Censorship: The More Thorough It Is, the More Invisible It Is
Egalitarian views that express things from the vantage point of the have-nots of the world are virtually 100% censored, making the censorship virtually invisible.
This wonderful egalitarian woman is expressing a view that is virtually 100% censored, which is why you probably have not noticed that it is censored when you read your favorite daily newspaper or listen to your favorite radio station or watch your favorite Youtube, right?
I doubt you notice that the following egalitarian views and facts are censored in what you read or listen to routinely:
The lesson of North Korea versus Libya is NOT—repeat NOT!—that if a country doesn’t have nuclear weapons it is a sitting duck to be destroyed by enemies such as the United States. (Read why this is the case here.)
Politicians and reform struggles would get MORE, not less, support if they also advocated egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. (See proof of this in this video of me talking to random people all over Boston.)
The chief overarching aim of U.S. foreign policy is to prevent world peace. (Learn why this is the case here, with overwhelming evidence.)
For United States rulers—not just for the military industrial complex--being AT war is far more important than winning a war. [Read the proof here.]
The United States Founding Fathers were enemies of We the People, and the Constitution they wrote was designed to keep the rich in power over the have-nots. (Read here about the Founding Fathers and read here about the Constitution.)
Making the rich “pay their fair share” of taxes is really just making them pay a modest fee for the right to keep on routinely and openly treating the have-nots like dirt (as I describe with 25 concrete examples here.)
There is no way to “get money out of politics” as long as our society remains based on money and there are some rich and some poor, because in this case money is power and power is what politics is all about and those with a lot of money INEVITABLY have far more power than the have-nots who barely get by paycheck to paycheck. (Read more about this here.)
We should abolish the use of money—and this does NOT mean going back to using barter. (Read why here and read how here.)
The United States armed the Soviet Union all during the Cold War. (Read the overwhelming evidence for this and the explanation here.)
The ACTUAL solution to problems such as the lack of affordable housing and the lack of good health care for all who deserve these things is NOT complicated; it is in fact rather simple. (Read about this here and also here.)
Israeli government violence against Palestinians has never been for the purpose of making ordinary Jews in Israel safe; it has been for the purpose of enabling a billionaire ruling class in Israel to get away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of working class Israeli Jews. (Read the proof here.)
World War II was not a good war; it was a war that the rich waged for the purpose of controlling their increasingly revolutionary domestic working classes. (Read the proof here (PDF.)
These views and facts are so entirely censored that you probably don’t even notice that you never see them expressed, right? Virtually all public discourse is conducted in the absence of any recognition of these views and facts. Yes, great debates take place, but only debates in which neither side expresses any of these views or facts. The rich censor these views and facts because if such facts were widely known and if people knew they were in the vast majority in wanting an egalitarian revolution, then the rich would be removed from power. It’s not complicated.
Bill C-9 is not just a bill on “online harms”: it reveals the terminal phase of a regime of closure. The more elites try to govern through legal coercion and surveillance, the more they accelerate the existential fatigue of populations, the proliferation of invisible resistance, and ultimately, the brutal reversal they claim to prevent:
https://brigittebouzonnie.substack.com/p/parmi-les-medias-alternatifs-beaucoup