Just to make the deportations issue even more divisive, the ruling class wants us to debate whether or not birthright citizenship is a good or a bad thing.

I say:

CITIZENSHIP, SHMITIZENSHIP!

Let’s welcome egalitarians and deport anti-egalitarians, no matter what their citizenship status.

Just to be clear, anti-social criminals are anti-egalitarians, and billionaires, because they hog wealth unjustly, are even worse anti-egalitarians. The vast majority of regular people are egalitarians, i.e., they value no-rich-and-no-poor equality, mutual aid, fairness, and truth), whether they’ve ever heard of that word or not.

And just to be clear again, egalitarians have a right to freedom of association. This means:

Yes, we have a right to limit immigration.

No, we do not have the right to use “limiting immigration” as an excuse for—as a means of—oppressing people, people from Mexico and Central America whom our billionaire rulers are FORCING to cross our border illegally to survive the life-threatening conditions our rulers have been imposing on them for decades.

When we remove the rich from power—with the help of the illegal immigrants who are our friends in this effort and whom we should therefore NOT treat like dirt (as if they were our enemy) by deporting them!—then we all can abolish the life-threatening conditions that presently force them to illegally cross the border, like slaves in the past who illegally ran away, and then we can exercise our right to limit immigration without it being merely an excuse for aiding in the oppression of people.

Let’s look at who benefits from the use of the concept of “citizenship,” OK?

Before 1868 black people were not citizens because for centuries the ruling rich elite in North America used overt racial discrimination (chattel slavery) to divide-and-rule ALL the have-nots of all skin colors, as I discuss in great detail here.

As of 2022 the U.S. billionaire ruling plutocracy had arranged it so that there were 22 million American non-citizens, 11 million of whom were illegally in the United States (13.9% of the U.S. total population, in other words 46.2 million people, are foreign-born, of whom only 53.1% are naturalized citizens; the remaining foreign-born people include those who are in the U.S. legally and about 11 million who are in the U.S. illegally. This translates to about 22 million non-citizens [some legal, some not] in the United States.)

Who benefits from making some people non-citizens (with some legal and some illegal) and other people citizens?

Here is a list of ways the rich benefit from the “citizenship” concept:

Rich people use illegal non-citizens as cheap labor whom they threaten to deport if they dare to organize to fight for better pay and working conditions and benefits. Rich people force citizen workers to have to compete with illegal non-citizens who are forced to work for shitty jobs, thereby lowering the wages and worsening the working conditions and benefits for citizen workers. Rich people use illegal non-citizens as a scapegoat to turn the anger of citizen workers against the illegal non-citizens instead of against the rich, while they (the rich) also also turn the NPR-listeners (about 50% of the population, who don’t know about points #1 and #2) against these citizen workers. Perfect divide-and-rule!

This is why the rich, for decades, have been doing things south of our border to force poor people there to have to illegally immigrate into the United States just in order to survive, as I prove in detail here.

So, the rich benefit a lot from the “citizenship” concept.

Now let’s look and see how ordinary working class Americans also benefit from the “citizenship” concept.

Here is a list of the ways that ordinary working class Americans benefit from the “citizenship” concept:

ZILCH! There is no way the “citizenship” concept benefits ordinary working class people; it only harms them.

Now you know exactly why our media—controlled by you-know-whom—is obsessed with who is and who is not a citizen, especially who is and who is not in the U.S. legally.

Our society should discriminate in favor of egalitarians and against anti-egalitarians, ignoring the bogus “citizenship” issue.

Only egalitarians should be allowed to have a real say in governance, as I discuss here.

Everybody should enjoy freedom and equal rights (as illustrated in this Egalitarian Bill of Rights) but not be allowed to have the anti-egalitarian freedom or “right” to treat other people like dirt.