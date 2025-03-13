Share

Dear political activist,

I have discovered that when you ask the diverse kinds of people you see in these three different photos below the following KEY QUESTION:

Do you think it would be a good idea, or a bad idea, to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor?

that in every case the vast majority of them—85% or 90% or more—say it would be a good, or a great, idea.

I call what this KEY QUESTION talks about egalitarian revolution, and I refer to the people who say it would be a good idea as people who have an egalitarian revolutionary aspiration. (86% of the 50 random people at a pro-Trump rally I went to answered the KEY QUESTION with “good idea” or “great idea.” Read about pro-Trumpers here.)

I bet you didn’t know that in all these diverse categories of people, the vast majority answer the KEY QUESTION the same way; they have an egalitarian revolutionary aspiration. It’s the same in liberal Boston and rural conservative New Hampshire.

When I ask random people if they would display a sign I made that expresses the egalitarian revolutionary aspiration and be photographed for public viewing, lots of people say sure, without needing any persuasion whatsoever to agree with the sign, which says “We the People want affordable housing for ALL. To get it we aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” Here online (six pages of photos; zoom on any photo to read the sign easily) are photos of 500 of my postal zip code neighbors who posed for just such a photo. Here’s a small sample of them:

I discovered this amazing fact about people—that the vast majority have an egalitarian revolutionary aspiration—by talking to all these different kinds of people—literally thousands of them—and asking them the KEY QUESTION—and you can read all about that, and see videos of me doing it, in my article, “Here's PROOF Most People Want an Egalitarian Revolution. Let's Tell Them We Agree!” You can even do it yourself to find out how YOUR neighbors answer the KEY QUESTION. (All you need is a 3 x 5 card and a pen to write the question on it; then you can show it to people and ask them what they think.)

The vast majority of the people in all of the above photos—people who have an egalitarian revolutionary aspiration and the millions just like them—do not KNOW that they are the vast majority in having this aspiration. Why not?

Because the ruling class works very hard to censor any and all expressions of the egalitarian revolutionary aspiration. This is why—think about it!—you have never ever seen or heard even any hint of the egalitarian revolutionary aspiration in any mass media or even any so-called “alternative” media, have you? Even though the vast majority of people would LOVE an egalitarian revolution! Sure, you’ve heard about taxing the rich more and getting money out of politics, and raising the minimum wage a bit, but never about removing the rich from power to have no rich and no poor (not to mention having real, not fake, democracy.)

The effect of this massive 100% censorship of the egalitarian revolutionary aspiration is that it makes people who have that aspiration wrongly think that hardly anybody else does. It makes them wrongly think that if they expressed their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration publicly they’d be met with hostility, not agreement. If I had a dime for every activist who told me that most Americans would answer the KEY QUESTION with “Bad idea” because they hope and expect to be rich one day, then I’d be a whole lot richer myself. The activists who say this have never actually asked thousands of random people the KEY QUESTION; they get their information about people from the censored mass media.

Because people wrongly believe that everybody ELSE is opposed to an egalitarian revolution, they also—very logically!—believe that if they are part of a reform effort (such as raising the minimum wage or getting a genuine investigation of 9/11 or whatever) it is important NOT to express their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration because doing so would “scare the public away” from supporting their reform effort. This is the reason virtually none of the vast majority of people who would love an egalitarian revolution ever declare this aspiration publicly.

But far from “scaring the public away,” it would excite greater support!

Watch the second half of the video below and you will see that random people on the street say that they would support a reform effort MORE, not less, if it also said it was for egalitarian revolution.

I bet you didn’t know THAT either, uh?

People can be participants at a rally, such as a pro-Trump rally or a rally for raising the minimum wage or a labor union rally, and 86% of them can have an egalitarian revolutionary aspiration, and yet NONE of them will know that a single other person at the rally feels the same way. The leaders (who may be among the small minority who oppose egalitarian revolution) will never permit any mention of that aspiration to be uttered, and so the people at the rally will have no way of knowing that they are not alone in having that aspiration. This, unfortunately, is the way it is today in the U.S.A.

People who would love an egalitarian revolution also think it is impossible.

They think it is impossible because they think hardly anybody else wants it. The job of revolutionaries is NOT to persuade people to want an egalitarian revolution (most already do want it!) but to persuade them that they are the vast majority in wanting it. Doing things like this can help accomplish that:

I displayed this banner in the Brighton, MA Faneuil branch library (my neighborhood library) October 29, 2019. The banner contains photos of more than 500 people--all in Brighton, MA, zip code 02135—each posing for their photo by holding a sign saying "We the People want affordable housing for ALL. To get it we aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor." People at the library loved it! (Some of them had their photo in the banner.)​

To see the individual photos displayed in high definition so you can read the sign that people are holding CLICK HERE. To view a YouTube video slide show of these photos with my narration CLICK HERE.

I also displayed this same banner at the grocery store where many of the photos were taken:

What is the moral of all this?

The moral of this story is that activism that is based on ignorance of the above facts about most people is activism that fails to solve the problems that it aims to solve.

The problems that activists aim to solve, with one reform or another, are all caused by the fact that the rich are in power, that we live in a dictatorship of the rich, that we have fake, not real, democracy, and that the rich need to treat us like dirt in order to maintain the class inequality that makes them so rich and powerful and privileged. Almost everybody knows this!

But activists who wrongly think that hardly anybody wants an egalitarian revolution never champion this widespread aspiration and never organize to win it. As a result they allow the rich to remain in power; they keep us all on the TREADMILL OF DEFEAT. They thus prevent people from solving the problems people are trying to solve. All because they have been snookered by the ruling-class-controlled censored mass and “alternative” media.

Waging reform struggles is a good thing to do. But to make those struggles STRONG requires telling the public that the people in those reform struggles ALSO want an egalitarian revolution.

The general public is FAR more likely to get excited about a reform struggle waged by other people if those other people declare their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration. Read my “How the Amazon Labor Union Can Gain MUCH More Support” about this.

No matter what you reform struggle is aiming for—be it a higher minimum wage or affordable housing or a genuine investigation of state crimes such as the JFK assassination—it will be stronger, MUCH STRONGER!—if you also declare publicly your egalitarian revolutionary aspiration. Doing this will result in your reform effort getting enthusiastic support from people who may have zero interest or concern for your specific reform goal.

Furthermore, the more people who do declare publicly their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration, the more confident everybody will become about the possibility of removing the rich from power THIS WAY.