This CNN article, published December 12, 2023—i.e. AFTER the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack—reports not only that Israel funded Hamas before the October 7, 2023 but even CONTINUED doing so after that October 7 attack. It reports in an article headlined "Qatar sent millions to Gaza for years – with Israel’s backing. Here’s what we know about the controversial deal" :​

"Since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the Gulf state of Qatar has come under fire by Israeli officials, American politicians and media outlets for sending hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Gaza, which is governed by the Palestinian militant group. But all that happened with Israel’s blessing.​ "In a series of interviews with key Israeli players conducted in collaboration with Israeli investigative journalism organization Shomrim, CNN was told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued the cash flow to Hamas, despite concerns raised from within his own government." [my emphasis because it means even after October 7, 2023.] … The US was aware of the Qatari payments to Hamas, a former senior State Department official involved in the region told CNN on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Here’s the CNN article’s FALSE explanation for why Israel funded Hamas (it’s the same false explanation the mass media and alternative media give:

“Why did Israel back the payments? “Israeli and international media have reported that Netanyahu’s plan to continue allowing aid to reach Gaza through Qatar was in the hope that it might make Hamas an effective counterweight to the PA and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Here’s the TRUE reason.

First, you need to know that Israel has been funding Hamas for a very long time, as I document with mainstream sources in my article, “Israel's Government Funds Hamas and Works to Keep It In Power” (which I will refer to henceforth as IGFH). In this article I provide nine separate articles (mostly mainstream) reporting this Israeli funding of Hamas.

Let’s start with this one: UPI Terrorism Correspondent, Richard Sale, wrote an article in 2002 titled, Hamas History Tied to Israel” in which he states:

"Israel and Hamas may currently be locked in deadly combat, but, according to several current and former U.S. intelligence officials, beginning in the late 1970s, Tel Aviv gave direct and indirect financial aid to Hamas over a period of years.”

Another one here is “Blowback: How Israel Went From Helping Create Hamas to Bombing It. Hamas wants to destroy Israel, right? But as Mehdi Hasan shows in a new video on blowback, Israeli officials admit they helped start the group.” It reports:

“Hamas, to my great regret, is Israel’s creation,” Avner Cohen, a former Israeli religious affairs official who worked in Gaza for more than two decades, told the Wall Street Journal in 2009. Back in the mid-1980s, Cohen even wrote an official report to his superiors warning them not to play divide-and-rule in the Occupied Territories, by backing Palestinian Islamists against Palestinian secularists. “I … suggest focusing our efforts on finding ways to break up this monster before this reality jumps in our face,” he wrote. They didn’t listen to him.

Another article, by Reuters, reports: "Money trail to Hamas begins with Israeli banks" and continues through September 27, 2007

Another article is this one: Forbes on January 16, 2009 reports:

"Incredibly, Israel also supplies Hamas with cash. It began transferring truckloads of cash to Gaza after Hamas' violent takeover of the territory in June 2007. The first transfer of more than $51 million (delivered in Israeli shekels) was purportedly to strengthen the influence of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the Gaza Strip and pay the salaries of 35,000 Palestinian Authority employees then allegedly loyal to him. Among those employees, however, were Ismail Haniya, the Hamas-appointed prime minister in Gaza, and Mahmoud Zahar, Hamas' foreign minister. ​"Zahar prides himself on many successful terrorist attacks against Israel, and his position regarding Israel is clear. "All of Palestine, every inch of Palestine belongs to the Muslims," he has said. If the goal was to strengthen Abbas' position, the cash should have been delivered to him in the West Bank city of Ramallah. From there, he could have transferred the money to Gaza, as he has done in the past, and claim credit for it." [ https://www.forbes.com/2009/01/16/gaza-hamas-funding-oped-cx_re_0116ehrenfeld.html?sh=707b61407afb ]

But WHY? Why has Israel been funding Hamas?

It has NOT been to weaken Hamas, that is for sure. Furthermore, there is overwhelming evidence that Israel knows that its many attacks on Gaza over the years have strengthened, not weakened, Hamas. My IGFH article provides LOTS of mainstream-sourced evidence that Israel’s attacks on Gaza have strengthened Hamas and that virtually everybody who follows such things seriously knows that. For example:

In 2009, Rashid Khalidi, Edward Said Professor of Arab Studies at Columbia, wrote an article in which he said:

"Resistance movements such as Hizbullah and Hamas, by contrast, can plausibly claim that they forced Israel to withdraw from occupied Arab land while scoring impressive gains at the ballot box; they have also been reasonably free of corruption. As if determined to increase the influence of these radical movements, Israel has undermined Abbas and the PA at every turn… "But Hamas will not be so easily defeated, even if Israel’s merciless assault and Hamas’s own obduracy have brought untold suffering on the people of Gaza and much of the Strip lies in ruins: like Hizbullah in Lebanon in 2006, all it has to do in order to proclaim victory is remain standing. The movement continued to fire rockets into Israel under devastating bombardment, and it looks likely to emerge politically stronger when the war is over… "

John J. Mearsheimer, professor of political science at the University of Chicago, wrote an article (originally for The American Conservative) in 2009 in which he stated:

"More importantly, there is little reason to think that the Israelis can beat Hamas into submission and get the Palestinians to live quietly in a handful of Bantustans inside Greater Israel. Israel has been humiliating, torturing, and killing Palestinians in the Occupied Territories since 1967 and has not come close to cowing them. Indeed, Hamas’s reaction to Israel’s brutality seems to lend credence to Nietzsche’s remark that what does not kill you makes you stronger."

Anthony H. Cordesman, who held the Arleigh A. Burke Chair in Strategy at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, and who was also a national security analyst for ABC News, wrote an article in 2009 in which he stated in regard to the fighting in Gaza:

"At least to date, the reporting from within Gaza indicates that each new Israeli air strike or advance on the ground has increased popular support for Hamas and anger against Israel in Gaza. The same is true in the West Bank and the Islamic world. Iran and Hezbollah are capitalizing on the conflict… What is the strategic purpose behind the present fighting?…Will Israel end in empowering an enemy in political terms that it defeated in tactical terms?...To [be] blunt, the answer so far seems to be yes."

If you think that Israel’s rulers do what they do for the purpose somehow or another of making the lives of ordinary Israeli Jews safer or better, then please read what these Zionist leaders did during the days of the Holocaust and after, how they treated ordinary European Jews like dirt—even sabotaged efforts to rescue them from the Nazis—in order to achieve their very selfish goal of getting a working class of their own to get rich off of. Read all the gory details about this here.

Here’s why Israel has been funding Hamas

Israel funded (and funds) Hamas and does things that strengthen it and keep it in power for the purpose of making the Palestinians be a maximally frightening bogeyman enemy, one that, as Israel’s rulers tell ordinary Israeli Jews, aims to kill Jews just because they are Jews.

Long before Hamas even existed, this aim of Israel’s rulers was evident. For example, in 1961, Israel’s prime minister, David Ben Gurion, lied to Israeli Jews by declaring with no evidence whatsoever that Arab armies intended to “push all the Jews into the sea, dead or alive.” He didn’t do that in order to weaken the Palestine Authority, since that organization did not even exist yet! And he didn’t do it to prevent an independent Palestinian state since that idea didn’t emerge until much later, in 1978 during the Camp David negotiations between Israel and Egypt! (Read this footnote to see how false is the claim by many that Netanyahu funded Hamas as a means of preventing an independent Palestinian state.) These are the phony reasons—excuses, really, since until recently the general public did not know that Israel had been funding Hamas—that are now given for Netanyahu funding Hamas. The real reason is the same reason that Prime Minister David Ben Gurion, way back in 1961, told the lie that made Israeli Jews fear Palestinians (“Arabs”) as their mortal enemy.

Israel funded Hamas precisely because Hamas was much more frightening to Israeli Jews than the PLO ever was. While the PLO aimed to make all of Palestine, including the part known as Israel, be a democratic secular state with Jews and non-Jews equal under the law—an idea that many Israeli Jews would find agreeable, Hamas in stark contrast aims to make Islam sovereign in all of Palestine including the part known as Israel. Furthermore, to make it even more frightening to Israeli Jews, Hamas notoriously engaged in overt terrorist violence against unarmed Israeli Jewish civilians (initially suicide bombers at Israeli bus stops and restaurants, then rocket attacks on civilians in Israeli towns like Sderot, and then the October 7 attack)—violence perfectly suited to made Israeli Jews believe that Palestinians wanted to kill Jews just because they were Jews, and to made Israelis believe that they needed the Israeli government—a government of, by and for the Israeli billionaires who severely economically oppress the Israeli Jewish working class—to protect them from this enemy, and to make Israeli Jews agree to leave their own oppressors in power over them for this reason, as I prove here.

The purpose, as far as Israel’s actual billionaire rulers are concerned, for Israel’s seven-plus decades of extreme oppression (violent ethnic cleansing, apartheid, military occupation) of Palestinians has always been to make Palestinians hate Israel and thus be easily portrayed as an existential threat—a bogeyman enemy—to ordinary Israeli Jews.

But why do Israel’s rulers need a frightening Palestinian bogeyman enemy?

I provide, and prove, the answer to this question (alluded to above) in great detail, with mainstream sources, in my article, “Israel's Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians.” This article states its thesis with these words:

Zionism is an ATTACK on ordinary Jews (as well as an attack on Palestinians; please click this link to read in detail what Zionism means and how it oppresses Palestinians). It is therefore antisemitic (meaning anti-ordinary-Jewish-people) NOT to oppose Zionism.​

As the facts recounted below make clear, Israel is not a state of the Jewish people; it is a state of--controlled by--the Jewish billionaires who have contempt for ordinary Jews, who oppress them terribly and have no genuine concern for their welfare.

As discussed below, the reason why the Israeli ruling class treats Palestinians like dirt is not simply to grab more land from them but to provoke their anger and violence against Israel so as to make them be perceived by Israeli Jews as a frightening existential threat, a bogeyman enemy that enables the Israeli ruling class, by pretending to protect Israeli Jews from their "real enemy," to control ordinary Israeli Jews whom it oppresses economically--severely!--to enrich the billionaires.​

The stated goal of Israeli violence--to grab as much land for Israel as possible and have as few Palestinians on it as possible in order to make Jews safe--is the official goal of Zionism, but this stated goal is half lie and half truth. The part about the removal of Palestinians being for the purpose of making Jews safe is a lie. The part about wanting to seize land owned by Palestinians is true but only because it enables the Jewish upper class to grab more wealth for itself. The stated goal of Zionism acts as a pretext (designed to get the support of Israeli Jews who are told it is necessary to make them safe). It is a pretext for attacking Palestinians for two real but unstated reasons: 1) to enrich the Zionist upper class by theft of Palestinian property and, by letting Jews own homes stolen from Palestinians, to make ordinary Jews and Palestinians view each other as the enemy; and 2) to make Palestinians be so angry at Israel (supposedly the "state of the Jewish people") that they can be portrayed as the frightening bogeyman enemy of Jews that the Israeli billionaire ruling class needs and uses to control and economically oppress Israeli working class Jews to get even richer.

The Israeli billionaire ruling class knows that as long as Israeli working class Jews think it and the government it controls are protecting them from "the real enemy" (Palestinians), then they will not mount a serious challenge to the power of that billionaire ruling class despite the serious grievances (as described below) they have against it.

How come nobody else is explaining all of this correctly?

Excellent question! Here’s the answer.

In order to question what the actual, as opposed to just officially stated and reported, reason is for why national rulers single out certain people (a certain ethnic group or religion or race, etc.) for extremely harsh oppression greater than the oppression other have-nots experience under those same rulers, you need to understand the CLASS purpose of such extreme oppression, and unfortunately many people don’t understand this.

The purpose of such extreme oppression is to make it easier to oppress ALL the have-nots, not just the ones suffering the extreme oppression. Read about this in general (and with reference to Israel/Palestine) in my article, “Is it a 'Privilege' Not to be Discriminated Against?” The purpose is to destroy solidarity of the have-nots by making the less-oppressed have-nots fear and have contempt for the more-oppressed have-nots, and by making the more-oppressed have-nots resent and fear the less-oppressed have-nots. The purpose is to make the less-oppressed have-nots look upon their oppressor as their protector against the feared more-oppressed have-nots, i.e., to create a bogeyman enemy to control the less-oppressed have-nots. This is a powerful method of social control that oppressors have been using for thousands of years, as I discuss in great detail here.

The reason hardly anybody is explaining/expressing this social control truth is because a) they don’t understand the purpose of extreme oppression in general and hence don’t even look to see if this social control truth explains the extreme oppression of Palestinians; or b) they are paid or bribed to censor this social control truth (as I discuss here); or c) they are afraid to express this social control truth because they know it means talking truthfully about the CLASS conflict and this puts one at risk for being punished by the rulers in some way (such as losing one’s career or promotion, losing funding for one’s organization, possibly even being assassinated as were MLK, Jr. and Malcolm X and Fred Hampton, about whose assassination I write in Dot #3 in my article here.)

When the have-nots know the truth, then the divide-and-rule purpose of the extreme oppression fails to be accomplished. Instead of people thinking that they must take the side of the Palestinians or the side of ordinary Israelis they will see that the actual choice is whether to take the side of ordinary people—both Jewish and non-Jewish—or the side of the billionaires who oppress ALL ordinary people. The truth unifies the have-nots. The ruling class lie divides us and pits us against each other.