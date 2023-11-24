JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Jon Olsen
Nov 24, 2023

Excellent reminder John. i fully endorse this perspective. What counts is inspiration, boldness, courage and initiative in pursuit of Honor, Truth, Justice, and Peace, in that order as each requires its predecessor. Jon

Diana Barahona
Nov 24, 2023

I agree that confidence that good will overcome evil is indispensible. But over the years I learned a few other things.

1. The socialist left, by the 1960s, was lead by people who were either knowing agents of the ruling class (Jessie Jackson) or people who were under MK-ULTRA mind control.

2. No revolution can even be contemplated without competent leadership.

3. The development by the ruling class of mind-control in the early 1970s and time-travel technology in 1983 made it impossible for ordinary people to stop the NWO.

4. The left's refusal to recognize the technological capabilities of the ruling class (e.g. time-travel and mind control) or expose its moral depravity (Satanic abuse of children), and their refusal to turn to God for help, made it historically irrelevant. This is the principal reason why the patriotic military and Donald Trump chose to lead the conservative wing, as conservatives never lost their faith in God or their belief in the sanctity of children.

The Greatest Show on Earth

https://rumble.com/v3gx680-the-greatest-show-on-earth-2023.html

