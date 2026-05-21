Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

This wonderful egalitarian man says he wants real, not fake, democracy. He says this because he, like hundreds of millions of other egalitarians in the United States, knows that we are living in a fake democracy.

Jonathan Cook recently posted on Substack here an article titled:

“Western leaders play their part in our charade democracies. Can you spot the tell?: The super-rich and their vassals are deeply invested in the system because it richly rewards them. They’ll deploy everything they can – from the media to the ‘security’ forces – to prevent change.”

Cook tells the truth (in his own words that differ slightly from mine) about how we live (his focus is the UK but it applies to the U.S. and virtually all other nations) in what I call a fake democracy that is actually what I call a dictatorship of the rich.

Here are some excerpts from Cook’s article:

The first trend is this: the nearer to power a politician or official gets, the more their behaviour has to align with the structural interests of the billionaire class. Or put another way, the only route to power for any individual in our societies is by subordinating their personal beliefs and values to the interests of a rapacious, predatory class of capitalists.

Corporations are the main institutions shaping the way our societies function under globalised capitalism. They are soulless, predatory, extractive, polluting, profit-driven business empires seeking monopolistic domination over parts of the economy.

In late-stage capitalism, corporations are largely monopolistic businesses. They have accreted so much influence that they have been able to usurp plenty of political power to rig the market in their favour. This dynamic has gotten much worse over the past four decades as processes of economic globalisation latent within capitalism have turned corporations into transnational entities far larger and more powerful than any state they operate in. Today, the state serves chiefly as an appendage of the corporation. Even if, despite their success in rigging the system, things go wrong for the corporations, states typically consider them as “too big to fail”. Politicians are compelled to rush in to bail them out with public monies.

But Cook also includes this elitism tell—Cook’s version of “I’m wiser than ordinary people because I know that two plus two is four, and they don’t”

Here it is, in the third paragraph of his article. Here are the first three paragraphs; can you spot the elitism tell in the third?:

Two pronounced – and inverse – trends in western societies have long been observable, and yet they are rarely noticed or discussed. There is a reason for that. These trends tell us something deeply revealing about how our societies are shaped by structural forces – forces that individual office holders can do little to shape through their own values or personalities. These forces operate rather like laws of nature – though there is nothing natural about them. They are the very opposite of how most westerners imagine power works – that is, that it derives from the will of the people and is democratically accountable.

Did you spot it? If not, it’s likely because you share the same incorrect (and elitist) belief that Cook expresses.

It is the last sentence of the third paragraph: “They are the very opposite of how most westerners imagine power works – that is, that it derives from the will of the people and is democratically accountable.”

What Cook is saying is that while he, Cook, knows how power in our society actually works, “most westerners” imagine “power works” the “very opposite” way, “that it derives from the will of the people and is democratically accountable.”

Truly, this is the equivalent of “I’m wiser than ordinary people because I know that two plus two is four, and they don’t.”

Anybody who actually talks to random ordinary people on the street (or where they work or live, etc.) will discover (if they are interested in discovering it) that the vast majority of people know full well not only that two plus two is four but ALSO that we live in a fake democracy that is really a dictatorship of the rich. This is common knowledge!! I provide abundant evidence of this fact here, with videos of random people and other examples. Take a look at this evidence if you don’t believe me and you think Cook is right.

This kind of elitism kills any otherwise well-intentioned effort to remove the rich from power. I have written about this here and here. It is impossible to help people gain confidence that they are the majority in wanting an egalitarian revolution and thereby gain the confidence to do what it takes to remove the rich from power (like this perhaps) if one doesn’t even know that most people want an egalitarian revolution.

Attention anti-Zionists

Cook makes the argument that corporations support Israel because it provides a good way for them to test their evil technology of social control and oppression and surveillance when Israel uses it against Palestinians.

No doubt there is truth to this assertion. But relying on this assertion to build the anti-Zionism movement is a big mistake, a mistake that stems from elitism. Here’s what I mean.

The only way to persuade the VAST MAJORITY of Americans (and Brits too I would suspect) to oppose Zionism (and hence the only way to prevent the U.S. government from continuing to give Israel the support that is both necessary and sufficient for it to continue its Zionist ethnic cleansing project) is to refute the false belief Americans have that is the reason they support Zionism. This false belief is the #1 propaganda theme of the Zionists. It is the assertion that Zionist violence against Palestinians has always been, and is today, primarily for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.

Pointing out the fact that Cook points out—about technology—does not refute this Zionist assertion!

In order to refute the Zionist assertion one must understand that the actual purpose of Zionist violence against Palestinians has never been to make ordinary Jews safe but, on the contrary, to make it possible for the billionaire ruling (Zionist) class of Israel to get away with, and get rich off of, severe economic oppression of working class Israeli Jews. Zionism is an anti-working-class, including anti-JEWISH-working-class, strategy. Zionist violence against Palestinians has always been for the purpose of creating enormous Palestinian anger at Israel (supposedly a ‘state of the Jews’) so that Palestinians can easily be portrayed as an antisemitic existential threat (a bogeyman enemy) to Israeli Jews that the Israeli ruling class/government supposedly protects Israeli Jews from. This enables the Israeli ruling class to control the Israeli working class by accusing it of being un-patriotic (in the war against the ‘real enemy—Palestinians’) whenever it engages in any serious challenge to the power of the Israeli ruling class, as it did for a moment in 2011 and which I write about here to illustrate the anti-working-class purpose of Zionism.

Elitism prevents even anti-Zionism activists from explaining persuasively that Israeli violence against Palestinians never had anything to do with making Israeli Jews safe, but on the contrary was a way to oppress Israeli working class Jews. Elitism prevents anti-Zionism activists from even understanding this truth (or for expressing it even if they do understand it.) I have written in detail here about this problem of elitism among anti-Zionists. Please read it if you don’t yet understand it.

Elitism causes anti-Zionism activists to wrongly believe that working class Israeli Jews have the same values and aims as the Israeli billionaire Zionist ruling class. With this wrongheaded view, anti-Zionism activists can never refute the #1 Zionist propaganda lie persuasively, because that requires explaining the true anti-Jewish-working class purpose of Zionist violence against Palestinians.

This is the kind of elitism that caused people to believe that poor whites in the American Jim Crow South supported Jim Crow because they had the same values and aims as the ruling class in the South; these elitists fail to understand the HUGE difference between working class people who believe ruling class (racist/Zionist) lies versus the ruling class that tells the lies to control the have-nots. Martin Luther Kind, Jr. did understand this, which is why in his famous 1965 Selma, Alabama speech (listen to it and read it here) he explained that the Jim Crow laws were created to oppress not only the blacks but the poor whites also. Had MLK, Jr. held the elitist view about ordinary people he would never have given this wonderful speech, designed to enlist the support of poor whites as well as blacks against Jim Crow laws.

The Civil Rights Movement, because it had the anti-elitist leadership of people such as MLK, Jr., gained enormous support among working class whites as well as among blacks, and this is why it was able to abolish the Jim Crow laws. Something to think about, no?