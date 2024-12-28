Call them 'cracks in the wall' or 'Chimes of Freedom Flashing'* or 'germinating seeds,' but in any case know that the center is not holding** and change is on the way
There is a limit to how much homelessness in the midst of billionaire luxury people will endure forever
This is the soil in which seeds are germinating:
This is what the seeds one day may grow to look like:
* Chimes of Freedom lyrics, by Bob Dylan
** The Second Coming, by William Butler Yeats
I have a coworker whose relative died and the probate process to split the inheritance took a year.
In that period, they had squatters which blocked the sale of the home as the state the house was in gave rights to squatters. So they got screwed for a while, having to fight in court.
Perhaps a better solution would be what Richard Wolff and other Marxist economists mention.
For investment properties, especially vacant ones, charge higher property taxes than for people(not legal fictions like companies). In many cases the investment funds and groups that own these properties are economically squatting on the property, using it as a store of money or a way to launder money.
This property tax money should go to affordable housing.
I have always loved the phrase: " A sleeping giant" ....