Read the full article with the above photo of Pres. Gay here, which reports:

Gay, a political scientist known for her deliberate and unflappable manner, said on Tuesday that the “work ahead is formidable but clear.” “I know there are people of good will and deep love for Harvard who are ambivalent or even disappointed about where we are right now. I will need their help and their ideas to build the community we all deserve. And I ask for it,” she said in a statement.

Dear President Gay,

Since you asked for help I’m offering it.

Either you want to end the bitter divisiveness between good and decent people at Harvard, or you don’t. Which is it?

If you DO want to end this bitter divisiveness and mutual fear and create insead friendship and unity between the good and decent people who currently identify as pro-Israel and those who identify as pro-Palestine, then you would ask people at Harvard to read this article of mine (also here with prettier formatting, interesting photos and slightly shorter length). Why? Because this article is guaranteed—yes GUARANTEED! —to accomplish this unification.

This article begins with the following words:

The purpose of this article is to create unity instead of the current animosity between the good and decent people who identify as "pro-Israel" and the good and decent people who identify as "pro-Palestine." How? By proving that the PURPOSE of Israeli government violence against Palestinians--including one of its virtually openly declared purposes of enlarging Israel geographically while making the Palestinian population in it be as small as possible--is NOT, as Israeli leaders falsely claim, to make Jews safe but, on the contrary, to make it possible for Jewish billionaires to control and economically oppress working class Israeli Jews to make the Jewish billionaires rich.

This article is based on mainstream, often Israeli, sources, cited abundantly. You have no good reason for not asking students and faculty and staff at Harvard to read this article. Read it, and you will see that this is so.

But what about those billionaire donors to Harvard?

What would those billionaire pro-Israel (as if there were even a single billionaire donor to an American university or college who was not pro-Israel!) donors to Harvard say if you shared this article?

Well, come on! You and I both know what they would say. They would scream bloody murder and call for your head. Do you disagree? Fine, in that case share the article.

If you agree with what I say about these billionaire donors, then what is the morally right thing for you to do? I’ll wait to hear back from you on this.

Sincerely,

John Spritzler, Sc.D. ‘92

Retired Senior Research Scientist, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health

spritzler@comcast.net

(I sent this letter to President Gay by email December 16, using her email address: president@harvard.edu , obtained here. I also cc’d my email to the Harvard Crimson at managingeditor@thecrimson.com .)