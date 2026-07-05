Keep secret the KEY FACT about Zionism, which is that it is a strategy to enable the billionaire ruling class of Israel to control the Jewish Israeli working class (by using the bogeyman enemy of Palestinians that it deliberately created by treating Palestinians like dirt for decades in the name of “the Jews” in order to make them be maximally frightening to Jews) and thereby get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of it. [This I prove here and here and here and here .]

By keeping the KEY FACT about Zionism secret, Israel’s indispensable ally, the United States government (i.e., billionaire ruling class) will be under much less pressure from a now-angry-at-Israel public than it would be otherwise. This is because the public, while indeed horrified at the Israeli genocide, will nonetheless still believe the never-refuted Zionist Big Lie, which says that Israeli violence against Palestinians has always been and still is today for the noble purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. Belief in this lie severely weakens the size and strength and confidence and hence determination of the anti-Israel American public, thus enabling the U.S. government to continue providing the support to Israel that the Zionist project absolutely requires to persist.

Greed. Everybody who is getting rich by oppressing the working class has a huge interest in preventing a CLASS ANALYSIS from being expressed in relation to any topic, including especially Zionism. This is why the rich fund nominally anti-Zionism organizations to control them and make sure they never ever tell the truth about Zionism with a CLASS ANALYSIS [I prove this here and here and here (PDF) .] It is also why the Iranian government helps Zionism persist by keeping its anti-Jewish-working-class purpose a secret, as I discuss in my above-linked article .

Make sure the anti-Zionism movement is a truly antisemitic movement that refers to the bad guys as “the Jews” and that NEVER tells the truth, the KEY FACT, about Zionism. I discuss in my article here what this leads to. Note that the Nazis channeled people’s anger at the oppression of working class people by the rich into an antisemitism, non-class, framework in which the enemy was “the Jews.” The result? The billionaire class in Germany is still in power and working class Germans are still oppressed. The new anti-Israel voices, such as that of Tucker Carlson, are keeping the KEY FACT about Zionism, its pro-billionaire and anti-Jewish-working-class purpose, a secret, which provides a green light for overt antisemites to control the new anti-Israel discourse, as I discuss here and here. Remember, if the billionaire class remains in power then all working class people will continue to be oppressed, including the Palestinians whose oppression is what the anti-Zionism movement is trying to end, right? The Israeli billionaire class cares much more about staying in power than preserving the Zionist ethnic cleansing project, just as the South African billionaire ruling class cared much more about staying in power than it did about preserving the system of apartheid. This explains why the ultra-pro-apartheid South African president deKlerk led the movement to abolish apartheid, knowing that this was the way to keep the billionaire class in power and maintain the horrible oppression of the working class, as I discuss here (PDF) and here (PDF) and here.