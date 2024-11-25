Share

Let’s teach our children the answers to these questions. Why not, uh? Children are curious and want to know:

Where do babies come from? (You know, the sperm made in a male gonad and egg made in a female gonad bit, and how it applies to humans, some of whom are born and remain males and others of whom are born and remain females, and a very mall number of whom are born and remain intersex [with both male and female gonads] but in all cases there are only male and female gonads and no third kind and nobody can change the sex of one’s body regardless of what they may think or wish.) Where does money come from? (You know, the bit about how banks create it out of thin air by changing some numbers in digital account information when they loan money to somebody.) Where does food come from? (You know, what children, once a long time ago, learned about Old McDonald who had a farm, but now when you ask children where food comes from they say, “From the supermarket, duh.” Extra credit: Is fossil fuel used to grow food? ) What is the Golden Rule and how come our society is not based on it even though most people agree with it? Who were the Founding Fathers and what did they do?

Older students want to learn the answers to these questions too: