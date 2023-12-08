Read this article.

The presidents of Harvard, U. Penn and MIT were grilled by Congress critters and are being accused by MEGA ZIONISTS of failing to suppress calls for the genocide of Jews on their campuses. (See their congressional testimony and the resulting denunciations below.) The actual “calls for the genocide of Jews” that the presidents are accused of failing to suppress are in fact no such thing; they are calls in support of the Palestinian intifadahs and chants of the slogan “Palestine will be free from the River to the Sea” and calls for ending the existence of a Jewish state (Israel) in Palestine.

None of these are calls for genocide against Jews; none are calls for killing Jews just because they are Jews; none are calls for driving the Jews into the sea. They are, instead, calls for ending the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and ending the related oppression of Palestinians that the Israeli government has been committing for seven decades while falsely asserting that treating Palestinians like dirt this way is for the purpose of making Jews safe and is necessary for that purpose.

Furthermore, they are calls for ending the existence of Israel. Read here why this is a good demand that is in solidarity with ordinary Jews who today suffer from oppression by Israel’s ruling class. And read here how this demand is in solidarity with Jews during the Holocaust who were betrayed by the Zionist leaders who became Israel’s leaders. The state of Israel is a state whose billionaire ruling class treats the Palestinians like dirt and funds Hamas and works to keep it in power FOR THE PURPOSE of making Palestinians be the frightening bogeyman enemy that the billionaires use to control the Israeli Jewish working class that they get rich off of by severely economically oppressing those Israeli Jews. It is a sick joke to call such state a “state of the Jews.”

In other words, the demands that the Congress critters say are antisemitic are actually demands that, if granted, would make life BETTER, not worse, for ordinary Israeli Jews as well as Palestinians! They are MORALLY GOOD demands.

So how come these college presidents don’t defend themselves from the Congress critters by saying this? Why don’t they say (as they ought to) that they will expel students who truly call for or support the killing of Jews just because they are Jews, but that they will not criticize, never mind expel, students who make the morally good demands that are falsely described as antisemitic?

The answer to this obvious question is this. These college presidents are as pro-Zionist as the MEGA Zionists who are denouncing them. Supporting Zionism is a fundamental strategy of the ruling billionaire United States plutocracy, as discussed here. One cannot become a top-tier university president unless one is beholden to the ruling billionaire plutocracy.

The real problem facing these university presidents

The problem facing these university presidents is that pro-Zionists, which they are, cannot speak truthfully about the REAL anti-WORKING CLASS purpose of Zionist oppression of Palestinians. They have to go along with the Zionist lie that this oppression of Palestinians is for the purpose of making ordinary Israeli Jews safe. And according to the logic of this lie, being against Zionism is thus, by definition, being against that which is done to make Jews safe, i.e., it is antisemitism in effect if not intent.

So, these university presidents must go along with the Congress critters’ assertion that students chanting “From the river to the sea,” etc., are “calling for genocide of Jews.” But these college presidents ALSO know that such students are NOT really calling for the genocide of Jews and that they have the support of LOTS of good people on their campuses—including lots of faculty and a substantial number of Jews—who simply oppose the way Zionism treats Palestinians like dirt. These college presidents know that if they actually expelled all the people on their campuses who expressed support for the slogans wrongly labelled “antisemitic" by the MEGA Zionist Congress critters, then they would in effect shut their universities down because of the resulting student (and faculty!) strikes protesting those unjust expulsions. And the ruling billionaire plutocracy does not want its top-tier colleges shut down.

Poor Zionist college presidents! Damned if they do and damned if they don’t. Caught in a Zionist web of lies and afraid of uttering the truth for fear they would then be kicked off of the ladder of success on which they have risen so high by ass-licking so hard.

My earlier post about Harvard President Gay’s absurd response to “antisemitism” on campus is here.

THE PRESIDENTS’ CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY AND THE MEGA ZIONISTS’ DENUNCIATION OF THEM

Here’s the key testimony in the case of Harvard, and it’s similar for the other presidents:

At one point during Tuesday’s hearing Stefanik asked Harvard President Claudine Gay if the Ivy League school would punish students or applicants who say, “from the river to the sea” or “intifada.” Gay explained that type of “hateful, reckless, offensive speech” is “abhorrent” to her. “Do you believe that type of hateful speech is contrary to Harvard’s code of conduct or is it allowed at Harvard?” Stefanik, who graduated from Harvard, pressed Gay. “It is at odds with the value of Harvard, but … we embrace a commitment to free expression even of views that are objectionable, offensive, hateful,” Gay said. David Weild, a former chairman of the Nasdaq Stock Market, said there should be no wavering when students feel threatened. “I can’t believe we are having this conversation in the US Congress,” Weild said in a post on LinkedIn. “I’m a Christian. Shut the hate speech down on all sides. People deserve to feel and be safe.”

Now we have headlines like this one:

Heads of 3 top US colleges refuse to say calling for genocide of Jews is harassment

and this one:

Harvard, Penn and MIT presidents under fire over ‘despicable’ testimony on antisemitism and genocide

in which the article reported:

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a post on X he was “ashamed” to hear the testimony, calling it “one of the most despicable moments in the history of US academia.” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, speaking outside a falafel shop in Philadelphia that had been targeted by protesters, called Penn President Liz Magill’s statements “unacceptable” and “shameful.” Shapiro called for the UPenn board of trustees to meet and discuss whether Magill’s testimony represents the values of the university and board. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told CNN’s MJ Lee Wednesday that calls for genocide at universities were “unacceptable.” Private equity billionaire Marc Rowan wrote a message to Penn trustees saying he heard from hundreds of alumni, parents and leaders who were shocked by the hearing, including at least one who hoped the hearing was fake.

The Ruling Class is Having a Field Day Watching the Escalation in its Divide-and-Rule Strategy

I wrote about this earlier here.