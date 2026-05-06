"Data Centers: The Issue Uniting Liberals and Conservatives. Americans have soured on data centers, polls show, and the sentiment is profoundly bipartisan. How that will change our politics?"--NYT
It's the have-nots (no matter for whom they voted) versus Big $, and it's real democracy versus our current fake democracy.
These wonderful egalitarians want real, not fake, democracy. Our current fake democracy is shoving data centers down our throats and the have-nots are FURIOUS!
The New York Times published an article titled: “Data Centers: The Issue Uniting Liberals and Conservatives. Americans have soured on data centers, polls show, and the sentiment is profoundly bipartisan. How that will change our politics?”
Although the NYT uses words such as “bipartisan” to obscure the CLASS character of the conflict, the reality that the article is reporting on is the sharp and intensifying conflict between the have-nots and the rich. The conflict is between ordinary people adversely affected by obnoxious giant AI data centers being built in rural areas, versus the billionaire owners of corporations such as Oracle that are building the data centers. The conflict is between good people who very rightly fear the AI-ization of our society because they know it is concentrating more and more power in the hands of the billionaire class that treats us—the have-nots—like dirt.
The issue, which the NYT does NOT report on, is whether we will continue to live in a dictatorship of the rich, or make an egalitarian revolution to have a real, not fake, democracy in which the have-nots have the real power, not the billionaires.
Here are some excerpts from the NYT article:
Early evidence suggests that Americans — once agnostic — are now souring on them. Last month, Maine became the first state to pass a moratorium on data centers — only to have the governor, a Democrat, veto it — and similar measures have been introduced in at least 13 other states and dozens of municipalities. In Virginia, a recent poll found the public had turned sharply against data centers. The same is true in Wisconsin, said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette University Law School Poll, which found that around 70 percent of people now say the costs outweigh the benefits…
Data centers are being built to power the A.I. boom, and the projects are vast, often multibillion-dollar endeavors. They are powerful new forces in local economies, and because they demand a lot of energy and water, and are massive structures, they also threaten to change the land itself.
In interviews with residents in seven towns in Michigan, people cited different reasons for their opposition — higher electricity prices, decreased home values, environmental damage and fear of A.I….
Projects are given obscure names, like “Project Cannoli,” and “Project Cherry Blossom.”
In Lyon Township, the proposal is called “Project Flex.”
“I don’t know why it wasn’t just called ‘Project Data Center,’” Geoff Barker said at the Monday meeting. “I mean it could have been ‘Project Evasive’ or ‘Project Disingenuous.’”