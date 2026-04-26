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Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

This wonderful egalitarian woman is expressing a view that is virtually 100% censored, which is why you probably have not noticed that it is censored when you read your favorite daily newspaper or listen to your favorite radio station or watch your favorite Youtube, right?

I doubt you notice that the following egalitarian views and facts are censored in what you read or listen to routinely:

These views and facts are so entirely censored that you probably don’t even notice that you never see them expressed, right? Virtually all public discourse is conducted in the absence of any recognition of these views and facts. Yes, great debates take place, but only debates in which neither side expresses any of these views or facts. The rich censor these views and facts because if such facts were widely known and if people knew they were in the vast majority in wanting an egalitarian revolution, then the rich would be removed from power. It’s not complicated.