This is what ‘useful idiots’ do:

Dear Leftist,

When you oppose the cruel ICE deportations but never refute the Big Lie that causes almost half the U.S. population to believe that the morally right thing is to support those deportations, then you are a ‘useful idiot’ for the ruling class. If you don’t know what the Big Lie about illegal immigrants is, and you don’t understand why the ruling class LOVES your refusal to refute it, read this poster and its linked article (here) that refutes that Big Lie, and read here (with photos) and also this article explaining why the liberal leaders who purport to be against the ICE deportations never refute the Big Lie.

When you support Palestinians and condemn Israeli genocidal violence but never refute the Zionist Big Lie that says Israeli violence for decades and currently is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, then you are a ‘useful idiot’ for the ruling class. If you don’t understand why the Zionist Big Lie is false, then read why it’s false here. Zionist leaders know that as long as the Zionist Big Lie is not persuasively refuted in the United States, then many Americans will continue to support Israel (wrongly believing that failure to do so amounts to taking the side of antisemites who want to kill the Jews) despite the now-obvious genocidal magnitude of Israeli violence, and therefore the U.S. government will be able to continue its over-the-top support for Israel, and therefore Zionism will prevail despite world-wide condemnation of it. The ruling class, and Zionist leaders, DON’T CARE that you oppose Zionism as long as you continue not refuting the Zionist Big Lie.

When you support the teaching of Critical Race Theory in U.S. public schools and you condemn white parents who oppose it for being ‘racist,’ while never refuting the Big Lie that says racial discrimination against non-whites benefits working class whites, then you are a ‘useful idiot’ for the ruling class. If you don’t understand why this Big Lie is in fact false, then read the explanations here and here and here. White working class parents are NOT racists for objecting to CRT being taught in the schools. Here’s why they object. They object to the fact that when the truth (which they do not deny or object to being taught) about chattel slavery and the racist Jim Crow laws and other instances of racial discrimination against non-whites is taught, it is invariably taught without any refutation of the false mainstream theory of “white privilege,” which says that racial discrimination against non-whites BENEFITED white working class people. The false “white privilege” theory makes the teaching of the truth about instances of racial discrimination in effect an accusation that the white children and their parents and grandparents are objectively racist oppressors, a false accusation that white working class parents rightfully do not want their children to encounter in their classrooms. When leftists accuse these white working class parents of racism, they help the ruling class divide-and-rule the have-nots along race lines, which the ruling class LOVES.

Dear leftist,

If you haven’t thought about why it is that many good (yes, good!) have-nots disagree with you, and therefore you have not thought about what they believe that makes them think your position is the morally wrong one and their’s the morally right one, and therefore you have not tried to see if what they believe is true or false and if false tried to persuasively refute it, then I suggest the REASON you have not done these things is elitism. I explain this in my article here, in the section “Why do so many people believe the ruling class’s Big Lie about the have-nots?” Please read it.

The ruling class knows that elitism makes otherwise good people useful idiots. Please don’t let the ruling class get away with this, OK?

Dear my readers (leftist or not),

When is the last time YOU persuasively refuted one of the ruling class’s divide-and-rule Big Lies? If not recently, then why not? You have my permission to use any of my articles for this purpose any way you wish.