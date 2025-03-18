Share

Not a single U.S. politician or pundit with a substantial audience ever expresses, in his or her own equivalent words, any of these key truths:

“Most people would LOVE to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” (Yes, the vast majority of Americans would love for this to happen, as I prove here.)

“Racial discrimination against non-whites harms not only non-whites but also working class whites; it does not benefit working class whites.” (Read why this is so if you, yourself, do not understand it, here and here.)

“Israeli government violence against, and extreme oppression of, Palestinians not only harms Palestinians but also harms Israeli Jewish working class people by enabling the rich upper class that rules Israel to make the Palestinians be perceived by Israeli Jews as a bogeyman enemy that the ruling class pretends to protect ordinary Israeli Jews from and thereby get away with severely economically oppressing Israeli Jewish working class people and getting rich off of them.” (I prove this with mainstream sources here.)

“For many decades the U.S. ruling plutocracy, under both Democratic and Republican party administrations, has been doing things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to illegally immigrate into the United States just in order to survive.” (Read the detailed proof of this here and here.)

“In 2014 the U.S. orchestrated a coup to remove the elected president of Ukraine and install a regime in Kiev that included literal Nazis with swastikas; a regime with Nazi-controlled militias as part of its formal military force; a regime that launched violent (using artillery targeting civilians) ethnic cleansing of the Russian-speaking Ukrainians in Eastern Ukraine (Donbass region). The population of Russia demanded that the Russian government send in a military force to help the Russian-speaking Ukrainians (many of whom were related to Russian citizens in Russia) survive this attack on them, and in 2022 the Russian government did so. It was not ‘unprovoked aggression’!” (Read the details about this here.)

“The chief aim of U.S. foreign policy is, and has always been, to PREVENT WORLD PEACE from ever breaking out, and to ensure that Americans are always in a mental state of war (cold war or hot war) so that the U.S. upper class can more easily control and oppress us by declaring any opposition to it to be unpatriotic.”(Read all about this in great detail here.)

“The fundamental conflict in the world is between the oppressor class (in its various forms) versus the oppressed have-nots, and the #1 aim of any ruling class is to prevent its own have-nots from overthrowing it; it does this by turning have-nots against have-nots with lies, bogeyman enemies, manipulation and whatever else it takes.”

All of these truths, when widely known, would unite the have-nots against the ruling billionaire plutocracy.

That is precisely why not a single U.S. politician or pundit with a substantial audience dares to speak these truths (not even Jill Stein.) If they did so the ruling class would make sure that they would be unknown nobodies, that their careers would be zilch and that they would lose funding they get for their organization or publication. This is how our ruling class controls us. It uses lies to pit us—the have-nots—against each other, for divide-and-rule. And it uses FEAR-induced self-censorship (as well as the ordinary kind) to make sure that nobody with a substantial audience dares to speak the truth.

You can break the censorship by sharing widely the articles I link to above, not just reposting them on Substack but by including their URLs in letters to the editor and/or comments on other articles that you can write.

We can remove the rich from power.