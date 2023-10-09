JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Arnow's avatar
Eric Arnow
Oct 14, 2023

There is another broader geopolitical reason. South Africa is not so strategically placed. The Middle East,, with its huge oil reserves as well as its being a major crossroads (Suez Canal, Strait of Hormuz) and nexus between Europe and Asia needs 'an unsinkable aircraft carrier'--which Israel has been described as--is vital for colonial and imperialist interests. Plus, the huge influence of Jewish bankers and billionaire media moguls creates a flood of either distortion or outright lies, which keep the public confused. It's well known that many of the most influential Jews, such as Albert Einstein, opposed the creation of a Jewish state. Knew the fascist elements behind the Stern Gang and Irgun, that would create serious problems. However, that element of the Jewish community was outplayed and overpowered. That has resulted in massive narrative control by oligarchs, both Jewish and non Jewish.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture