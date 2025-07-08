These kind of headlines reveal how our dictatorship of the rich kills us:

Here is an article from the Houston Chronicle about the PREVENTABILITY of such deaths, if only we had a genuine democracy in which preventing such deaths would be the top priority instead of warmongering to keep the rich in power and the poor under control.

Opinion//Outlook

Flash-flooding deaths can be prevented, says storm expert. Here’s what Texas needs to do. | Opinion

By Phil Bedient July 7, 2025

As July 3 turned into July 4, a weather system stalled over the Texas Hill Country river basins, an area known as “flash flood alley,” and dumped up to four inches of rain an hour. That created the exact conditions for a massive flood surge on the Guadalupe River. But it was the lack of an effective flood warning system and evacuation planning that turned those conditions into a major catastrophe.



Nearly 90 people died in that flash flood. Nearly a third of them were children.



I’m the head of Rice University’s SSPEED Center, which has studied Texas flooding like this for decades. My colleagues and I believe that Texas can — and must — prevent tragedies like this in the future. Here are the solutions we recommend, and the things we want all Texans to know.

The Guadalupe River needs more flood gauges. The Guadalupe River is 230 miles long. Its river basin is 6,700 square miles — meaning that the rain that falls on all that land drains toward the river.

Right now, there are only about five rain gauges on the Guadalupe River, and not all of those worked. That leaves far too much of the river unmonitored.



The Rice University SPEED Center recommends that 20 or more gauges be installed and maintained, and that a radar rainfall system be implemented for the region.



The State of Texas needs an alert system along the Guadalupe River. There were no warning sirens in those vulnerable towns along the Guadalupe or at certain critical river sections. We need a comprehensive alert system that would protect not just the towns, but also rural and remote sections of the river.



Summer camps must have excellent flood escape plans. For the summer camps along the Guadalupe’s banks, there are few established escape routes. Each camp must work with local authorities to establish robust escape routes and develop flood risk responses.



We need a modern flood warning system. Finally, the Guadalupe River requires a modern computer model such as the FIRST model (Flood Information & Response System), developed by the SSPEED Center, that the city of Houston has used since 2020. FIRST is an advanced, radar-based flood assessment, mapping and early-warning system that provides emergency managers with near-instantaneous flood predictions — showing, for instance, whether a hospital or nursing home is likely to be inundated.



We need to address San Antonio too. Flooding in this part of Texas isn’t isolated to rural areas. Less than one month earlier, San Antonio experienced severe floods in which 13 people died in cars swept off of roadways. That city, too, needs alerts, escape plans and an improved flood warning system.

We’ve addressed this problem elsewhere in the Hill Country. In May 2015, the Blanco River surged, creating a wall of water more than 40 feet tall. It moved entire houses, slamming them into bridges. The storm took 13 lives and destroyed more than 350 homes. The town of Wimberley was devastated.

Now, however, there are 14 river gauges along the Blanco, an integrated alert system and a multi-layered community response plan. Wimberley shows how much improvement can be made.

As rescue and recovery shifts to reflection, may we work together to build an effective, updated and workable warning system. Never again can we sleep through the night while floodwaters rise.

Phil Bedient is director of Rice University’s SSPEED Center. He teaches and performs research in surface water hydrology, disaster management, and flood modeling and prediction systems.