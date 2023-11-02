Read the full Guardian article here.

Collateral damage, my ass! This is simply deliberate murder most foul.

Zionist fanatics are doing everything they can to make all of the decent people in the world (Muslim or not, Arab or not) to hate Israel. And those who believe the Israeli propaganda LIE that Israel is acting on behalf of ordinary Jews to make them safe, bla bla, will inevitably and unfortunately direct their righteous anger at this mass murder against “the Jews.” This is exactly what the real monsters—the Israeli Zionist billionaire rulers of Israel—want. They NEED this anger to be directed at ordinary Jews because this is how they control and oppress the Israeli Jewish working class that they oppress economically severely to get and stay rich.

U.S. rulers are 100% behind the Zionist fanatic monsters. The U.S. billionaire ruling class needs Americans to believe that the entire Muslim and Arab world is our enemy too, out to kill us. This makes the American have-nots easier for the billionaire class to control, by pretending to be protecting us from our “real enemies”—Muslim terrorists. To make the bogeyman enemy seem real and frightening, Obama used drone attacks on weddings and such, as described here. Before this, U.S. rulers worked hard to create the Islamic Fundamentalist bogeyman enemy, as described here.

Extreme violence is required to mobilize one ethnic/racial/national group of have-nots to hate another one instead of fighting to overthrow their actual oppressors. When left to themselves, have-not people aim to get along in peace. But when there’s peace, people feel empowered to stand up against their oppressors. The oppressive ruling classes dare not let that happen, hence the murder most foul.