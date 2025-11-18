Share

The reason Zionism prevails is largely because the U.S. government makes sure that it prevails. And the reason the U.S. government can get away with this, despite the obvious genocidal violence that Israel commits, is because Zionist propaganda has most Americans believing the Big Lie that says the purpose of Israeli (Zionist) violence against Palestinians is to make Israeli Jews safe, to protect them from violent antisemites.

The Zionist Big Lie is a complete lie as I prove with mainstream sources in my key articles here and here and here . If you don’t yet understand this, then read these articles to learn the truth.

Based on this Big Lie about the purpose of Zionist violence against Palestinians, U.S. public opinion is only divided over the bogus question of whether Israel, in its noble effort to make Jews safe, is using proper and justifiable “proportionate” violence (as the “pro-Israel camp believes,” or whether Israel, in its noble effort to make Jews safe, is now using improper “disproportionate” (genocidal) and hence un-justifiable violence (as the “pro-Palestine” camp believes.)

If the American public knew the truth—that Israeli violence against Palestinians has for decades been for the purpose of enabling the billionaire class that rules Israel to get away with its severe economic oppression of the Israeli Jewish working class—including Holocaust survivors!—and has never been about making Israeli Jews safe (as my above-linked articles explain and prove), then there would hardly be any support from ordinary Americans for Israel; the “pro-Palestine” camp would have 90% or more support and the “pro-Israel” camp would have less than 10% support. This would enable the public to force the U.S. government to end its support for Zionism, and it would be the death knell of Zionism.

But because the truth about the purpose—the anti-JEWISH-working class purpose of Zionist violence—is CENSORED, and because the Zionist Big Lie about its purpose is NEVER refuted, not even by anti-Zionists such as BDS and Jewish Voice for Peace, etc. (as I show here), the American public is divided with about half of the public still—despite the genocidal nature of Israeli violence being well-known now—supporting Israel because they think that is what one should do to “be on the side of the Jews and against the violent antisemites.”

Even the people in the “pro-Palestine” camp today are, for the most part, perfectly willing to go back to supporting Israel again as soon as Israel goes back to using “proportionate” violence against Palestinians for its supposedly noble goal of making Jews safe. This is hardly the kind of anti-Zionism that can force the U.S. government to do a 180 and switch from supporting Zionism to condemning it.

How does Chris Hedges do the heavy lifting FOR the PRO-Zionism propaganda?

Here’s how. Pay careful attention because what I am about to explain to you is something you probably have never (sadly!) heard explained before.

Zionist propaganda is not today, and has never been, about denying the cruelty of Zionist violence against Palestinians. When anti-Zionists talk just about how cruel Israeli violence is, they don’t refute the pro-Zionism discourse one iota.

Here’s how Israeli Prime Minister (1969-74) Golda Meir expressed it:

“We can forgive the Arabs for killing our children. We cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill their children. We will only have peace with the Arabs when they love their children more than they hate us.” [Source is here.]​

Golda Meir may have been better than most Zionists in expressing this Zionist view so pithily, but virtually every Zionist (and every person who supports Israel) thinks about, and defends, Israeli violence—even the killing of children!—this way, viewing it as, however unfortunately, necessary for self-defense of Jews.

When anti-Zionists focus, as they unfortunately do, exclusively on how cruel, even genocidal, Israeli violence against Palestinians is, they fail—totally fail!—to refute the Zionist propaganda. Here is how the Zionists respond to those who base their anti-Zionism position on the fact that Israeli violence is cruel. The Zionists say words to this effect (words that persuade ordinary Americans to keep supporting Israel!):

“We Jews are damned if we do and damned if we don’t. If we use sufficient violence to defend ourselves against the antisemites who want to drive us all into the sea and kill us, then the gentiles accuse us of committing immoral genocide and war crimes. But if we refrain from using sufficient violence to protect ourselves then we end up dead. Well, the gentiles can accuse us of using immoral wrongful violence if they wish, but we choose to live and will do whatever that takes.”

Now pay careful attention to how Chris Hedges responds to this pro-Zionism propaganda.

Does Hedges refute the premise of that propaganda? Does Hedges say that Zionist violence against Palestinians is not, and never has been, about making Israeli Jews safe, but on the contrary has been about enabling Israeli billionaires to get rich by oppressing Israeli working class Jews? (See this footnote for the brief explanation of this.)

No! Hedges instead tells his readers that the Israeli government, in committing genocidal violence against Palestinians, is acting FOR and on BEHALF of the Israeli Jewish public. Here’s what Hedges tells his readers:

“Israel has systematically made Gaza uninhabitable, transforming it into the vast graveyard of all concentration camps. “Few in Israel object. 82 percent of Israeli Jews support the idea of expelling the entire population of Gaza and nearly a half support killing them. 80 percent of Israelis say they are “not so troubled” or “not troubled at all” by reports of famine and suffering among the population in Gaza. “Make no mistake. Israel is a genocidal state and a genocidal society.”

What Hedges is saying is EXACTLY what the Zionists want people to hear: that the Israeli government is acting in the interests of its Jewish population, protecting them from violent antisemites, and for this reason has the support of most Israelis.

But, I hear you say, “It is true what Hedges is saying.”

Yes, it is true. So what????

The fact of the matter is that the Zionist ruling class of Israel has indeed been successful in persuading many Israelis (including working class Israelis) that the Palestinians are their mortal, existential, enemy. Fearing an enemy and hating an enemy are the same emotion. One way the Israeli ruling class has made Israelis fear Palestinians, as the second of my linked-above articles proves, is by funding Hamas for decades and working to keep it in power (even today) in order to make the Palestinians be maximally frightening to Israeli Jews. Hamas does this by deliberately trying to kill unarmed non-combatant Israeli Jews and by officially aiming to make Islam sovereign in all of Palestine, including what is now called Israel.

Let me help you think about this clearly by recalling how Martin Luther King, Jr. built the movement against the racist Jim Crow laws.

Martin Luther King, Jr., in his famous 1965 Selma, Alabama speech (read it and listen to it here), in order to strengthen the fight against the racist Jim Crow laws, carefully explained how the purpose of those laws was not only to oppress blacks (which was obvious) but ALSO to oppress the poor whites so that the rich could enrich themselves at the expense of both black and white working class people. MLK, Jr. was building a movement of the entire working class against the racist Jim Crow laws, not just a movement of black people. He was therefore explaining that whether poor whites supported the Jim Crow laws or not, even whether they supported the horrible lynching of blacks (which some did) or not, it was nonetheless true that the Jim Crow laws were used to oppress poor whites too, and that anybody who fought to abolish the Jim Crow laws was fighting to make life BETTER, not worse, for the poor whites.

The racist rulers of the American South defended the Jim Crow laws with propaganda about how those racist laws were about making life BETTER for the poor whites.

If somebody back then, let’s say with the name Chris, who claimed to be opposed to the Jim Crow laws had started writing and speaking exclusively about how the poor whites supported the Jim Crow laws and if he never even hinted that the Jim Crow laws were aimed at oppressing the poor whites as well as the blacks, then guess what? The racist rulers would have been DELIGHTED that Chris was doing this. They’d love that Chris was essentially, implicitly, agreeing with their propaganda about how the Jim Crow laws were FOR the benefit of the poor whites. The racist rulers would not care at all that Chris called himself an opponent of the Jim Crow laws. They would even LIKE that he called himself an opponent of those laws because then they could say, “See. Even opponents of Jim Crow admit that those laws benefit the poor whites.” With opposition like Chris’s, the racist rulers wouldn’t need supporters.

Well, this is exactly what Chris Hedges is doing with respect to Zionism. The Zionists LOVE it when anti-Zionists, like Chris Hedges, say things that confirm the Zionist Big Lie about how Zionist violence is about defending Israeli Jews and how this is shown by the fact that most Israeli Jews support it. With enemies like Chris Hedges, the Zionists don’t need friends.

I have written further about this recently here. Please read it if you have not already done so.

