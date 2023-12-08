JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Jon Olsen
Dec 8, 2023

Every time this conflation of antisemitism with opposition to Israeli political/military policies comes up, it needs to be immediately denounced as profoundly dishonest and walk away.

includeMeOut
Dec 8, 2023

Pfizer’s Bourla is admittedly somewhat of an expert on genocide his firm having created, marketed and pushed mandated injections which have so far, by best estimates, killed and maimed millions worldwide. The grotesquery is hard to match. And nobody in authority will call him out on it because these same academic hacks forced it on their students and staff and Pfizer provides millions in grants and subsidies to these same institutions.

