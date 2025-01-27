Dear Reader, Have You Read In Full My Article about the Anti-Working-Class, Including Anti-JEWISH-Working-Class, PURPOSE of Zionist Violence?
If, and ONLY if, you have read it in full, please tell me if you agree or disagree with it. Thank you.
My article is “Israel's Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians.”
If, and ONLY if, you have read it in full, please tell me if you agree or disagree with my article. I very much want to know if my article is persuasive to you or not.
Thank you.
John
An anti-Zionism person whom I have been trying to persuade to tell people the truth about the anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of Zionist violence, told me the following:
"I think that all of us involved in this discussion concur, as do I, but perhaps see it as almost self-evident, so as not to require much elucidation. SURE the Zionists are using the Palestinians as the bogeyman, but so what? The point is to stop the slaughter."
Here is what I replied to him.
""but so what?" Are you serious?!
"Literally hundreds of millions of Americans currently support Israel, despite its obvious genocide that they truly are horrified by, because they believe supporting Israel is what you must do to avoid being on the side of the violent antisemites. When these people learn--for the first time!--that the Israeli government's violence against Palestinians is not at all about keeping Jews safe but on the contrary for the purpose of enabling rich Israelis to severely economically oppress working class Israeli Jews, then these hundreds of millions of Americans turn totally against Israel's government and its violence against Palestinians (as I know from personal experience, and as you would know too if you told non-rich pro-Israel people the truth.)
"And when these hundreds of millions of Americans learn the truth they will demand that the U.S. government stop supporting the Israeli government, just as they demanded that the U.S. government stop supporting South African apartheid when they learned the truth about that apartheid, and succeeded in forcing the U.S. government to do a 180 and go from supporting to condemning that apartheid.
"This is 'so what' if we tell the American public the truth (which they NEVER ever hear now because people like you-know-who never express it and the mass media censor it) about the anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of Zionism.
"If we do this, then Zionism will lose the support of the U.S. government and will be dead in the water.
"THAT is so what.
"Do you get it now?"
In response to his "The point is to stop the slaughter" I wrote the following:
"If 'the point is to stop the slaughter' then the absolutely #1 priority thing one must do--obviously!!!--is to refute the lie that currently persuades most people NOT to do what it takes to stop the slaughter. Right?
"That lie is the Zionist lie that its violence, as horrible as it may be, is necessary to make Jews safe.
"Do you agree with me here?"
I agree, they're not only screwing the Palestinians but working class Israelis too.