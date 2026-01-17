Share

We in the United States live in a dictatorship of the rich. Even the BBC admits this:

All U.S. presidents, from the time of the Founding Fathers (as I discuss here) have been, as far as the have-nots were ever concerned, dictators. Read my “A Misunderstanding about Democracy” to understand this better.

Vladimir Putin in Russia is no more a dictator than any U.S. president has been a dictator. Is democracy in Russia fake, as far as the have-nots are concerned who want an end to class inequality (no rich and no poor) and an end to rule by the rich? Yes, of course it is a fake democracy. But it is no more fake than the fake democracy in the United States that covers up the fact of rule by the billionaires. Duh! Putin did in fact win a large majority of votes in an election, a bigger majority in fact than has been won by any recent U.S. president. Putin does in fact consult with other important people (i.e., people supporting the same rich class that Putin supports) in Russia and always seeks a consensus among them on the basis of which he acts. U.S. presidents do likewise.

Was Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela a dictator? Of course he was. Any head of a national government is a dictator as far as the class of people are concerned whom the government prevents from shaping society the way it wants to shape it. What class exactly did Maduro represent and what class exactly did he use dictatorial power against? Did Maduro support the have-nots class that wants no rich and no poor? Or did he support the haves class that wants some rich and some poor? I, personally, am a skeptic on this question. Lots of people disagree on this question. Fine. My point is that calling Maduro a dictator is stupid at best and at worst is a deliberate attempt to promote the interests of an oppressive class (the wealthy haves) by slinging the word “dictator” against the head of a government (supposedly) on the side of the have-nots.

When you hear somebody accusing some national government leader of being a dictator, ask them to specify exactly in the interests of which class (the haves or the have-nots) the leader in question is dictating, and to specify whether or not it is the same class in the interests of which all U.S. presidents have dictated. Only THEN will there be a fruitful conversation. Otherwise it’s just BS.