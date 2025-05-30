Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The Guardian delivers facts coupled with pro-capitalism assumptions in reporting on farm labor in the United States to make us think that the only way to grow our food is to treat SOMEBODY like dirt, and the only question is whom:

First of all, let’s be clear that the BS from the likes of Robert Reich about how “Americans won’t work in the fields” is just BS.

I have written about why it is BS here. Please read this and the above-linked article about Bob Reich if you don’t already know why it is BS. It is BS because it is based on the BS capitalist assumption that one cannot justifiably deny a capitalist’s ‘right’ to get rich at the expense of others.

But why should we stay within the confines of capitalism?

As an egalitarian, I therefore say the following to people in the United States:

We (by which I mean American have-nots who are citizens AND non-citizen have-nots including those who are illegal immigrants inside the United States) should remove the rich from power (like this) and thereby prevent them from continuing to do things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order survive. (I prove that the U.S. ruling class has been doing this, under both Democratic and Republican administrations in Mexico and Central America here, and in Haiti here.)

We should establish genuine egalitarian democracy as described here. And the egalitarians (the vast majority of people) should operate the economy as a sharing economy as described here. There would be no rich and no poor.

Then we would be able to solve—in a good genuinely democratic way!—any problems related to “not enough people to work the fields.” We could make the work maximally pleasant and non-onerous (both with and without automation/robots, etc.). Why not? We could also, if and insofar as we wished, exchange some non-agricultural goods for some agricultural goods produced by people where there was “enough people to work the fields.” Why not?

None of this is complicated or mysterious. It’s just currently ILLEGAL!

But to read the mainstream press such as The Guardian, you’d think the “Americans won’t work in the fields” problem was oh-so difficult. You’d think we need to rely on getting people on the other side of the planet to suffer by leaving their family and community behind to come to the United States to pick our crops and then be sent back as unneeded refuse when the crop was picked.

No! Egalitarians don’t treat people like dirt that way.

Or you’d think we need to force poor people south of our border to enter the United States to pick our crops for dirt cheap wages. No! Again.

Capitalism only allows horrible “solutions.” Its “solutions” always entail treating some people like dirt.

So let’s abolish capitalism and class inequality so that people are no longer treated like dirt. Read here how you can help make that happen.