK, and it naturally angers males who have had “bottom” surgery and perhaps “top” surgery to appear to be female and those who sympathize with them.

The new UK policy is being increasingly enforced now in the U.S. with the Trump administration’s rejection of the earlier (also non-sensical!) Democratic Party’s woke policy that said males could use the women’s facilities if they said they were a female. The UK/Trump policy says only biological females (from birth) can use the women’s facilities. This results in incidents like this where a biological female is denied use of the women’s bathroom because she doesn’t look female enough:

According to this UK/Trump “anti-woke” policy a biological female who has had medical and surgical (including both “top” and “bottom” surgery) procedures and who appears, even when naked, to be a bearded and big-muscled man must nonetheless use the women’s facilities and not the men’s facilities because their (his, her?) birth certificate says “female.” (The UK/Trump law would presumably no longer allow a person to have the sex on their birth certificate changed after “sex change” surgery, as is the case today in most U.S. states.) The UK/Trump policy not only angers transgender males with top and bottom surgery who must use the women’s facilities, it might also anger women in those facilities who encounter apparent men in them.

Second, accuse those who are angered by the law of being bigoted and un-caring about the oppression of whomever the law purports to be defending from oppression.

The ruling class has gotten pretty skilled at doing this in a manner that gets close to half the have-nots on one side in support of the law and half the have-nots on the other side opposed to the law, with each side viewing the other as the enemy.

Here is what a SENSIBLE “bathroom/locker/shower law” could be, one that would have the support of the vast majority of the have-nots

I wrote about such a law in an article, from which the following is extracted:

As somebody once wisely said, "Sometimes that which goes without saying goes better said." In that spirit let me say, before getting into the topic indicated by the title of this article, that I believe that transgender people should have full civil and human rights, just like everybody else. Nothing I say below is contrary to this belief. Politicians, as we all know, sometimes claim that the law they passed or advocate is about doing something good--like defending human and civil rights or the "right to work," etc., when in reality it is no such thing. When somebody objects to such a law, that does not mean, of course, that they object to the good thing that the law PURPORTS to be defending, does it?

Until 2016, the very reasonable custom for a very long time has been that when it comes to public-access locker room and shower facilities, people with apparently only male genitalia (whether born with them or not) use one set of facilities, and people with apparently only female genitalia use a different set of facilities, and people with apparently both male and female genitalia--yes, there are a minuscule number of such people!--use a private one-person only facility. Why the word 'apparently' here? Because a minuscule number of people have non-visible genitalia of apparently one type, possibly with visible genitalia of apparently the other type; what's visible is what matters. This long-standing custom makes perfect sense and we should stick with it.

I would add that there should be private single-person bathrooms, shower areas and locker rooms for any individuals who for any reason do not want to use a multi-person room or area. For example, some children in middle schools or high schools are demanding to be permitted to use bathroom, locker and shower facilities assigned to girls on the grounds that they identify as female despite having male genitalia from birth (and vice versa.) Such students should be limited to either the facilities in which people have the same type of apparent genitalia as they do, or to private single-person facilities.

As for public-access bathrooms with private stalls, the very reasonable custom has been that people who appear to be female use the women's bathroom and vice versa for the men's bathroom; genitalia are irrelevant because they are not seen by anybody else. People whose appearance made their sex difficult to determine would just be assumed to be female if they were in the women’s bathroom and male if they were in the men’s bathroom. This made virtually everybody happy, including transgender people.​

Note, however, that private stalls in a bathroom do not solve the problem that Muslim girls/women who sometimes remove their hijabs in order to adjust them in front of the common area mirrors, and who do not want to do this in the presence of a male, have a reason for not wanting males in the bathroom, even if there are private stalls; if and when this is a concern then single-person bathrooms or single-person areas with just a mirror should be provided.

(Note: I use the words "apparently" and "appear" above because this makes for a practical policy. If the policy were based on actual (including non-visible internal organs and tissue), not just visibly apparent, male/female genitalia or biological sex this would require--absurdly in my opinion--tedious and invasive inspections.)

The rare transgender individual with one kind of genitalia who insists on using shower or locker room facilities where everybody else has the opposite kind of genitalia (such as the swimmer, Lia Thomas reported on here or these prisoners reported here) is viewed by most transgender people as wrong, as motivated by ideologically or sexually (as described in this video starting at time point 32:18 by the sexologist scientist who has studied this) driven exhibitionism that denies the right of people to the kind of privacy they are accustomed to in gendered public-access facilities.

[The article from which this is extracted also discusses the question of who should be able to compete against women in sports. It says that persons who have passed through male puberty should not be allowed to compete in a physical sport against females.]

The ruling class could easily craft sensible legislation like this that would prevent anybody from being oppressed or treated unfairly. Such legislation would have the support of the vast majority of people. And that is precisely why the ruling class will not craft such sensible legislation; the purpose of its “bathroom” legislation is to make sure that the vast majority of the have-nots are split into opposing camps, each viewing the other as its enemy.

Keep your eyes open to how our rulers craft deliberately non-sensible laws regarding the “bathroom” issue. Advocate a sensible law instead.