JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
Mar 6, 2025

'New boss, same old boss,' right?

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
JAS's avatar
JAS
Mar 6, 2025

These tyrants never rest from their diabolical machinations always with the same intention: to frighten and then control their respective populations. If only people just said "No, we are not indulging your propaganda any more."

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture