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Sarr Blumson's avatar
Sarr Blumson
4h

In my dream world this would have read "the Zionist owner..." The Zionists want us to believe Jewish and Zionist are the same thing, and of course many Palestinians and their supporters have accepted it. But accepting it make things worse for everyone except the Zionists.

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1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
Dan Mage's avatar
Dan Mage
1hEdited

It's depressing but there are commenters and even content creators saying things like "Who is or is not a Zionist, can't be determined through a western lens," when I tried to say that both outside and inside of Israel support for the Nazi-collaborator regime is fracturing. Also in response to an anti-Zionist but observant Jew speaking, "Too bad but the world war is on and we will just have to kill them all anyway."

The idea that Hamas was beholden to Netanyahu until very recently, and that there was something very wrong with the whole picture of October 7th gets responses from knowledgeable individuals like "Several intelligence agencies could have been involved, but we'll never know." This is changing as more intel comes out about exactly what happened, and the younger generation of Hamas has abandoned the role of being Netanyahu's "Contras" against left-nationalists like Fatah, leading him to make alliances with other, some say ISIS affiliated factions, although Hamas speaks still in derogatory terms of the P.A. and Fatah.

As usual, most of the people who know are dead. Netanyahu killed them before a recent round of negotiations. I do remember an elderly Jewish woman, a lifelong communist saying that "Israel was a scam perpetrated by rich Jews against poor Jews," and I never got the chance to ask her to elaborate, but that fits with what you have stated here.

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