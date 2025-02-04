Share

#1.

Stock up on avocados quick!

Trump’s tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China are a tax on the businesses in those nations that import things into the United States. Trump tells us that the purpose of the tariffs is to make America great again by enabling American manufacturing businesses to once again provide those good-paying jobs that used to exist but were wiped out by cheap labor competition from other nations such as China and Mexico.

The tariff tax money goes into the treasury of the United States. The taxed foreign businesses likely raise the cost of their imported products to compensate them for having to pay the tariff/tax. This in turn means that Americans end up having to pay more for things that formerly were less expensive.

So, if Trump really were on the side of ordinary Americans the logical thing for him to do would be to return to the American tax-payers ALL of the money collected as a tariff/tax from foreign importers. This would still enable domestic producers to compete with the foreign importers who had to raise their prices, but not at the expense of ordinary Americans who, although still having to pay higher prices for some things would in compensation get an equivalent tax break. This would be a no-brainer if—a huge if!!!—Trump were really on the side of ordinary Americans.

But as Brian Berletic argues persuasively in his video below, that the tariffs—including those against not only China but Mexico and Canada as well—are not about helping ordinary Americans but rather are a BI-PARTISAN preparation for a U.S. war with China, to the absolute detriment of ordinary Americans. Berletic also discusses how Trump’s moves to control Greenland and Panama are also about preparing for war against China. Maybe Berletic is right. In particular Berletic says stopping drug trafficking is just a pretext. Reports like this one, however, muddy that issue. In either case, the U.S. ruling class needs the U.S. to be at war against somebody, as I discuss here.

#2.

A person commented on my earlier Substack in which I said we should abolish the use of money and ideally use sharing (which is very convenient) or bartering (for those who don’t want to share, although it is very inconvenient). The commenter didn’t notice that I advocated sharing and responded to my “bartering for those who don’t want to share” by saying that he disagreed with me because bartering couldn’t be the basis of a good economy. I agreed with him on that point, clarified that I advocated sharing, and then used the occasion to add the following words in defense of the practicality of sharing:

Some say that a sharing economy that is not based on money, but rather based on the principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire” is impossible, that it just cannot work.

I suggest that such people consider that there is today a community of more than 170,000 people (at times it has been more than a million people) in which the economy is not based on money and is based on the “From each according…” principle, a community that has existed for very many decades, a community that is famously robust and strong. In this community people do not use money to obtain what they need; nor to they barter for what they need. In exchange for contributing reasonably according to ability they take for free everything they need: food, housing, equipment, clothing, etc. What is this community?

Surely you’ve heard of it, no? It is the community of deployed members of the United States military forces! Deployed soldiers and marines and sailors and airmen/women are provided--for free--everything they need or reasonably desire including food and shelter and clothing and health care and transportation and education/training not to mention the weapons they need. Has anybody seriously argued that this community is economically impractical? The U.S. military is obviously not an egalitarian organization in its purpose and other respects. And the wealth that the military has at its disposal is not the result of egalitarian mutual agreements with the people (the working class) who produce that wealth. Nonetheless, the way wealth is distributed within the community of deployed members of the military illustrates this key fact: when an economy is not based on money, money is not necessary.

#3.

There are two kinds of conspiracy theorist. One kind makes a persuasive argument, which includes showing why the non-conspiracy explanations for an event are wrong. The other kind makes an argument that is un-persuasive because it fails—often doesn’t even try—to show that the non-conspiracy explanations of an event are wrong; instead it just ASSUMES that disasters must be caused by the people in power because the people in power are evil. Such arguments often are made so soon after the disaster event that it is obvious to others that the conspiracy theorist did no actual investigation but just responded reflexively with “It was a conspiracy!”

Human factors loom large in aftermath of deadly D.C. air collision

By Ben Iannotta and Cat Hofacker|January 30, 2025

#4.

I’m still on the lookout for a Marxist person or Marxist organization or Marxist publication that expresses (in their own equivalent words) the most important truth needed to achieve the classless society that Marxists say they want, which is this:

The positive values and aims that ought to shape all of society and that would make it a good classless society are the values and aims by which the vast majority of ordinary people today try to shape the little corner of the world over which they have any real control: no-rich-and-no-poor equality, mutual aid and concern for others, fairness and truth. The goal of revolution is to shape all of society by these values and aims already held by the vast majority of people.

If you point me to a Marxist saying this, I will support them and advertise their truthful words.

So far, all I find Marxists saying is the opposite, that the problem today is that ordinary people are brainwashed into having bad pro-capitalist values and aims (i.e., they care only about their self-interest, just “think with their belly,” are racist and homophobic and so on), that it is the task of revolutionaries to un-brainwash people (i.e., make them have ‘class consciousness’), and that until they are un-brainwashed they certainly should not have the real say in society.

#5.

Not sure about you, but I am blessed to receive frequent personal emailed communications from Professor Robert Reich, such as the recent one that starts with:

Dear John G, Donald Trump is openly defying constitutional limits, expanding executive power beyond its legal boundaries, and deliberately endangering the foundation of democracy.

I’m thinking of starting up a Go Fund Me to raise money to educate Professor Reich who somehow never was taught the facts of life:

We do not live in a democracy , the United States Constitution guarantees we do not have a genuine democracy, and the very LAST thing the Founding Fathers wanted was a genuine democracy.

I’m going to ask you to dig deep in your pockets and chip in some real cash because it is obvious that it will take a lot of serious effort to un-brainwash the professor.

#6.

Attention all my readers. Please do a thorough search under your couch cushions so we can find those missing 100 billion dollars. I mean they must be somewhere, no? Surely they just fell innocently through the cracks. I mean haven’t we all found loose change under our couch cushions now and then? Well, that must be what happened with those 100 billion dollars, right? Let’s not jump on some conspiracy bandwagon and blame our fearless national leaders and generals for personally dipping into the funds we appropriated to defend freedom and democracy and motherhood and little puppies in Ukraine, OK?

#7.

You are undoubtedly aware of the routine cruelty that Israel inflicts upon Palestinians, for example the way it tortures Palestinians held—uncharged with a crime nor convicted of one by a trial—in Israeli prisons as described here.

'Special torture rooms' Dababesh collapsed in tears, asking to see their pictures. “I expected that they would be the first to receive me. I imagined my child innocently running towards me and kissing me. I forgot what she looked like in prison because of the horror I saw,” he told Middle East Eye. In prison, Dababesh, like all Gaza detainees, endured both physical and psychological torture. He was subjected to long hours of interrogation under extreme cold and heat. "Since my arrest, for a period of six months, we were handcuffed and blindfolded all the time, even if we went to the bathroom," he said. 'The jailers were burning us with fire, heating sharp knives and burning our skin with them' - Riyad Dahnoun, former prisoner "We wore a summer shirt even in the extreme cold and frost for long months in Naqab prison." Among the methods of psychological torture, jailers showed him pictures of his destroyed house but refused to tell him the fate of his family. He also witnessed the torture of a number of other prisoners. “The prisoners were taken into special torture rooms and trampled on a floor full of pebbles to injure their bodies. Many prisoners were killed as a result of torture,” he added. Riyad Dahnoun, from Beit Lahia, was released in the latest prisoner exchange after being detained for more than a year in detention following his displacement at Khalifa bin Zayed school. It was clear that he was unable to walk. When asked why, he revealed burns and ulcers on his leg as a result of the torture he endured. “The jailers were burning us with fire, heating sharp knives and burning our skin with them. My whole body was like this. They were heating pieces of iron and forcing us to sit on them,” he added. The food provided to the prisoners was very bad. Dahnoun described it as "chicken food" - a small box of uncooked white rice distributed to the prisoners throughout the day. "I weighed 79kg before arrest. Today, I weigh 46kg. The food is bad, the treatment is bad and the torture is unreasonable. I left my fellow prisoners behind, and my heart cries out in grief for them."

Why are Israelis so cruel to Palestinians? Why do they hate them? How can they square such cruelty with their view of themselves as the righteous people?

Many Americans greeted the news of the Atomic bombing of Hiroshima with jubilation. … Americans greeted the news with unbridled jubilation. After almost four years of savage war, few were inclined to shed tears for the fate of Japanese civilians on the ground. … Paul Fussell, a 21 year old Army lieutenant, recalled of his unit: “We cried with relief and joy. We were going to live. We were going to grow up to adulthood after all.” To Robert Edson Lee, a sailor in the Pacific, the bomb meant simply “that we could go home, and that ended our moral concern.”

Here’s my point. If you want to understand why people jubilantly support extreme cruelty against others, then you need to look at what was done to MAKE them feel that way. It is simply wrongheaded to believe that they celebrate cruelty because they are innately cruel, that there is just something fundamentally cruel in the nature of people of this or that nationality or ethnicity. No!

Americans were made to fear the Japanese people and celebrate the dropping of the atomic bombs on them by the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and the subsequent bloody fighting between Japanese and Americans on isolated islands. FDR did everything he could think of to provoke the Pearl Harbor attack because he wanted to get the U.S. into the war in order to squash increasingly revolutionary American working class labor strikes; he knew that it would take something like the Pearl Harbor attack to overcome the enormous opposition to entering the war by about 80% of the U.S. population. Furthermore, FDR worked to make sure that the war would last longer than necessary and that it would maximally produce racist hatred and fear of Japanese people by Americans. I wrote a book that proves this, and it is free and online here, so read it if you doubt what I just wrote.

Likewise, the Israeli billionaire ruling class has worked very hard to make sure that ordinary Israeli Jews fear Palestinians as an existential threat, as a people who want to kill all the Jews. In 1961, for example, Israeli prime minister David Ben Gurion lied to Israeli Jews by declaring with no evidence whatsoever that Arab armies intended to “push all the Jews into the sea, dead or alive.”

The Israeli ruling class has spent decades treating Palestinians with extreme cruelty in order to make them hate Israel and be perceived by Israelis as their existential enemy. Israeli rulers furthermore have funded Hamas for decades and worked to keep it in power (even after October 7, 2023) because Hamas has used terrorist violence against non-combatant Israeli Jews; the reason Israeli rulers have done this was and is to make the Palestinians be maximally frightening to Israeli Jews. And the reason for this, in turn, is to enable the Israeli billionaires to use the Palestinians as a bogeyman enemy, to pretend to protect Israeli working class Jews from that enemy, and thereby to get away with severely economically oppressing and getting even richer off the Israeli working class. (I prove all of this here and here.)

This is the explanation for the extreme cruelty of Israeli Jews against Palestinians. It is what people do to those they fear are trying to kill them.

To stop this, we need to tell the truth about what is going on, the currently censored truth, as I discuss here.

#8.

Lots of people love Star Trek because it portrays what is in many respects an egalitarian society (no rich and no poor, etc.). My egalitarian son, Will, (creator of the video below) loves Star Trek and has a YouTube channel devoted to it that I am shamelessly plugging here. His recent video tells you everything you ever wanted to know about the uber-evil and most frightening villain in the Star Trek universe—the Borg—from its origin in long-ago literature to the man who created it. Of note, the Borg is a sci-fi version of what I was told, as a child in the ‘50s, that no-rich-and-no-poor equality “really meant”—being like what we were told the hundreds of millions of Chinese Communists were: ant-like, no rich and no poor, and our most frightening enemy.

#9.

This Guardian article is about living without money. The best thing about this article is that it explicitly shows that living without money does NOT mean bartering; it means sharing, which is altogether different. Unfortunately (not unexpectedly, of course) this article does not at all discuss how a large and very economically productive society can be based on sharing rather than on money, as I discuss here. Nor does the article even hint at the great harm that results from basing a society on money, which I discuss here. The article suggests that living without money is nice, but only for the rare and eccentric individuals amongst us. Well, that’s what you’d expect from the pro-capitalism Guardian.

#10.

I must be a very popular guy because not only does Robert Reich send me personal emails (see item #1 above), but so does Senator Bernie Sanders. The one he just sent me starts like this:

Dear John, I’m getting a lot of calls from people who are not only upset about what’s happening, but are wondering how we best go forward. My response: We must be smart. We must be organized. And we must fight back - effectively. This is not a time for wallowing in despair and hiding under the covers. The stakes are too high. We’re not just fighting for ourselves. We’re fighting for our kids and for future generations. We’re fighting for the future of this planet.

Bernie says in his missive, among other similar things, this:

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is a starvation wage. We must raise that minimum wage to a living wage, at least $17 an hour. If you work 40 hours a week, you should not be living in poverty.

Bernie sponsored a bill to raise the minimum wage to $17 by 2028. How nice. First, the bill likely will not pass. But even if it did pass, what would it mean? In 2028 a $17/hour wage would be a TERRIBLE POVERTY wage. It’s even a poverty wage today. If a man and a woman have two children and one adult works outside the home and the other adult cares for the children at home (you know, like what used to be the norm) then JUST TO BE AT POVERTY level in 2025 the wage earner would have to take home $32,150, which (assuming 40/hr of work per week for 50 weeks a year) would be $16/hr. TAKE HOME, which would require more than that before taxes. By 2028 it would need to be even more, JUST TO BE AT POVERTY level.

The reason this $17/hr. bill won’t pass is because all sorts of arguments will be made against it, such as that it will force small businesses to fire their workers and thus cause higher unemployment and hurt the very people it was intended to help. Or it will force small business persons out of business. To build a mass movement that is immune to such anti-working-class arguments requires advocating egalitarian revolution with its vision of how our society ought to be, not capitalist at all, with no rich and no poor, and an economy like what I describe here. which would be much better for small business people. Absent such a movement, the minimum wage will stay obscenely low.

But Bernie Sanders will never advocate egalitarian revolution. Never! Oh yes, he’s for taxing the rich (less than Eisenhower taxed them, by the way) so that they will have to pay a modest fee for the right to treat the have-nots like dirt. But remove the rich from power? “No way!” says Bernie.