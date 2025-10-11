Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Dear fellow radicals,

Are you judging the success of your activism by how many people you are persuading to work in an organized way to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement—the only thing that can REALLY remove the rich from power?

If not, why not?

Oh! I know. You say, “It’s really hard to do that.” Is that why you’re not even trying?

What about this excuse: “Ordinary people are all brainwashed into wanting to keep the rich in power, so it’s just not possible to persuade them to want to remove the rich from power.” (This is flat out false, as I prove here, but too many radicals believe it for the reason I discuss here.)

What about this excuse: “Before we can persuade people to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement we must first persuade them to WANT to remove the rich from power, and to do this we need to shock them with facts they don’t know about unbelievably horrible things the rich have been doing, such as orchestrating the 9/11 attack and assassinating JFK and MLK, Jr. and so on.” (This is absurd. It is like saying that before we can persuade people in a burning building to leave it we must make them understand—by burning them with a match, maybe—that fire can actually kill a person.”)

The fact is that, as I prove in the above-linked article and as I observe day in and day out at the entrance to my local CVS drug store, the vast majority of people would LOVE to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

What this means is that, while there are indeed obstacles that make it hard to persuade people to work in an organized way to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement, it is not impossible to do. The problem is NOT that “people are brainwashed into wanting to keep the rich in power” and the problem is NOT that people are apathetic (i.e., don’t care if the rich are in power or not.)

The problem is hopelessness. They believe that it is impossible to remove the rich from power and hence that it is foolish even to try to make that happen. There are specific reasons that people feel hopeless, some of which I have known for a while, and some I am only discovering now or have not yet discovered as I interact with people “on the street” at my local CVS drugstore.

Radicals who truly want to remove the rich from power need to determine exactly what the obstacles are to persuading people to work in an organized way to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement, and then try to figure out how to overcome those obstacles.

I’m not saying this is easy. I’m sayin it is what we need to do, and the only way to do it is to consciously decide to try to do it. And not make excuses for not doing it.

What are the obstacles that I know of?

Here they are, in order of what I believe is from more to less important.

People wrongly believe that hardly anybody else wants to remove the rich from power, so they conclude that it’s impossible. People wrongly believe (because of the “social issues” conflicts) that “the other half” of the population is the enemy and so they conclude that it is impossible to have the solidarity of most of the have-nots that is required to remove the rich from power. People wrongly believe that while our current capitalist society is bad, there is no better alternative to class inequality (some rich and some poor) and hence it makes no sense to organize and fight for one. They haven’t heard of egalitarianism; they’ve only heard of the truly bad alternative of Communism, which they know was/is totally anti-democratic. They’ve been taught in school and elsewhere that any attempt to make society truly equal can only result in a society in which “all the animals are equal, but some are more equal than others”—the cynical view that they were wrongly taught was the point of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. People wrongly believe that there is no antidote to fear, in particular the fear that Trump is invoking by labeling people who are opposed to capitalism as terrorists. They don’t believe that in wanting to remove the rich from power they are in the vast majority, and hence they don’t believe that the only actual antidote to fear, which is large numbers, is a realistic possibility. So they fear “getting involved” in any way, or “ending up on a list” of Trump’s enemies. There are other obstacles that I am only now in the process of discovering and identifying.

The important point about these obstacles is that they are all based on wrong beliefs, and can thus be overcome by doing things to let people learn the relevant truths. In contrast, if the obstacles were due to something innate about most people such as having bad values or being apathetic (not caring) or being stupid, then there would be no way to overcome the obstacles because, as the quip goes, “there’s no cure for stupidity (or for being an ass hole).”

So, my radical friends, here’s how it stands.

You know perfectly well that to win the changes you want, and to hold onto those changes, it is necessary to remove the rich from power.

You know now that the vast majority of people would love to remove the rich from power.

You know now that a sufficiently large and determined egalitarian revolutionary movement CAN remove the rich from power (as I discuss here in the article linked to in my first paragraph.)

You know now that the obstacles to persuading this vast majority of people to work in an organized way to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement are obstacles that CAN be overcome, even if with difficulty and even if it may take a long time.

And you’ve probably heard the wise saying that the best time to plant a tree is twenty years ago, but the second best time is today.

So I ask you, what are you waiting for? Why are you not making your top priority persuading people to work in an organized way to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement? The way to do this is to try to persuade ordinary people (i.e., the kind of people who are required in order to have a massive egalitarian revolutionary movement, the kind of people you meet at your local drug store “on the street”) to do this and and in this way find out that what the obstacles are and then figure out how to overcome them.

Why are you not doing this?

Why are you not measuring your success by how many people you are persuading to work in an organized way to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement?

What is your excuse?

You tell me. I’m all ears.

I suggest you read this article of mine about how radicals did in fact remove the rich from power in Spain in 1936, and how they started their work as far back as 1918, talking to ordinary peasants and workers about that very idea.

John Spritzler

Brighton, MA, USA