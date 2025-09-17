Charlie Kirk and the Establishment Left: A Single Divide-and-Rule Team
The Establishment Left advocates things that are DESIGNED to be easily and persuasively denounced by Charlie Kirk types (formerly Rush Limbaugh, etc.) for DIVIDE AND RULE!
The above video is included in The Guardian article titled, “Charlie Kirk in his own words: ‘prowling Blacks’ and ‘the great replacement strategy’: The far-right commentator didn’t pull his punches when discussing his bigoted views on current events.” The article lists key statements by Charlie Kirk that I examine here.
As I will now show, the way Charlie Kirk gained a substantial following for his pro-Trump (objectively anti-working class) youth movement, by saying the things he said, would have been impossible without the vital help of the establishment Left (the Democratic Party, NPR, the liberal mass media, etc.). How so? Because the Left advanced policies that were intentionally DESIGNED to make it easy for the likes of a Charlie Kirk (in the past a Rush Limbaugh) to gain many followers MERELY by sharply opposing the Left’s absurd viewpoint. Let’s take a look at how this played out.
Race
Charlie Kirk said, “If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, boy, I hope he’s qualified.” Let’s see what’s going on here.
The liberal/left advocacy for Affirmative Action, re-labeled DEI subsequently, was designed to divide the working class along race lines and to make it easy for people like Charlie Kirk to mobilize whites against it. It worked like this. Affirmative Action and DEI explicitly rejected the enormously popular (among all races of working class people) call that Martin Luther King, Jr. famously articulated: to judge people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.
Read the details about this in the following excerpt from my 2022 article, “We Need THIS, Not Affirmative Action”:
[Start of excerpt]
Affirmative Action sets lower (i.e., easier) criteria for minorities than for whites to be hired or accepted into a college or university. In Boston, where I live, there are online examples of this in the hiring by the Boston Fire Department of firefighters here and here and here; the exam score required to be hired was lower for non-whites than for whites. The City of Boston was not unique! Harvard University used different qualifying SAT scores for different races. A Washington Post article reports: "The Dallas firefighters' case stems from a five-year affirmative action plan that the city adopted in 1988. It permitted certain black, Latino and female members of the fire department to be promoted over others even if they earned lower scores on written promotion tests." Sometimes racial quotas and set-asides were used instead of different minimum required passing scores on a qualifying exam for different races, but the result was the same: some whites with high scores were not hired/admitted while non-whites with lower scores were.
The fact that Affirmative Action was often implemented as explicit or implicit reverse racial discrimination was made well-known to working class people (by the conservative wing of the ruling class with media it controlled that aimed at a white working class audience) but it was disguised in the media and literature aimed at middle class and professional people, which described Affirmative Action as something unobjectionable to anybody opposed to any kind of racial discrimination, i.e., as just being about making an effort to recruit qualified but formerly ignored minorities with things like recruiters going to minority venues.
Instead of being against racial discrimination, Affirmative Action is in fact for it. What has been the result? Terrible! Postscript: the ruling class in 2022 is again promoting reverse racial discrimination with renewed vigor, as "anti-racism." Read the gory details in this footnote.1
For decades whites heard employers or schools tell them essentially, "We're sorry. We couldn't give you the position you applied for because we had to give it to a less qualified minority person." Could a better method of creating racial resentment ever have been invented? Read the gory details about this in this footnote.2
As The New Yorker's Louis Menand wrote:
"It is true that probably the main reason Nixon promoted affirmative-action programs was to pit African-Americans against labor, both traditionally Democratic voting bases. And, by many accounts, he succeeded, and created Archie Bunker—the Reagan Democrat, a man who resents special government help for minorities."
Adding insult to injury, Affirmative Action harmed minorities by stigmatizing those of them who did obtain a sought-after job or school admission as "not actually qualified" even when they were indeed qualified.
(Furthermore, Affirmative Action has not come close to delivering the goods or even moving things substantially closer to the goal of racial equality. What we have now is the "New Jim Crow" of racist prison incarceration.)
[End of excerpt]
When Charlie Kirk, now famously, said, “If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, boy, I hope he’s qualified,” he was merely alluding to the fact—well known by working class whites but not by middle class people—that Affirmative Action/DEI policies, thanks to the establishment Left, had set lower requirements for non-whites than for whites to get jobs and college degrees.
Charlie Kirk could not have used that line about a black pilot without the prior (and deliberate) help of the establishment Left.
Gender
Charlie Kirk said, “We need to have a Nuremberg-style trial for every gender-affirming clinic doctor. We need it immediately.” Let’s see what’s going on here.
As I show in my 2023 article, “Puberty Blockers vs. Counseling,” the Biden administration used the Department of Health and Human Services to enforce a notoriously absurd policy on health professionals. The policy required that a health professional accept unquestioningly the “diagnosis” of a minor child who says, in so many words, “I was born in the wrong body and need to have ‘sex-changing’ puberty blockers and/or hormones and/or surgery (such as removal of my breasts) to make my body be the way it ought to be.” Read some of the gory details in this footnote.3
Charlie Kirk could not have used that line about gender-affirming clinic doctors without the prior (and deliberate) help of the establishment left Biden administration promoting things like double mastectomies for 15 year old girls.
Immigration
Charlie Kirk said, “The great replacement strategy, which is well under way every single day in our southern border, is a strategy to replace white rural America with something different.” Let’s see what’s going on here.
The U.S. ruling class (both the major parties) for many decades has been doing things deliberately south of our border and in Haiti (and elsewhere) to force poor people there to have to illegally enter the United States in huge numbers, just in order to survive. I prove this in my article here and the ones it links to and here.
By keeping this fact a secret the ruling class made it seem that for some unknown reason there was a huge wave of people from other nations who just decided they’d rather live in the United States (and criminally cut in line to enter illegally) in order to be freeloaders who enjoy our nice country instead of doing the work—like we did—to make their own country a nice one too.
And then the Left, ignoring the hardships for working class people truly caused by extremely large numbers of illegal immigrants working super-cheap for fear of being deported otherwise, accused those opposed to the massive illegal immigration of being cruel racists.
There is no way in the world that Charlie Kirk could have gained a substantial following with his “great replacement” remarks were it not for the Left covering up the role of the billionaire class in creating the wave of illegal immigrants, and then the Left denouncing opposition to it as racist. Note, as I show here and here, that the Left big leaders against the deportations never tell the public the truth about why there are so many illegal immigrants, the truth that would unite the have-nots against the billionaires.
We need to tell people these truths and thereby unite all of the have-nots against the billionaire ruling class to make an egalitarian revolution.
On February 8, 2022 I posted the following on Facebook:
HERE'S SOME WONDERFUL NEWS IF YOU'RE A RACIST LEADER OF A WHITE NATIONALIST ORGANIZATION
Having trouble recruiting new members to your white nationalist organization lately? Well, here's some wonderful news! The good news is contained in this excerpt from "An Antiracist Agenda for Medicine" at https://bostonreview.net/articles/michelle-morsebram-wispelwey-what-we-owe-patients-case-medical-reparations/?fbclid=IwAR1ZEezeo6ih2EClR0KV7eishHDD_c-ZJl9RAU5LA49VaCBaECJ8aDrWFhs :
------------------
[start of excerpt]
"Offering preferential care based on race or ethnicity may elicit legal challenges from our system of colorblind law. But given the ample current evidence that our health, judicial, and other systems already unfairly preference people who are white, we believe—following the ethical framework of Zack and others—that our approach is corrective and therefore mandated."
[end of excerpt]
-----------------
You see, the liberal establishment has decided to help you out, just like Preident Nixon did back in the day. Remember when Nixon initiated Affirmative Action, with its explicitly preferential hiring and admissions for non-whites? Remember how happy you were to see how it created white resentment of minorities, as your potential white working class recruits began receiving letters that said essentially, "We're sorry we couldn't give you the position you applied for; we had to give it to a less qualified minority person"?
Remember how happy you were to see the end of all that support for Martin Luther King, Jr. among whites, support that was based on his demand to abolish racial discrimination? Maybe you thought Nixon with his Affirmative Action was some kind of anti-racist back then? Oh no, silly you. Did you forget that Nixon at the same time started the racist War on Drugs to kick start the New Jim Crow of racially biased prison incarceration? [Go here to read about all this: https://www.pdrboston.org/affirmative-action-a-trap ].
Well, happy days are here again! The liberals in medicine, no doubt without realizing it, are implementing a New Affirmative Action plan for medicine that will increase your recruiting for sure. See, it's already happening: https://www.wgbh.org/news/local-news/2022/02/02/neo-nazis-target-anti-racist-doctors-at-brigham-and-womens-hospital-calling-them-anti-white?fbclid=IwAR1uXAoW4dFlAENj-qppoFjGkKLgU4BMAZLU5HK93ojtrAPZPC6VQB0o_8Y.
These liberal "anti-racism" doctors have decided that since efforts to make medicine color blind did not REALLY make it color blind, that therefore it's necessary to institute explicit racial bias in favor of non-whites. Lucky for you these not-very-smart doctors didn't realize that the smart and actual anti-racist response to the fact that efforts in the past to make medicine color blind didn't work is to figure out how to make better efforts in the future that will work.
Maybe these liberal doctors would have figured out the smart thing to do were it not for the fact that the ruling class (that secretly supports your white nationalist recruiting because it furthers its divide-and-rule strategy) is making a full court press for reverse racial discrimination.
Vice President Kamala Harris is a proponent of "Affirmative Action." "Harris opposed California's ban on affirmative action. She asked the Supreme Court to 'reaffirm its decision that public colleges and universities may consider race as one factor in admissions decisions.' Harris filed legal papers in the Supreme Court case supporting race as an admissions factor at the University of Texas. She also filed papers supporting affirmative action in a different Supreme Court case involving the University of Michigan." (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_positions_of_Kamala_Harris#Affirmative_action )
Vice President Kamala Harris's pro-"Affirmative Action" position is spelled out very clearly by Ibram X. Kendi, who writes: "The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination." [from Kendi's book, How to be an Antiracist, pg 19.]
Kendi is one of the leading intellectuals on race and he has of late been warmly embraced by the liberal wing of the ruling class. "In September 2017, Kendi founded the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University, serving as its executive director. In June 2020, it was announced that Kendi would join Boston University as a professor of history. Upon accepting the position, Kendi agreed to move the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University to Boston University, where he will serve as the founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research."
The ultra liberal Boston Globe newspaper (owned by the billionaire John Henry) conducted a special zoom event featuring the paper's editorial editor praisingly interviewing Kendi. If one does a Google search for "Kendi New York Times" one will see lots and lots of examples of the New York Times featuring and praising Kendi, who is a prominent contributor to a new book titled, The 1619 Project, edited by the main author of the original New York Times Magazine edition that was "The 1619 Project" itself.
So, my white nationalist leader friend, you see that you have a lot of (secret) supporters at the very top of the pile. The future for your recruiting looks great.
end of my Facebook post
[Note that the leaders of the white nationalist organizations, people like David Duke who was a big leader of the KKK and has never denounced that organization's history of racist violence, are typically truly racist, but nowadays they don't recruit rank-and-file new members with overtly racist appeals; they recruit instead on the basis that they are defending whites against unjust discrimination against whites done in the name of anti-racism. Read about this in greater detail in my "What Do 'White Supremacists' Believe?"]
Here is some evidence that, before Affirmative Action was implemented, it was well-known that its effect would be to destroy the solidarity between white and black working class people that had developed in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s that had opposed racial discrimination. As recounted here, Bayard Rustin (who, "in the 1950s became one of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s key advisers...[and who] played a major role in devising the tactics that were responsible for the civil rights movement’s early victories in the Deep South...[and who in] 1963 ... was named as the chief organizer of the March on Washington ") in the 1970s "was thus uncomfortable with racial preferences that he believed would alienate the white working class."
After Affirmative Action was implemented it had exactly the racially divisive effect that smart people anticipated it would have, as the Washington Post in a 1995 article reported:
Three out of four Americans surveyed said they opposed affirmative action programs that give preference to minorities to make up for past discrimination, and a virtually identical proportion felt the same way about programs for women, according to the survey. And more than two out of three said those programs should be changed – or eliminated.The survey found that affirmative action, like most racial issues, sharply divides whites and blacks. And within communities of color, a debate about affirmative action also rages: Nearly half of all African Americans interviewed said they opposed affirmative action programs giving preference to minorities....
But many opponents of affirmative action angrily dismiss suggestions that preferences are needed to make up for past discriminatory practices.
"There is absolutely no reason to try to get even with what happened to past generations," said Jack Landwehr, 39, a production supervisor in an industrial paint factory in Racine, Wis. "People make of life what they put into it."
"The blacks think we owe them something for going getting them {from Africa}," said Philip Lang, 45, who owns a small grocery store in Cheraw, S.C. "I didn't go get anybody. That was 200 years ago. Why should I suffer so they can have a better chance in jobs or anything for that matter....
Many minorities expressed concern that white preoccupation with affirmative action blinds whites to qualifications of minorities and women, who become lumped together as "preference hires" even when they had won jobs or promotions by hard work or merit. Some also agreed with critics who said affirmative action sometimes produced reverse discrimination.
"Affirmative action to me was supposed to be used to equal things out. Now it's used as an excuse," said Bryant J. Williams, 20, an Army specialist living in Herlong, Calif. "The whole minority-majority affirmative action thing really bothers me. . . . I am equal if not superior to, so just to consider me in a category of minority is not right."
Ernie Sandoval, 20, a Hispanic college student in Paradise, Calif., said he fears that backlash to affirmative action is hurting relations between the races. "I consider affirmative action to be reverse discrimination, and I think affirmative action is counterproductive," he said. "I think it helped the African American community throughout the '70s for a while and women. But at this point it is dividing the races."
The poll found Americans deeply divided over whether affirmative action hurts white males. Half of those interviewed – 51 percent -- said white men had been adversely affected by preference programs, while 46 percent disagreed.
These views varied sharply by race. Fifty-seven percent of all whites interviewed and 63 percent of all white males thought affirmative action had hurt white men, a view shared by just 19 percent of all blacks.
