Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The ‘No Kings’ demonstrations were clearly organized by the ruling class, specifically the organizations funded by ruling class Big $ that adopt the liberal stance, such as the Democratic Party and MoveOn and all of the liberal mass media. The protesters were provided with the approved theme, namely that until Donald Trump entered the Oval Office the United States was a genuine democracy that we must now rally to protect/restore. A MoveOn email came to my inbox that declared, in bold: “America is a democracy, not a dictatorship.” As I have written about here and here and here, this is simply false.

Most people know that we have been living in a dictatorship of the rich and not a genuine democracy. But most people do not currently have the ability to articulate what they know because the truth is censored and instead all we ever see or read are ruling-class-approved slogans and themes (”defend our democracy”). When people, however, SEE the truth stated clearly, like on the sign I wore and on the sticker I passed out at the ‘No Kings’ demo (and which flew out of my hands), they say, “Yes!” and “I agree!” and so forth, as I experienced over and over at the demo.

Because the theme of virtually all of the posters, etc., at the demo were exclusively about how bad Donald Trump was and about how, but for him, we have a genuine democracy (never mind that the rich treat the have-nots like dirt routinely), the effect—the effect intended by the organizers—was to strengthen the ruling class, specifically to strengthen it by heightening its divide-and-rule strategy of making half the have-nots view the other half as their enemy, to make the liberals view the pro-Trump conservatives as their enemy.

In contrast, the message of my sticker shown below,

calling for removing the rich from power and saying the truth about how we have a fake democracy and need genuine democracy with no rich and no poor, was about uniting the vast majority of people (no matter for whom they voted) who want this goal. This message, of course, was totally absent from all of the other visible signs and posters. When we build the egalitarian revolutionary movement and enable people to articulate what they REALLY want, then the ruling class will no longer be able to get away with organizing millions of people while censoring their real aspiration.

In the MoveOn email that came to my inbox there is not a single word about any goal of the ‘No Kings’ demonstration other than to show that people didn’t like Trump.

This is why the ‘No Kings’ demo strengthened the ruling class and weakened the have-nots, even though it was attended by huge numbers of have-nots.

In contrast, even a small demonstration (what I call an egalitarian revolutionary demonstration) of people calling for removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, strengthens the have-nots and thereby weakens the ruling class. The way such a demonstration strengthens the have-nots is by letting them know—see with their own eyes—that they are not alone (as the ruling class works so hard to make them believe) in wanting to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

An egalitarian revolutionary demonstration succeeds in its purpose regardless of whether it does or does not cause the ruling class to grant some reform or to stop doing something terrible. In either case it succeeds by making the have-nots who witness it or who hear about it become more confident that they are not alone in their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration to remove the rich from power. It makes the have-nots who have not yet attended such a demonstration more likely to attend one in the future because they come to see that it really is possible to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement, and that its demonstrations help make this movement gain steam.

Furthermore, if an egalitarian revolutionary movement uses a demonstration to inform people about why it really is possible to remove the rich from power (as I discuss here), then it strengthens the confidence of the have-nots even more and enlists even more people in joining the egalitarian revolutionary movement that CAN one day truly remove the rich from power.

Unfortunately some well-intentioned people wrongly believe that the only purpose of a demonstration is to make the ruling class do something it otherwise wouldn’t do. Such people may think that the demonstration will do this by changing the moral values of the rulers (not gonna happen, as I discuss here.) Or they may believe that, for whatever reason, the rulers will have to do the desired thing when they see how many people are demonstrating in support of that demand. When it turns out (as it often does, such as when huge numbers demonstrated against President Bush, Sr. invading Iraq, and again when Bush, Jr. did it) that a massive demonstration fails to alter the behavior of the rulers, people who don’t understand the actual purpose of a demonstration conclude that they simply ‘don’t work’ and decide never to go to one again and give up in despair.

A word about the Portland, Or. animal protestors

While I’m at it let me say something about the anti-ICE protesters in Portland, Oregon who wear animal costumes. They made a parody video about their animal protest:

My criticism of this kind of demonstration is not that there is anything wrong with using humor and irony and parody in a demonstration or making the demonstration be fun. My criticism is that these demonstrators exhibited zero intention to refute the key lie that the ruling class uses to persuade about half the population to support ICE and the undeniably cruel deportations. I discuss this key lie and how liberal anti-deportation leaders such as Illinois Governor Pritzker refuse to refute it by telling the public the truth about WHY there are so many illegal immigrants in the U.S. now in my “Liberal Governor J.B. Pritzker and President Trump Play the “Good Cop/Bad Cop” Routine with the Deportations Issue: Don’t be fooled by this liberal billionaire governor of Illinois; he’s working the divide-and-rule strategy big time.”

In brief, the ruling class (both major parties) has been deliberately FORCING poor people south of the border and in Haiti to illegally immigrate to the U.S. just in order to survive, and if the pro-Trump people who support ICE knew this key fact then they they would do a 180 and direct their anger at the ruling class and their sympathy towards the illegal immigrants. There would be huge solidarity of the have-nots on this issue.

So how come these animal demonstrators in Portland don’t do anything to tell the public the truth and thereby refute the big lie that enables ICE to maintain sufficient public support to get away with its cruel deportations? I think the answer to this question is that the demonstrators are not thinking about how to WIN. They seem to be thinking instead about how to have fun, and how to make themselves feel good and be reassured that they are on the side of the angels. But this does the victims of ICE no good whatsoever. The problem is that these demonstrators don’t think strategically about how to win a demand, which is what I write about here.

I cannot help but wonder if the REASON these Portland animal demonstrators do not think strategically about how to deny ICE the support it has and requires from half the population is this. The only strategy that makes sense is to persuade those who support ICE that the truly moral thing to do is to oppose what ICE is doing. As I show here (previously linked to above), this is entirely possible to do, because those who support ICE presently would not think that was the morally right thing to do if they knew that the illegal immigrants are people who were FORCED by American billionaire rulers to enter the U.S. illegally just in order to survive (as I prove here.)

I suspect, however, that the Portland animal protestors have so much contempt for the Americans who support ICE, so much contempt that they think these people are simply immoral racists who cannot ever be persuaded that the moral thing is actually to oppose rather than support ICE, and that therefore there they believe there is no point in even thinking about how to persuade pro-Trump voters to oppose ICE. If the Portland animal protestors knew the truth about the pro-Trump voters that I wrote about here—that they are actually in favor (86% of them) of removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor—then the Portland animal protestors would be the ones to do a 180 and change their mind about what is possible; only then will they start to think strategically instead of just about how to have fun taunting ICE.