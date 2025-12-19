Share

Please read this detailed account in The Guardian about “Goliath” (DRAX Corp., which “made $1.4bn in profits in 2024 and about 1.3bn in 2023” from selling wood pellets as a renewable fuel in the UK and Europe) versus the 900 (or so) poor people who make up the population of Gloster, Mississippi, where DRAX operates a pellet-making plant that is destroying the health of the town’s residents. Here are some excerpts from the article:

This Guardian article describes the operation of our FAKE democracy—a dictatorship of the rich. What would happen in Gloster if there were GENUINE egalitarian democracy ?

This is what would happen.

The residents of Gloster and people who worked in Gloster who wanted to shape society by the egalitarian values and principles summarized here (i.e., virtually all of the residents except those who prioritized DRAX’s profits over the welfare of people) and ONLY those people would have the right to attend the Gloster Assembly of Egalitarians (GAE) and, as equals, democratically make all the laws that everybody in Gloster—including DRAX officials—must obey. The GAE would be the sovereign power in Gloster. There would thus be no higher authority above it. None!

I will leave it to your imagination to see what would then happen in Gloster. The GAE might tell DRAX (assuming for the moment that such a capitalist entity even existed, which would not be the case for very long if there were genuine egalitarian democracy everywhere) that it must cease operations in Gloster. Or the GAE might tell DRAX that it can only operate in Gloster under conditions spelled out by the GAE. DRAX would have no say in the matter; only the GAE would have a say.

What would happen then? How would the residents of Gloster obtain what they need to live good lives?

The general answer to this question is that the people of Gloster, via the GAE, would proceed to make mutual agreements with the sovereign assemblies of egalitarians in other communities to produce goods and services and share them with each other as described here on the basis of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” Again, you’ll have to use your imagination to think about what people might actually do. I say, “Let the chips [or pellets?] fall where they may.”

But whatever they do it will be a whole lot better than living in our fake democracy, that is for sure.

For “David” to defeat “Goliath” this way requires that “David” have a sufficiently powerful “slingshot.” That “slingshot” is the egalitarian vision of how things OUGHT to be, a vision that unites virtually all the have-nots and gives us the confidence to do what it takes to remove the rich from power (which is possible, as discussed here.)

But absent this egalitarian vision we have-nots are like David without his slingshot.

Postscript

After I wrote the above about Gloster, Mississippi with my “David vs. Goliath” theme, The Guardian then published a more recent article about Saline Township, Michigan, in which it used that same theme. You can read this article and use your egalitarian imagination about it the same way as for the article I discuss above about the town of Gloster in Mississippi. It’s all the same, everywhere one looks.