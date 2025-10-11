JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simp Of Human Progress's avatar
Simp Of Human Progress
3h

Wrong number 3 is what most believe, especially here in Africa

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture