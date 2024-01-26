JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Existential Detective's avatar
Existential Detective
Feb 14, 2025

Great post John - I agree with you - immigrants are made the scapegoats for what the ruling class has been doing in these countries for decades. Literally they have treated these countries with lax regulation as the wild west. This is the challenge of the global war mongering agenda that displaces people from their lands

Reply
Share
Judith L. Osterman's avatar
Judith L. Osterman
Jan 27, 2024

I just noticed that faceboot today is full of people talking about the immigration issue and supporting Texas and only one post about the historic ICJ ruling. The feed I get is what faceboot wants me to see, of course.

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture