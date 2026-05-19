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Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

This wonderful egalitarian man, like billions of other egalitarians, wants NO RICH AND NO POOR, which is NOT at all the same thing as taxing the billionaires a bit more but leaving them with their billions of dollars and hence with the real power in society so they can keep treating the have-nots like dirt.

The Guardian reports:

Tom Steyer has built his campaign for governor of California around affordability – he’s not the only Democrat testing the party’s appetite for a populist from the 1% Lauren Gambino in Los Angeles Sun 17 May 2026 11.06 EDT Tom Steyer has built his campaign for governor of California around affordability – and taxing the uber-wealthy. It is perhaps an unusual message for a candidate with an estimated net worth of $2.4bn. But the hedge fund founder-turned climate activist and liberal mega-donor is pitching himself as a different kind of billionaire: one who wants people like him to pay far more in taxes…. “People are very skeptical of billionaires,” Steyer, wearing a beige baseball cap with the words “class traitor” embroidered on it, told a small group of reporters at a campaign event in East LA on Wednesday. “I’m skeptical of billionaires because we’ve seen so many billionaires being selfish and arrogant.”

Even The Guardian admits why this is happening:

Steyer’s campaign arrives at a particularly combustible political moment in the US, shaped by a surge in anti-elite populism, widening income inequality and growing suspicion of billionaire power across both parties. A survey conducted last year by the Harris Poll found that the share of Americans who said billionaires threaten American democracy rose to 53%, up 7 points from 2024. At the same time, nearly eight in 10 respondents said they were more likely to support a billionaire who “challenges unjust systems”.

We’re going to see more of this:

Steyer is not the only Democrat testing the party’s appetite for a populist from the 1%. In Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker, a scion of the Pritzker family that founded the Hyatt hotel chain, is running for a third term – and widely believed to be considering a presidential bid in 2028. Other wealthy progressives include Saikat Chakrabarti, a centimillionaire tech entrepreneur and former chief of staff to Ocasio-Cortez who is self-funding his anti-establishment bid to succeed retiring former House speaker Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco.

The U.S. billionaire class knows that there is growing and unstoppable anger at the enormous economic inequality. The shrewdest billionaires know that the crucial question is whether this anger will develop into an explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement for what MOST PEOPLE ACTUALLY WANT, which is NO RICH AND NO POOR, or whether it will lead to maintaining the status quo: some rich and some poor, fake democracy that is really a dictatorship of the rich, a continuation of warmongering and the have-nots being treated like dirt by the rich.

Shrewd billionaires like Steyer and Pritzker know that if they don’t (mis)lead the angry masses—with rhetoric such as “Tax the rich” and “Make California affordable”—then far worse (for the billionaires!) people will lead them: people with the egalitarian revolutionary aim of abolishing class inequality altogether.

As long as the billionaires succeed in preventing the growth of an egalitarian revolutionary movement then, regardless of whether there is a new tax on the rich or not, we the have-nots will continue to live in a dictatorship of the rich and be treated like dirt. I say, let’s get off of the treadmill of defeat and make the world be the way we—the vast majority—want it to be. Here’s how.