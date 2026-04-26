JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

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Luc Lelievre
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Bill C-9 is not just a bill on “online harms”: it reveals the terminal phase of a regime of closure. The more elites try to govern through legal coercion and surveillance, the more they accelerate the existential fatigue of populations, the proliferation of invisible resistance, and ultimately, the brutal reversal they claim to prevent:

https://brigittebouzonnie.substack.com/p/parmi-les-medias-alternatifs-beaucoup

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