JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReligiousWar4GodWealth4Elites's avatar
ReligiousWar4GodWealth4Elites
May 19

Fully agree. Let us open our eyes to how we are being played by the ruling class

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Nanabukulu21's avatar
Nanabukulu21
May 19

The argument of the bathroom completely minimizes the legislation. This is the typical abuse of power that woman are concerned about. The legislation was confirmed after woman only shortlists included biological males who identified as woman. If, anyone has seen the absolute horrendous language and threats towards mainly biological women who agree with that legislation. They would not see it as a small number . Threatening to kill, piss on , hang , burn , torture. I myself have been threatened and called names after only requesting that a forum supporting Palestinians be just that. As, people have varying opinions on the legislation confirmation biological sex. I agree the governments have been playing divide and rule. The outcome similar to the all male are toxic . Making women fearful of men. Whilst encouraging rearmament and conscription.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture