Dear Fellow Anti-Zionists: Here is the Zionist Game Plan in These Days of Anti-Israel Anger
We ignore this game plan at our own grave risk
Please re-stack this if you want more people to see it.
What the Zionist leaders fear most of all is the billions of egalitarian people, like this wonderful egalitarian man, making a world that abolishes all forms of oppression including Zionist oppression. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.
Here is the Zionist game plan for these days of anti-Israel anger:
Keep secret the KEY FACT about Zionism, which is that it is a strategy to enable the billionaire ruling class of Israel to control the Jewish Israeli working class (by using the bogeyman enemy of Palestinians that it deliberately created by treating Palestinians like dirt for decades in the name of “the Jews” in order to make them be maximally frightening to Jews) and thereby get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of it. [This I prove here and here and here and here.]
By keeping the KEY FACT about Zionism secret, Israel’s indispensable ally, the United States government (i.e., billionaire ruling class) will be under much less pressure from a now-angry-at-Israel public than it would be otherwise. This is because the public, while indeed horrified at the Israeli genocide, will nonetheless still believe the never-refuted Zionist Big Lie, which says that Israeli violence against Palestinians has always been and still is today for the noble purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. Belief in this lie severely weakens the size and strength and confidence and hence determination of the anti-Israel American public, thus enabling the U.S. government to continue providing the support to Israel that the Zionist project absolutely requires to persist.1
Rely on two things to keep the KEY FACT about Zionism secret:
Fear. Telling the truth about the anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of Zionism requires using a CLASS ANALYSIS, and using a class analysis means implicitly if not explicitly declaring the ruling billionaire class where one lives (be it the United States or Israel or the West Bank or Gaza—as I write about here and urge you to read—IRAN) to be the enemy, and people fear repression—if not violent then financial or career-ending, etc.—if they do this.2
Greed. Everybody who is getting rich by oppressing the working class has a huge interest in preventing a CLASS ANALYSIS from being expressed in relation to any topic, including especially Zionism. This is why the rich fund nominally anti-Zionism organizations to control them and make sure they never ever tell the truth about Zionism with a CLASS ANALYSIS [I prove this here and here and here (PDF).] It is also why the Iranian government helps Zionism persist by keeping its anti-Jewish-working-class purpose a secret, as I discuss in my above-linked article.
Make sure the anti-Zionism movement is a truly antisemitic movement that refers to the bad guys as “the Jews” and that NEVER tells the truth, the KEY FACT, about Zionism. I discuss in my article here what this leads to. Note that the Nazis channeled people’s anger at the oppression of working class people by the rich into an antisemitism, non-class, framework in which the enemy was “the Jews.” The result? The billionaire class in Germany is still in power and working class Germans are still oppressed. The new anti-Israel voices, such as that of Tucker Carlson, are keeping the KEY FACT about Zionism, its pro-billionaire and anti-Jewish-working-class purpose, a secret, which provides a green light for overt antisemites to control the new anti-Israel discourse, as I discuss here and here. Remember, if the billionaire class remains in power then all working class people will continue to be oppressed, including the Palestinians whose oppression is what the anti-Zionism movement is trying to end, right? The Israeli billionaire class cares much more about staying in power than preserving the Zionist ethnic cleansing project, just as the South African billionaire ruling class cared much more about staying in power than it did about preserving the system of apartheid. This explains why the ultra-pro-apartheid South African president deKlerk led the movement to abolish apartheid, knowing that this was the way to keep the billionaire class in power and maintain the horrible oppression of the working class, as I discuss here (PDF) and here (PDF) and here.
I have personal experience of initially passionately pro-Israel Jews (who were working class) doing a 180 and becoming anti-Zionist after reading (or in one case hearing) the CLASS ANALYSIS of Zionism that I present in my above-linked article. Imagine what would happen if millions of such initially passionately pro-Israel Jews (and non-Jews too) read or were otherwise introduced to the CLASS ANALYSIS truth about Zionism!
The wonderful anti-Zionist historian, Ilan Pappe (author of, among many other good books, The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine) was forced to leave his university professorship in Israel and moved to England where he is a professor now. When he spoke at Northeastern University in Boston (where I live) I asked him at the end of his talk if he thought Zionism benefited or harmed Israeli Jewish working class people. He seemed to be annoyed that I asked him the question, but replied very briefly, “harmed.” In all of his speeches and writing, however, he never makes this point. To do so would be to express a CLASS ANALYSIS and this is dangerous to an academic who wants to keep his career safe. Fear.
I personally know a Palestinian who was for a time a professor at a university in the United States during which time he gave many speeches against Zionism (but never with a CLASS ANALYSIS) in the United States. He subsequently moved back to the West Bank where he is the director of a scientific organization he started. I sent him my article with a CLASS ANALYSIS of Zionism and asked him what he thought about it. He replied, “I agree with the content.” But when I asked him to help spread that content one way or another, he would not do it. Fear.
Alison Weir heads If Americans Knew, an organization that has been condemning Zionism for many years. Weir was one of three people (including me) on a webinar about Israel, during which I focused on the KEY FACT about Zionism’s violence against Palestinians: its anti-Jewish-working-class purpose. So I know that Weir is aware of this KEY FACT, and aware that expressing it is the most persuasive way to turn Americans against Zionism. But as far as I am aware, Weir does NOT express the KEY FACT about Zionism. I surmise that the reason is that she believes she would lose too much of her funding if she thereby used a CLASS ANALYSIS to build the anti-Zionism movement. Fear.
I know several American Jewish people who are very pro-Israel but are not rich and not benefiting from the oppression of working class people. They absolutely refuse to read a single article about Israel that I (or in some cases friends of mine) ask them to read. Not a single one! The reason is fear. They fear that if they read even just one article that was critical of Zionism, then it would be the proverbial camel’s nose under the tent: it would inevitably lead to them no longer supporting Zionism, and this would mean they would be faced with the horrible dilemma of having to choose between either a) saying out loud that they no longer supported Zionism and thereby getting ostracized from their entire personal pro-Israel social network including family and friends, or b) having to keep their thoughts entirely to themself and go through life pretending to believe what they no longer believed. Fear.
What do historical records, ancient texts, archaeology, and DNA research actually tell us about Palestinians?
In this episode of The Deep Dive, Ahmed Alnaouq is joined by historian and bestselling author William Dalrymple to explore the deep history of the Palestinian people, which he argues have too often been erased from mainstream narratives and the documented history of Palestine.
Together, they discuss how history is taught in Britain, the origins of the name Palestine, the continuity of the people who have lived on the land for thousands of years, and why understanding the past is essential to understanding the present.
https://youtu.be/6n83RMzRrrI?si=xgOaXtHac_faCwS5
Ahh, look at those towns immolated and obliterated by the Jewish State of Rape and Murder and Starvation and Jews: Find that image. Ins South Lebanon a few days ago. Some people thought that it looked too much like Hiroshima. Just to remind you that the bomb dropped on Hiroshima was named at the time ‘The Jewish Bomb’ (link in the first comment).
History always repeats itself and for a simple reason. The protagonists are the same…
The nuclear bomb was the product of an intensive development campaign in which Jews were prominently involved: Albert Einstein, Leo Szilard and Eugene Wigner, three Jewish refugees from Nazism, had co-signed an August 2, 1939 letter to President Roosevelt warning of the consequences if Germany developed an atomic bomb; J. Robert Oppenheimer, David Bohm, Rudolf Peierls, Otto Frisch Felix Bloch, Niels Bohr, Otto Hahn, and Edward Teller (as well as Wigner and Szilard) — many of whom were refugees from Nazism — were key leaders.
“When I asked General MacArthur about the decision to drop the bomb, I was surprised to learn he had not even been consulted. What, I asked, would his advice have been? He replied that he saw no military justification for the dropping of the bomb. The war might have ended weeks earlier, he said, if the United States had agreed, as it later did anyway, to the retention of the institution of the emperor.” --Norman Cousins, The Pathology of Power
+--+
Athens vs. Jerusalem in 4 lines:
Athens is the birthplace of (Western) philosophy; Jerusalem is the city of revelation.
Athens teaches you how to think for yourself; Jerusalem dictates what you say and how you think (tyranny of correctness masquerades as PC).
Every precious Western value originated in Athens. Sadly, every catastrophe is due to Jerusalemite immoral intervention…
+--+
Class analysis in the Jewish State of Rape?
Whether Israelis will ever comprehend the irreparable damage inflicted on their country’s reputation by their UN ambassador, Danny Danon, is a moot point. The damage Israel has done to itself through its barbaric practices in the Occupied Territories is simply impossible to overcome.
Danon, however, utilizes a peculiar approach to defending Israel within international institutions: he relies on bullying, intimidation and an overt attempt to silence anyone who dares to challenge the official Israeli narrative — particularly female leaders. But what makes his behavior most outrageous is his deployment of these abrasive tactics to suppress an issue that demands the utmost sensitivity: the systemic use of sexual violence and human rights abuses against Palestinians.
+--+
Empty signifier, antisemitism . . . Here, ya go, so so typical of the blood brotherhood:
In 1921 Armand Hammer traveled to Soviet Russia, officially to recover his firm’s debts. J. Edgar Hoover, already tracking radicals, flagged him as a suspected Comintern courier. Once there, Hammer witnessed the Volga famine and brokered a barter of a million bushels of American grain for furs, caviar, and confiscated tsarist treasure. The deal won him an audience with Lenin, who urged him to trade rather than heal and granted him the first American concession the Soviet state ever granted, an asbestos mine in the Urals. Lenin, by many accounts, valued him as a path to the American business world.
Hammer stayed in Moscow for roughly a decade. He represented 38 American companies including Ford, smuggled German machinery into the country piece by piece to build the first Soviet pencil factory, and traded for Romanov treasures that included Fabergé eggs. Skeptics later charged that his ventures doubled as a laundering channel funneling Soviet money into Western banks. When Stalin nationalized his operations around 1930, Hammer sailed home with a fortune in imperial art.
Those years fueled the darkest allegation of all. In his 1996 book Dossier, Epstein branded Hammer a virtual spy whose commerce masked financing for Soviet espionage. Declassified Comintern records published by Yale historians placed both Julius and Armand inside Moscow’s covert money network in the 1920s. French intelligence chief Alexandre de Marenches reportedly warned President Ronald Reagan that Hammer served as a Soviet “agent of influence.” Not everyone accepted the spy thesis, however: a Soviet general quoted by Kommersant concluded that “Hammer worked only for himself,” judging that most of what he offered Moscow was impossible to verify. Hammer’s access, in any case, was unmatched. Hammer dealt personally with Lenin, Khrushchev, and Brezhnev, who pinned the Order of Friendship of Peoples on him in 1978, and later with Gorbachev, for whom he flew physicians into Chernobyl. Only Stalin held him at arm’s length.
Back home, Hammer chased tax shelters into petroleum. In 1956 he sank money into two wildcat wells drilled by the failing Occidental Petroleum, both struck crude, and by 1957 he controlled the company. His prize lay in Libya, where Occidental tapped enormous low-sulfur fields under King Idris. When Muammar Gaddafi seized power in 1969 and demanded higher prices, Hammer, dependent almost entirely on Libyan oil while the majors held diversified reserves, broke ranks and caved. As the Washington Post recounted, his surrender rippled across the industry, forcing the big companies to renegotiate and effectively handing pricing power to OPEC.
Scandal shadowed every success. In 1972 a Hammer operative delivered $54,000 in laundered bills to Nixon’s re-election campaign, illegal contributions later pursued by the Watergate special prosecutor. Hammer pleaded guilty in 1976 to the charges and drew probation and a fine, then lobbied for years until President George H.W. Bush pardoned him in 1989. Meanwhile Occidental’s Hooker Chemical subsidiary had poisoned the Love Canal in Niagara Falls, driving hundreds of families from their homes and ending in a $20 million settlement. Investigators cataloged bribes paid for oil concessions, and art historian John Richardson, who ran Hammer’s Knoedler gallery, flatly called him “a veteran con man,” pointing to Fabergé fakes stamped with genuine hallmarks.
Hammer also kept a dynasty on retainer. He partnered with the future senator Al Gore Sr. on cattle in 1950, and a Hoover memo conceded the FBI could not pursue Hammer because of connections in Congress that protected him. After Gore Sr. lost his Senate seat, Hammer paid him more than $500,000 a year to chair an Occidental subsidiary. The patronage passed to Al Gore Jr., whose Tennessee farm Occidental leased for inflated zinc payments on land it never mined. Vice President Gore in 1995 backed privatizing the Elk Hills reserves, which Occidental then bought for $3.65 billion.
For all his Arab oil deals, Hammer led a hidden second life bound to Israel. The Arab boycott forced him to bury any public ties to Zionism, yet he shuttled secret messages between the Kremlin and Israeli leaders and slept in the homes of Golda Meir and Moshe Dayan. In 1985, Prime Minister Shimon Peres confirmed the arrangement, describing Hammer as “the American Jew… who was a friend of Lenin.” He poured roughly $60 million into a Negev oil venture and cof-ounded Isramco. He also spent his Kremlin credit on Soviet Jews, flying the ailing refusenik David Goldfarb out of Moscow in 1986 and Ida Nudel to Israel in 1987. The Jewish Telegraphic Agency wrote that he “may have done more than any single individual to help secure freedom for Soviet Jews in the pre-glasnost era.”
Hammer died on December 10, 1990, one day before the bar mitzvah he had finally scheduled at age 92. Within hours, his grandson Michael, Armie’s father, was seen overseeing the removal of files and valuables from the house, and a bitter fight broke out over an estate far smaller than the billionaire legend had promised.
Armand Hammer spent a lifetime laundering Soviet money, poisoning American neighborhoods, and bribing presidents. Armie Hammer spent his prime years accused of the kind of depravity that usually ends careers. The family story is not one of redemption or assimilation. It is a straight line of dysfunction, one that suggests no amount of wealth or Western education can overwrite what runs in the blood.