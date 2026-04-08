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This wonderful egalitarian woman holds a sign with the solution to our biggest problems such as the lack of affordable housing and good educations for very many people. Our mass media pretend to have no clue about the solution. Instead they headline these problems and propose ‘solutions’ that make things even worse for the have-nots. The mass media protect the enormous wealth and power and privilege of the rich, the dictatorship by whom over us the media never mention. And the media absolutely never condemn this dictatorship of the rich nor—gasp!—advocate its overthrow, which is the real, censored, solution to our problems.

The Boston Globe reports:

Chelsea city leaders are weighing a proposal to roll back some affordable housing requirements in a bid to spur economic development, angering local housing advocates. City officials hope that the move will boost tax dollars for city services and the school system, which is preparing to cut dozens of teachers and other positions to remedy a multimillion dollar shortfall for the next school year. Yet, the local housing advocates warn it could accelerate gentrification and the displacement of low-income residents. “We are doing the best we can to navigate through this perfect storm, but ultimately what it means is that we need to make some really hard decisions,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez.

As always, the dictatorship of the rich tells the have-nots that in order to lesson one pain it is necessary to increase a different pain. To pay for schools there must be fewer affordable homes and increased gentrification. Or—so we’re implicitly told—we can have more affordable homes if we accept lousy schools.

How about we stop spending literally trillions of dollars to wage unjust wars against bogeyman enemies like Iran, and how about we make it illegal for people to hog more wealth than they need or reasonably desire, and instead provide those who contribute reasonably according to ability good homes in good neighborhoods near their place of work, with good schools and with good health care and with everything else that people need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need?

The wonderful egalitarian woman in the photo above, holding the sign with the solution to our problems—egalitarian revolution—is not part of a tiny minority (which is what the mass media work hard to make us believe) but is actually part of the vast majority of people.

I suggest you talk to your neighbors and friends and co-workers and family members about the real solution to our problems. Even better, form a local assembly of egalitarians to talk about spreading the idea of, and building a movement for, egalitarian revolution.