The above video is included in The Guardian article titled, “Charlie Kirk in his own words: ‘prowling Blacks’ and ‘the great replacement strategy’: The far-right commentator didn’t pull his punches when discussing his bigoted views on current events.” The article lists key statements by Charlie Kirk that I examine here.

As I will now show, the way Charlie Kirk gained a substantial following for his pro-Trump (objectively anti-working class) youth movement, by saying the things he said, would have been impossible without the vital help of the establishment Left (the Democratic Party, NPR, the liberal mass media, etc.). How so? Because the Left advanced policies that were intentionally DESIGNED to make it easy for the likes of a Charlie Kirk (in the past a Rush Limbaugh) to gain many followers MERELY by sharply opposing the Left’s absurd viewpoint. Let’s take a look at how this played out.

Race

Charlie Kirk said, “If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, boy, I hope he’s qualified.” Let’s see what’s going on here.

The liberal/left advocacy for Affirmative Action, re-labeled DEI subsequently, was designed to divide the working class along race lines and to make it easy for people like Charlie Kirk to mobilize whites against it. It worked like this. Affirmative Action and DEI explicitly rejected the enormously popular (among all races of working class people) call that Martin Luther King, Jr. famously articulated: to judge people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.

Read the details about this in the following excerpt from my 2022 article, “We Need THIS, Not Affirmative Action”:

[Start of excerpt]

Affirmative Action sets lower (i.e., easier) criteria for minorities than for whites to be hired or accepted into a college or university. In Boston, where I live, there are online examples of this in the hiring by the Boston Fire Department of firefighters here and here and here; the exam score required to be hired was lower for non-whites than for whites. The City of Boston was not unique! Harvard University used different qualifying SAT scores for different races. A Washington Post article reports: "The Dallas firefighters' case stems from a five-year affirmative action plan that the city adopted in 1988. It permitted certain black, Latino and female members of the fire department to be promoted over others even if they earned lower scores on written promotion tests." Sometimes racial quotas and set-asides were used instead of different minimum required passing scores on a qualifying exam for different races, but the result was the same: some whites with high scores were not hired/admitted while non-whites with lower scores were.

The fact that Affirmative Action was often implemented as explicit or implicit reverse racial discrimination was made well-known to working class people (by the conservative wing of the ruling class with media it controlled that aimed at a white working class audience) but it was disguised in the media and literature aimed at middle class and professional people, which described Affirmative Action as something unobjectionable to anybody opposed to any kind of racial discrimination, i.e., as just being about making an effort to recruit qualified but formerly ignored minorities with things like recruiters going to minority venues.

Instead of being against racial discrimination, Affirmative Action is in fact for it. What has been the result? Terrible! Postscript: the ruling class in 2022 is again promoting reverse racial discrimination with renewed vigor, as "anti-racism." Read the gory details in this footnote.

For decades whites heard employers or schools tell them essentially, "We're sorry. We couldn't give you the position you applied for because we had to give it to a less qualified minority person." Could a better method of creating racial resentment ever have been invented? Read the gory details about this in this footnote.​

As The New Yorker's Louis Menand wrote:​

"It is true that probably the main reason Nixon promoted affirmative-action programs was to pit African-Americans against labor, both traditionally Democratic voting bases. And, by many accounts, he succeeded, and created Archie Bunker—the Reagan Democrat, a man who resents special government help for minorities."​

Adding insult to injury, Affirmative Action harmed minorities by stigmatizing those of them who did obtain a sought-after job or school admission as "not actually qualified" even when they were indeed qualified.

(Furthermore, Affirmative Action has not come close to delivering the goods or even moving things substantially closer to the goal of racial equality. What we have now is the "New Jim Crow" of racist prison incarceration.)

[End of excerpt]

When Charlie Kirk, now famously, said, “If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, boy, I hope he’s qualified,” he was merely alluding to the fact—well known by working class whites but not by middle class people—that Affirmative Action/DEI policies, thanks to the establishment Left, had set lower requirements for non-whites than for whites to get jobs and college degrees.

Charlie Kirk could not have used that line about a black pilot without the prior (and deliberate) help of the establishment Left.

Gender

​Charlie Kirk said, “We need to have a Nuremberg-style trial for every gender-affirming clinic doctor. We need it immediately.” Let’s see what’s going on here.

As I show in my 2023 article, “Puberty Blockers vs. Counseling,” the Biden administration used the Department of Health and Human Services to enforce a notoriously absurd policy on health professionals. The policy required that a health professional accept unquestioningly the “diagnosis” of a minor child who says, in so many words, “I was born in the wrong body and need to have ‘sex-changing’ puberty blockers and/or hormones and/or surgery (such as removal of my breasts) to make my body be the way it ought to be.” Read some of the gory details in this footnote.

Charlie Kirk could not have used that line about gender-affirming clinic doctors without the prior (and deliberate) help of the establishment left Biden administration promoting things like double mastectomies for 15 year old girls.

Immigration

Charlie Kirk said, “The great replacement strategy, which is well under way every single day in our southern border, is a strategy to replace white rural America with something different.” Let’s see what’s going on here.

The U.S. ruling class (both the major parties) for many decades has been doing things deliberately south of our border and in Haiti (and elsewhere) to force poor people there to have to illegally enter the United States in huge numbers, just in order to survive. I prove this in my article here and the ones it links to and here.

By keeping this fact a secret the ruling class made it seem that for some unknown reason there was a huge wave of people from other nations who just decided they’d rather live in the United States (and criminally cut in line to enter illegally) in order to be freeloaders who enjoy our nice country instead of doing the work—like we did—to make their own country a nice one too.

And then the Left, ignoring the hardships for working class people truly caused by extremely large numbers of illegal immigrants working super-cheap for fear of being deported otherwise, accused those opposed to the massive illegal immigration of being cruel racists.

There is no way in the world that Charlie Kirk could have gained a substantial following with his “great replacement” remarks were it not for the Left covering up the role of the billionaire class in creating the wave of illegal immigrants, and then the Left denouncing opposition to it as racist. Note, as I show here and here, that the Left big leaders against the deportations never tell the public the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants, the truth that would unite the have-nots against the billionaires.