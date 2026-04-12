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I have no idea whether this wonderful egalitarian man is Jewish or not. Why should I or anybody else care? What’s important to know about this man is that he is an egalitarian, on the side of the working class of all nations and religions and ethnic groups.

I am here calling on American working class Jews to do the morally right thing for two reasons: #1 It is the morally right thing. #2 It is the only way for working class American Jews to protect themselves from antisemites who aim to turn American non-Jewish working class people against American Jewish working class people by making “the Jews” a scape goat to be blamed for the suffering that the billionaire class is inflicting on the American working class.

As anybody who is paying attention to things no doubt has noticed, there is a sharp increase lately in disparaging remarks and memes and videos, etc. against “the Jews.” Sometimes the tone is quite threatening too. This antisemitism is driven by two things:

First, the righteous anger (that I share) against the horrible, cruel, immoral, inexcusable genocidal violence of the Israeli government against Palestinians in Gaza.

Second, the recent assertions (false, as I show here and here) that Israel forced Trump to attack Iran—that Israel is the “tail” that wags the United States “dog,” that Israel is making Americans fight and die in a war for Israel.

The prominent individuals who falsely blame Israel for being the “tail” that wags the U.S. “dog” may or may not blame Jews in general, but nevertheless lots of other people who hear this assertion DO blame Jews in general (not just the Israeli government or just Netanyahu). They blame Jews in general for the suffering of ordinary Americans caused by our government’s decision to engage in warmongering instead of (as MAGA folks mistakenly thought Trump intended) using American wealth to make life better for ordinary Americans.

The reason they blame “the Jews” in general, not just the Israeli government, is obvious: Israel purports to be a state of the Jews. Netanyahu even announced that Israel was the ‘Nation-State Of The Jewish People And Them Alone.’

The fact, however, is that Netanyahu is flat out wrong; he’a a LIAR!

Israel is no more a state of, by and for ordinary Jews in Israel (or elsewhere) than the United States is a state of, by and for ordinary Americans; both are states of, by and for a billionaire ruling class. I prove this regarding Israel in my articles here and here and here. The fact is that the Israeli government is an ANTI-JEWISH-working-class government. It even oppresses Jewish Holocaust survivors living in Israel!

The billionaire class of Israel gets away with its horrible economic oppression of Israeli Jewish working class people by creating (with decades of violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the name of “the Jews”) a Palestinian bogeyman enemy that it uses to control the Israeli Jewish working class, by making Israeli Jews fear (and hence hate) Palestinians and view their actual oppressor—the Israeli billionaire class—as their protector against the “real enemy.” (I spell this all out in detail in my above-linked article.)

Dear American working class Jews: Please don’t let antisemites succeed in making you a scape goat! Do this instead, now!

Working class American Jews are being set up as a scape goat so the billionaire class can direct anger away from itself onto somebody else as the economic suffering the billionaires are inflicting on the have-nots increases. The only way that American working class Jews can avoid being a scape goat is by doing this:

Explicitly and publicly stand with the working class people of the world (all nations and religions and ethnicities) against those who oppress them (all nations and religions and ethnicities).

Explicitly and publicly condemn the Israeli government, and the Israeli billionaire class that controls it, for its violent attacks (now genocidal) on Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, and its violent attacks on working class people in Lebanon and Iran, and its horrible economic oppression of Israeli working class people including Israeli JEWISH working class people as well as non-Jewish working class people in Israel.

Explicitly and publicly condemn the entire U.S. ruling billionaire plutocracy (including both the Jewish and non-Jewish billionaires) for their oppression of the American working class and support of the Israeli ruling class. Also condemn the billionaires for their divide-and-rule schemes to get away with their oppression of the have-nots.

Dear American working class Jews, if you do not start doing the above, then working class Jews in the United States (of which I am one too) will remain a sitting duck for antisemites to attack when the American have-nots are looking for a scape goat to blame for the horrible Iran war and all the economic suffering that will be increasingly blamed on Israel.

If you do what I urge you to do, then it will be extremely difficult for antisemites to portray working class Jews as the enemy of working class people. But if you don’t do what I urge you to do, then it will be very easy for antisemites to be persuasive. Surely you do not need me to explain to you why this is so, right?

What will you do?

Your call!