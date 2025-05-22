JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALLAO - All Life Lives As One's avatar
ALLAO - All Life Lives As One
May 22

Yes. Your article demonstrates clearly the "illegals" have been made the "scapegoat". Scapegoating a minority population, in this case a "brown" minority who cannot protest (how ideal is that), is a tried and true political tactic. This is similar to what was done to the Jews in 1930s Germany. The propaganda campaign portraying our illegals has been vey effective as every time I post something in support of them, I am met with intense vitriol proving that racism is very much alive and well in America. My suspicion is they are using this as cover to build a massive police force capable of molesting all who are not "loyal" to the party line. I often write, "Remember, if they'll do it to "them", they'll do it to you."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture