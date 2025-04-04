Share

This man is definitely NOT a leader of the have-nots against the billionaires!

Organizing have-nots to protest this or that does nothing good if the protest doesn’t aim to win the support of the have-nots who currently oppose it, by respectfully and persuasively refuting the lies that the ruling class uses to pit the have-nots against each other. I’m talking about lies such as the ones discussed here.

If the protest, instead, simply says that the have-nots who disagree with it are bad people, or stupid people, or if the protest does the equivalent of giving the finger to the have-nots who disagree with it and declaring them to be the enemy, then guess what? The ruling class is DELIGHTED. The ruling class is delighted to see its divide-and-rule strategy working exactly as planned.

The ruling class LOVES for half the have-nots to be in one silo , and the other half to be in another silo, each viewing the other as the enemy.

Actions such as Cory Booker’s marathon speech just make the divide-and-rule work better. Booker energizes the have-nots who voted against Trump, but does nothing to refute the lies that Trump and Biden/Harris have spread to pit the have-nots against each other.

Example #1. Trump and Biden/Harris got the have-nots fighting each other with Pro-Palestine against Pro-Israel camps. Did Cory Booker talk about how most of the people in both of these camps would be ON THE SAME SIDE AGAINST THE BILLIONAIRES if they knew the truth about the anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose of the Zionist violence against Palestinians, the truth that you can read about here and here? Not on your life!

Example #2. Trump and Biden/Harris got the have-nots fighting each other over deportations, a pro-deportations camp against an anti-deportations camp. Did Cory Booker talk about how most of the people in both of these camps would be ON THE SAME SIDE AGAINST THE BILLIONAIRES if they knew the truth about the CAUSE of the great influx of illegal immigrants, that the cause is the ruling class (both parties) having for decades done things south of the border and in Haiti DELIBERATELY to force poor people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order to survive (as you can read about here and here)? Not on your life! Of course not!

Example #3. Trump and Biden/Harris got the have-nots fighting each other over the woke nonsense. Did Cory Booker explain to those cheering him on that the woke nonsense was devised to make them be sitting ducks for the accusation by conservatives that they were stark-raving mad crazy idiots (as you can read about here and here and here.) Hell no! That was not Cory Booker’s purpose. Had that been his purpose you would never ever have even heard of the name Cory Booker.

Example #4. Trump and Biden/Harris got the have-nots fighting each other along race lines over whether Critical Race Theory should be taught in K-12 schools.

Did Cory Booker talk about how, if the truth about the PURPOSE of racial discrimination were widely known (that it is used to oppress ALL working class people including white working class people, as I discuss and prove here), then most of the people on BOTH sides of the CRT conflict would be ON THE SAME SIDE AGAINST THE BILLIONAIRES? Are you kidding? Our rulers killed MLK, Jr. after he explained this key truth about racial discrimination’s purpose in a speech you can listen to and read here. Do you think Cory wants to risk that happening to him?

Let’s do what it takes to remove the rich from power, OK?