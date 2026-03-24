JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Tom Tunes
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Very interesting article, John. Never having had a religious inclination myself I have spent little time learning abut the intricacies of the various Jewish factions. I readily grant that that has been a mistake as Israel and its worldwide Jewish lobby have risen to the powerful political players that they are. It’s helpful that you are at least providing a kind of Cliff’s Notes education here. I recently read that there are also substantial differences between those religious Jews who refer mainly to the Talmud for their religious thoughts as opposed to those who value the Torah.

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