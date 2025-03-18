JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck Fall's avatar
Chuck Fall
Nov 11

Good post; I accept that we the people need to ditch the rich and advance an egalitarian society as the antidote to plutocratic poison: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/ditch-the-rich-campaign/

Reply
Share
JAS's avatar
JAS
Mar 19, 2025

A succinct expression of the true reason for world events which unfortunately hidden from the populace by politicians, the media and influencers accross the world. If only your post was on billboards in every main square.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture