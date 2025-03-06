Share

Defense Secretary Hegseth has launched the warmongering against China, the official #1 bogeyman enemy of the Trump administration.

Hegseth announced yesterday that the U.S. is preparing for a MILITARY war with China. Here are his reported words:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared early Wednesday that the US is “prepared” to go to war with China, hours after alarming threats from Beijing in response to President Trump’s stiff new tariffs. “We’re prepared,” Hegseth said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” in response to China saying it was “ready to fight” any “type of war.” “Those who long for peace must prepare for war,” Hegseth said, stressing it was important to “be strong.” “That’s why we’re rebuilding our military. That’s why we’re re-establishing deterrence in the warrior ethos. We live in a dangerous world with powerful, ascendant countries with very different ideology.” “They’re rapidly increasing their defense spending, modern technology, they want to supplant the United States,” the defense sec continued. “If we want to deter war with the Chinese or others, we have to be strong.” Hegseth’s threat came after China declared late Tuesday they were ready to clap back if the US was bent on waging a trade or tariff war — soon after Trump’s initial 10% tariff on Chinese imports doubled to 20%.

Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, joins Hegseth in launching the warmongering against China

Taiwan News reports:

The U.S. State Department under its new Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, recently deleted the long-standing former KEY words in the Department’s website that said that the U.S. recognizes that Taiwan is a province of the one and single state of China and that the U.S. does not support independence of Taiwan. For China, as is well known, it is crossing a RED LINE—it is an extremely hostile act!—to deny that Taiwan is a part of China. By deleting these KEY words in the Department’s website that formerly assured China that the U.S. did not support independence of Taiwan, the U.S. is sabre rattling and warmongering against China. It is as if Russia suddenly denied that Alaska was a part of the United States and supported independence of Alaska.

The reason the U.S. engages in warmongering (which it has been doing for literally centuries, starting with the wars against the American Indians before the British Colonies in North America had even become the United States, and subsequently in numerous wars as I discuss here), is because warmongering against a bogeyman enemy is the #1 strategy that oppressive rulers have used for millennia to control their own have-nots, as I discuss in great detail here (in which article I especially invite you to search for the word “Disney” to find the section that shows virtually ALL major U.S. corporations support the warmongering, not just the arms industry ones).

Please note that warmongering is about creating a war mentality. It may or may not entail actual military conflict. For example, the Cold War was all about creating a war mentality so that American rulers could justify all sorts of oppression in the name of doing what was necessary to prevent the Communists from “taking away our freedom.” And yet, there was not a single instance during the Cold War of the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. ever engaging in a direct military fight with each other, i.e., with either nation directly attacking the other nation with even conventional (not to mention nuclear) weapons. These two nations built sufficient nuclear arms, aimed at each other, to destroy life on the planet. But the warmongering did not require actually using them, only having them and threatening to use them. In fact the U.S. armed the Soviet Union during the Cold War as you can read about, and learn why, in great detail here.

Those who say that Trump is only talking about an economic conflict with China, not a military one, are just wrong. Trump and the ruling plutocracy to which he is beholden want us to FEAR CHINA as a military threat, not just an economic threat, and they want us to look upon our billionaire rulers as our protectors against our “real enemy”—China. This is the standard bogeyman enemy strategy of social control.

This same bogeyman enemy strategy is exactly what the Israeli billionaire ruling class is using to control the Israeli Jewish working class. Israel’s rulers treat Palestinians like dirt to make them so angry at Israel that they can be easily portrayed as a frightening existential enemy of Israeli Jews so that the Israeli billionaire ruling class can make the Israeli Jewish working class view their ruling class as their protector against the “real” enemy—Palestinians—even though the billionaires severely economically oppress Israeli working class Jews (all of which I prove here.)