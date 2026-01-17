JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teresa's avatar
Teresa
1h

I forgot to thank you. It provoked a bit of reflection.

Reply
Share
Teresa's avatar
Teresa
1hEdited

Perfect. You are so right. I read and hear Americans say the vilest insults about any one of our Presidents, but then turn around and say "At least he's not as bad as Putin" or even China's, whose name I can't think of at the moment. Trumps just so much more unfiltered about his vileness than the others were. Some had charming personas, and others had a sense of humor, so we ate it up. But they weren't any different when you look at their records in office. They still wreaked havoc on the world and plundered the countries that they wreaked havoc on. What always seems missing when discussing those records is the human cost. We talk of how much it cost in dollars, how long we were there. But millions and millions of lives have been lost since the West began its Imperialist Colonel tirade. I read where over 100,000,000 people died in India when the British colonized that country. 100,000,000. So the total lives lost is astronomical. And Putin is the mad one, the Dictator...What a joke. But its not funny.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture