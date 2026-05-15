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Egalitarians like this wonderful egalitarian man oppose antisemitism because they oppose ALL forms of oppression of ordinary people no matter what their religion.

My local newspaper is the Boston Globe, and today it ran an opinion article by the owner of a local deli complaining of antisemitic pro-Palestine stickers some people were pasting on his windows at night:

On May 3, I showed up to work around 6 a.m. and found an all-too-familiar message on my shop’s front door: Covering a picture of my family was a sticker that said, “End the Israeli Occupation of Palestine.” I am the owner of Michael’s Deli in Brookline, and since Oct. 7, 2023, the day more than 1,200 people were killed by the terrorist group Hamas, unleashing the war in Gaza, my storefront has been a designated landing spot for more than 40 stickers. Their messages range from political rhetoric (“End the occupation,” “Free Palestine”) to straight-out Jew hatred (“Boycott Jews,” “Death to Israel,” and worse), and I am the recipient because I am proudly Jewish. For the past two and a half years, I have removed the stickers and gone on with my day, but this time I had had enough. I decided to express my frustration on the shop’s Instagram account. The post has been viewed nearly 40,000 times and my deli has landed front and center in the battle against unchecked antisemitism and hate. There’s a reason these messages feel targeted. My business is in Coolidge Corner, and every time I have found hate stickers on my door or on my window, I look around to see if other businesses have been targeted. They have not. Just mine. If these stickers had been placed all over the neighborhood, I would not be so upset. But they are placed on the shop owned by the guy with a “Proudly Jewish” sign in the window. I also have Israeli and Cuban flags on my counter. The Israeli flag is how I show pride in my Judaism. The Cuban flag is for my parents, who were born there after their parents fled Eastern Europe to avoid being persecuted for being Jewish. They then fled the oppression of the Castro regime.

Dear Steven Peljovich,

I wish to call your attention to some important facts that I believe would change your mind about the wisdom of equating support for ordinary Jews (which I agree with) with support for the state of Israel (which, as I will show, actually means opposing the welfare of ordinary Jews.)

Fact #1. The Israeli government, for decades funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power, precisely BECAUSE it used terrorist violence against unarmed Israeli non-combatant civilians (starting with the suicide bombings and then escalating) and because (in total contrast to the PLO) its stated goal was to make Islam sovereign in all of Mandate Palestine (which includes what is now called Israel.) I prove this fact, and explain the reason for this Israeli government policy, in my article here, based on mainstream sources.

Fact #2. The Israeli government treats Palestinians like dirt for the purpose of making them so angry at Israel that they can be easily portrayed to Israeli Jews as an existential threat (Hamas helps make this happen) that the Israeli billionaire ruling class (yes, it’s a billionaire ruling class the same as in the United States) pretends to be protecting Israeli Jews from and thereby gets away with severely economically oppressing ordinary Israeli Jews (including Holocaust survivors) and getting rich off of them. I prove this fact with mainstream sources in my article here.

Fact #3. Zionist leaders (now the leaders of Israel) betrayed European Jews during and after the Holocaust; they sabotaged efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis because those rescue efforts entailed sending the Jews to safety in places other than Palestine. Zionist leaders said Jews needed a “state of their own” but what these Zionist leaders really meant was that they wanted a Jewish working class of their own that they could control and get rich off of. Zionist leaders are the enemies of ordinary Jewish people. I prove this fact with mainstream sources in my article here.

Fact #4. Failure to know the above key facts causes good Jewish people like yourself to mistakenly equate being proudly Jewish with being pro-Israel. This is a mistake that, I am afraid, may have horrible consequences for good Jewish people. It is a mistake that enables real antisemites to make Jews a scape goat for the suffering of working class people in the United States. I urge you to read my article titled, “Dear Working Class American Jews: You Are Being (Unjustly!) Set-Up to Be Blamed for All the Current & Future Suffering of the American Working Class. Prevent this from happening! You must publicly side with the working class of the world (including the Israeli Jewish working class), and condemn ALL its oppressors (Jewish & non-Jewish alike) or else antisemitism will doom you.”