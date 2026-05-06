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These wonderful egalitarians want real, not fake, democracy. Our current fake democracy is shoving data centers down our throats and the have-nots are FURIOUS!

The New York Times published an article titled: “Data Centers: The Issue Uniting Liberals and Conservatives. Americans have soured on data centers, polls show, and the sentiment is profoundly bipartisan. How that will change our politics?”

Although the NYT uses words such as “bipartisan” to obscure the CLASS character of the conflict, the reality that the article is reporting on is the sharp and intensifying conflict between the have-nots and the rich. The conflict is between ordinary people adversely affected by obnoxious giant AI data centers being built in rural areas, versus the billionaire owners of corporations such as Oracle that are building the data centers. The conflict is between good people who very rightly fear the AI-ization of our society because they know it is concentrating more and more power in the hands of the billionaire class that treats us—the have-nots—like dirt.

The issue, which the NYT does NOT report on, is whether we will continue to live in a dictatorship of the rich , or make an egalitarian revolution to have a real, not fake, democracy in which the have-nots have the real power, not the billionaires.

Here are some excerpts from the NYT article: