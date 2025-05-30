JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALLAO - All Life Lives As One's avatar
ALLAO - All Life Lives As One
May 30

Farms today are places of extreme toxicity for human life. They are the epicenter of where harmful chemicals meet humans. Part of the current “arrangement” we have made is to use only the “dispensibles” for such exposure. Also, if they are here illegally, they cannot complain about such exposure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture