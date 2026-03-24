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Wonderful egalitarian people like the woman shown above—the vast majority of people—are a big problem for the anti-egalitarians who want to get rich and be powerful and have enormous privileges by economically oppressing such people. The anti-egalitarians’ solution to their problem is to make egalitarian people fear a frightening bogeyman enemy and believe that rich anti-egalitarians are their protector against it. Zionist leaders did that in 1948 and are still doing it today.

Israel’s founders, people such as its first prime minister David Ben-Gurion, were atheists. They didn’t believe in God or that the Bible was the word of God or that Jews were ‘chosen’ by God or any of that religious stuff about the land of Palestine being given by God to the Jews.

The early atheist Zionist leaders initially made efforts to get a piece of Uganda, or Canada or Australia for their Zionist project. The religious Jews, mostly in Russia, wanted it to be in Palestine—the ‘Holy Land—but the atheist Zionist leaders would have been happy to make it be elsewhere if they could have done so. As it turned out, Great Britain gave them a part of Palestine (thinking it would help Britain control the Middle East), and of course the Zionist leaders took it, which also pleased the religious Jews.

The atheist Zionist leaders wanted a working class—a Jewish working class—of their own, located wherever they could locate it. They wanted a working class off of which they could get rich and powerful (by oppressing it economically) just as non-Jewish rich people did with their own working classes. Why not? That is only fair, right? To deny this right to ambitious Jews would be antisemitic, right?

“But,” you might argue, “the real motive of the atheist Zionist leaders was to create a safe place for Jews fearing antisemitic attacks.” WRONG!

Here’s what those atheist Zionist leaders thought about the importance of protecting ordinary European Jews during the Holocaust :

David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister: No friend of ordinary Jews!​

“If I knew that it would be possible to save all the [Jewish] children in Germany by bringing them over to England and only half of them by transporting them to Eretz Israel, then I opt for the second alternative. For we must take into account not only the lives of these children but also the history of the people of Israel.” [26] —David Ben-Gurion, 1938 “Ben-Gurion and other Zionist leaders vetoed the immigration of 1,000 [Jewish] orphans, who were in physical and emotional danger as a result of the harsh winter of 1945, from the camps in Germany to England, where the Jewish community had managed to secure them permits. Another group of roughly 500 children of camp inhabitants was barred, after Zionist intervention, from reaching France, whose rabbinical institutions had offered them safe haven.” [20] The reason for this cruelty? To send the children to Palestine to fight Palestinians so that people like David Ben-Gurion could have a “state of their own” to rule over. [from Baruch Kimmerling’s review of Yosef Grodzinsky’s In the Shadow of the Holocaust: The Struggle Between Jews and Zionists in the Aftermath of World War II [20]

Zionism’s hostility to Jews trying to survive anywhere other than Palestine goes back at least to 1938 when, at a meeting of Labor Zionists in Great Britain, David Ben-Gurion, argued:

“If I knew that it would be possible to save all the children in Germany by bringing them over to England and only half of them by transporting them to Eretz Israel, then I opt for the second alternative. For we must take into account not only the lives of these children but also the history of the people of Israel.” [26]

These are the words of a fanatic, obsessed with the dream of becoming a ruler of a “state of his own” no matter how many innocent Jewish lives must be sacrificed for that end. One might dismiss Ben-Gurion’s words about Jewish children as merely rhetoric unconnected to real-life decisions, but as we will see, it turns out that Zionist leaders during the Holocaust did indeed act in accordance with Ben-Gurion’s insistence that Jewish lives -- hundreds of thousands of Jewish lives -- are less important than achieving a Jewish state. Zionist leaders sabotaged efforts to rescue Jews in Europe during the Holocaust because they felt that the rescue of Jews threatened their goal of becoming masters of a “state of their own.”​

During the Holocaust, top Zionist leaders opposed any plan to rescue Jews from the Nazis if that plan did not sent the rescued Jews to Palestine (to become the new Jewish working class in the eventual “Jewish state” to be created there.)

Zionist sabotage of rescue efforts was an established policy as early as 1942. In a letter to The Times (of London), June 6, 1961, Rabbi Dr. Solomon Schonfeld, Chairman of the wartime Rescue Committee established by the Chief Rabbi of Britain, describes how the Zionist leadership in Great Britain opposed efforts to rescue European Jews from the Holocaust. He writes that, contrary to the claims that the British government was “largely indifferent to and unwilling to take action in defense of the European Jews who were being massacred daily by the Nazis in spite of efforts by Zionist leaders to persuade the British Foreign Office to rouse itself into action on behalf of the victims...My experience in 1942-43 was wholly in favour of British readiness to help, openly, constructively and totally, and that this readiness met with opposition from Zionist leaders who insisted on rescue to Palestine as the only acceptable form of help.”

Rabbi Schonfeld goes on to describe how, in December, 1942, he and others formed a Council for Rescue from the Nazi Terror which initiated a Parliamentary Rescue Committee supported by leading members of both Houses, and how they submitted a motion to Parliament calling for the government “to declare its readiness to find temporary refuge in its own territories or in territories under its control for endangered persons who are able to leave those countries; to appeal to the governments of countries bordering on enemy and enemy-occupied countries to allow temporary asylum and transit facilities for such persons; to offer to those governments, so far as practicable, such help as may be needed to facilitate their cooperation; and to invite the other Allied governments to consider similar action.” But this is what happened, according to the rabbi’s letter:

“As a result of widespread concern and the persistence of a few, this motion achieved within two weeks a total of 277 Parliamentary signatures of all parties. This purely humanitarian proposal met with sympathy from government circles, and I should add that H.M.Government did, in fact, issue some hundreds of Mauritius and other immigration permits -- indeed, in favour of any threatened Jewish family whom we could name. Already while the Parliamentary motion was gathering momentum, voices of dissent were heard from Zionist quarters: ‘Why not Palestine?’ The obvious answers that the most urgent concern was humanitarian and not political, that the Mufti-Nazi alliance ruled out Palestine for the immediate saving of lives and that Britain could not then add to her Middle East problems, were of no avail. “At the Parliamentary meeting held on January 27, 1943, when the next steps were being energetically pursued by over 100 M.P.s and Lords, a spokesman for the Zionists announced that the Jews would oppose the motion on the grounds of its omitting to refer to Palestine. Some voices were raised in support of the Zionist view, there was considerable debate, and thereafter the motion was dead. Even the promoters exclaimed in desperation: If the Jews cannot agree among themselves, how can we help? It was useless to argue with a then current Zionist argument: ‘Every nation has had its dead in the fight for its homeland -- the sufferers under Hitler are our dead in our fight’.”

Why did Zionist leaders sabotage rescue efforts? The answer is spelled out very clearly in a dramatic letter. In the autumn of 1942 Nathan Schwalb (Dror) was representative of the Zionist He-Halutz (The Pioneer) organization in Geneva. At this time a Jewish rescue Working Group in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia, was sending desperate appeals to He-Halutz for money to bribe senior Nazi officials to delay or prevent the transport of Czechoslovakian Jewry to Auschwitz and other death camps. Schwalb replied, in his letter to the rescue group, as follows:

“Since we have the opportunity of this courier, we are writing to the group that they must always remember that matter which is the most important, which is the main issue that must always be before our eyes. After all, the allies will be victorious. After the victory, they will once again divide up the world between the nations as they did at the end of first war. Then they opened the way for us for the first step [the British Balfour Declaration of 1917 supporting a Jewish homeland in Palestine -- JS] and now, as the war ends, we must do everything so that Eretz Yisroel [the Land of Israel -- JS] should become a Jewish state. Important steps have already been taken in this matter. As to the cry that comes from your country, we must be aware that all the nations of the Allies are spilling much blood and if we do not bring sacrifices, with what will we achieve the right to sit at the table when they make the distribution of nations and territories after the war? And so it would be foolish and impertinent on our side to ask the nations whose blood is being spilled for permission to send money into the land of their enemies in order to protect our own blood. Because ‘rak b’dam tihyu lanu haaretz’ (’only through blood will the land be ours’). As to yourselves -- members of the group -- ‘atem taylu’ (’you will get out’), and for this purpose we are providing you with funds by this courier.” [22]

One might dismiss this cruel letter from Nathan Schwalb as an aberration, unrepresentative of the Zionist leadership at higher levels. But it turns out that Schwalb was acting in accordance with the views of his superiors in the Zionist movement. In his book, In Days of Holocaust and Destruction, Yitzchak Greenbaum, Chairman of the (Zionist) Jewish Agency’s Rescue Committee in Jerusalem, wrote, “when they asked me, couldn’t you give money out of the United Jewish Appeal funds for the rescue of Jews in Europe, I said, ‘NO!’ and I say again, ‘NO!’...one should resist this wave which pushes the Zionist activities to secondary importance.” In February, 1943, Greenbaum gave a speech in Tel Aviv on the subject, “The Diaspora and the Redemption” in which he said:

“When they come to us with two plans -- the rescue of the masses of Jews in Europe or the redemption of the land [settling Jews in Palestine -- JS] -- I vote, without a second thought, for the redemption of the land...If there would be a possibility today of buying packages of food with the money of the Keren Hayesod (United Jewish Appeal) to send it through Lisbon, would we do such a thing? No! and once again No!” [23]

On December 11, 1943, the Jewish Forward, largest Yiddish newspaper in the world, criticized the Zionist leaders, writing,

“The Jewish Conference [a Zionist organization] is alive only when there is something in the air which has to do with a Commonwealth in Palestine, and it is asleep when it concerns rescue work for the Jews in the Diaspora.” [19]

Baruch Kimmerling, in his review of Yosef Grodzinsky’s In the Shadow of the Holocaust: The Struggle Between Jews and Zionists in the Aftermath of World War II, writes:

“Ben-Gurion and other Zionist leaders vetoed the immigration of 1,000 orphans, who were in physical and emotional danger as a result of the harsh winter of 1945, from the camps in Germany to England, where the Jewish community had managed to secure them permits. Another group of roughly 500 children of camp inhabitants was barred, after Zionist intervention, from reaching France, whose rabbinical institutions had offered them safe haven.” [20]

The head of the World Zionist Organization’s Zionist Rescue Committee in Budapest during the war, Rudolf Kastner, later a prominent member of Israel’s government under Prime Minister Ben-Gurion, collaborated with the Nazis. In the years 1944-45, Kastner was made a V.I.P. by the Nazis and not required to wear a yellow Star of David because, in exchange for being allowed to hand pick 1600 prominent Jews, including his own relatives and friends, to emigrate to Palestine, he helped Adolf Eichmann lure a half million Hungarian and Transylvanian Jews to their death without a fight by arranging for phony postcards “from other Jews” to convince them that the trains to the death camps were merely taking them to be “resettled.” The betrayal was especially horrible because Eichmann only had “150 men and only a few thousand Hungarian soldiers at his disposal” and the Jews, had they known the truth, could have easily carried out a mass escape to territory that the Nazis did not occupy. These facts came out in a famous 1954 Israeli libel trial in which Kastner initially thought he could silence his accuser but, as the trial developed and witness after witness came forward to confirm the accusations, he began to shift his defense to the claim that he had only done what all top Zionist leaders of the time advocated. At this point Kastner was “conveniently” assassinated by persons unknown. [21]

The Zionist leaders FORCED European Jews against their will to go to Palestine to fight Arabs

1947-50

Just after World War II many Jews were in Displaced Persons [DP] camps in Europe trying to make a new life for themselves somewhere where they could be safe. Conditions in the camps were so bad that survival itself was in question. Malnutrition and disease were severe, while shelter and heating in the winter were extremely inadequate. Making matters even worse for Jews was the fact that antisemitic German police raided the camps more and more frequently as local government was transferred by the Allies to Germans.​

As late as 1948 there were “between 100,000 and 114,000 displaced Jews in the American Zone of Germany. From among that group, more than 55,000 applications for emigration to the United States had been filed by the fall of 1947; and a majority of these people specified a preference of going anywhere but Palestine.” About this time, Rabbi Klausner, a U.S. Army rabbi, gave a report about the Jews in the DP camps to “the Zionist-controlled American Jewish Conference” in which he stated:

“I am convinced that the people must be forced to go to Palestine...By ‘force’ I suggest a program...The first step in such a program...is the adoption of the principle that it is the conviction of the world Jewish community that these people must go to Palestine...Those who are not interested are no longer to be wards of the Jewish community to be maintained in camps, fed and clothed without their having to make any contribution to their own subsistence. To effect this program, it becomes necessary for the Jewish community at large to reverse its policy and instead of creating comforts for the Displaced Persons to make them as uncomfortable as possible.” [15]

In 1948 the Zionist military force, the Haganah, tried to recruit Jewish DPs to go to Palestine and fight Arabs. At first they tried a voluntary recruitment drive, which was a failure, in part because “[T]he elevated tensions in the Arab-Jewish conflict increased doubts about ‘aliyah [immigration to Palestine], and as a result, more camp dwellers distanced themselves from the Zionist movement, and became reluctant to be drafted or immigrate to Palestine.” Yehuda Ben-David, the Haganah deputy commander in Germany, reported back to his superiors that “the Jews of the camps” were, themselves, the problem: “Their acquaintance with Zionist values is limited and superficial.” In Austria, the Zionist Gordonia-Young Maccabean youth movement was charged with recruiting for the Haganah and they reported, “the mobilization operation among camp Jews is unsuccessful...There are some volunteers among the Romanian refugees...but for Polish Jews there is hardly any hope. The corruption of these Jews is so great that they are totally uninterested in the people’s campaign [in Palestine]. Recently, the JDC [American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee] began registering people who would like to go to America, and hundreds of camp Jews have registered.” [16]

Next, the Haganah switched to a compulsory draft, which they were able to do because they had the backing of the Americans running the camps. In an operation that was “approved by Ben-Gurion” each camp’s governing body (known by their Yiddish name as the Zentral Komitet ) “used all the power it had: Employees were fired, residents were evicted from their apartments, others were fined or denied the supplementary food rations that the JDC was distributing to all camp Jews; others were simply beaten up...Violent incidents were numerous. The archives are replete with hundreds of official documents describing brutal methods and actions carried out in an identical manner in a large number of camps in Germany and Austria, taking place mostly between March and August 1948...The archives also contain testimony about ‘waves of Zionist harassment’ in the camps...” The compulsory conscription was a success, because in the conflict between the Zionists and “thousands of Displaced Persons who make immigration plans to target countries other than Palestine” there “could only be one winner -- the side capable of using institutional violence.” [17]

The Yiddish Bulletin on May 19, 1950 wrote:

“By pressing for an exodus of Jews from Europe; by insisting that Jewish D.P.s do not wish to go to any country outside of Israel; by not participating in the negotiations on behalf of the D.P.’s; and by refraining from a campaign of their own -- by all this they [the Zionists] certainly did not help to open the gates of America for Jews. In fact, they sacrificed the interests of living people -- their brothers and sisters who went through a world of pain -- to the politics of their own movement.” [18]

Read here Morris L. Ernst’s account of how FDR wanted to allow all the Jewish displaced persons in Europe to come live in the United States and when he asked Ernst to bring this offer to Zionist leaders the Zionist leaders opposed it totally and angrily.

Read Stanley Heller’s “An Especially Shameful Episode in Zionist History” about how Zionist leaders collaborated with the Nazis.​

Read this review of Thomas Suarez’s book, Palestine Hijacked, confirming the assertions I make above about Zionist leaders’ contempt for the welfare of ordinary Jews.

The top Zionist leaders used ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in order to create an obedient Jewish working class by making it fear the frightening Palestinian bogeyman enemy that the ethnic cleansing created, and by making ordinary Israeli Jews believe that the billionaire Israeli ruling class was their protector against their ‘real enemy’. Read the proof of all of this here and here .

Jewish religious fanaticism flourishing inside Israel is an EFFECT, not a CAUSE, of Zionist anti-working class aims.

Had the atheist Zionist leaders not first established Israel to get a working class of their own to exploit and get rich off of, the Jewish religious fanatics would have remained unknown nobodies where most of them came from—Brooklyn, NY and such places. The only reason this religious fanaticism now flourishes inside Israel is because the atheist Zionist leaders—politicians and generals beholden to the ruling billionaire class—find it very convenient to let it, even encourage it to, flourish. These leaders need ordinary Israelis to fear and hence hate Palestinians, and religious fanaticism makes this happen to the max.

But do not confuse cause and effect. The cause is Zionist leaders’ strategy to get an obedient Jewish working class of their own. The effect is Jewish religious fanaticism flourishing in Israel.

Israeli religious fanaticism and the likelihood Israel will use nukes against Iran

As many retired high-ranking U.S. military and/or CIA persons have been saying, there is a very substantial possibility Israel will use its unclear bombs against Iran because Iran is currently inflicting enormous damage on Israel and Israel is unable to stop it.

I wish to call to your attention this video (below) interview of Ted Postol, one of the top experts on the design and use of nuclear weapons. Postol explains that, contrary to what some others may believe/wish, if Israel used all of its nuclear bombs against Iran, then in a matter of WEEKS Iran could fabricate, from its current partially enriched uranium stock, about 11 atomic bombs like those dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki—"low yield”!

Postol gives a DETAILED (with slides) picture of how just three such atomic bombs could kill every person in Tel Aviv.

Postol says he wants ALL world leaders to understand this so they won’t let Israel (or anybody else) use nukes. So if you happen to communicate with a world leader, be sure to tell them to watch Ted Postal’s interview!

There are indeed bat-shit-crazy religious fanatics in the Israeli government (although I believe Netanyahu is not religious.) It is true that religious fanatics could decide to use nukes against Iran despite knowing the horrible consequences to Israelis.

But in the ranks of American anti-egalitarians there are also non-religious fanatics who ALSO have advocated using nuclear weapons despite knowing that millions of Americans would die as a consequence. As recounted in JFK and the Unspeakable, U.S. generals who were not particularly religious fanatics urged president John Kennedy to launch a first nuclear strike against the Soviet Union in spite of their acknowledgement that it would result in many millions of Americans dying. (An ‘acceptable price to pay’ in their infinite wisdom.)

It isn’t just Trump with a religious nut as his Secretary of War that we must fear. Back in 2016 Hillary Clinton was advocating using nuclear weapons against Russia and ignoring experts such as Ted Postol, as I wrote about here.

No matter how quickly we remove the rich from power, it won’t be too soon!