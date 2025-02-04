JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Feb 4, 2025

The helicopter crashing with the plane never seems to address data.

Air traffic control manages the air space.

They know if the helicopter violated their assigned airspace vector.

Somehow, this is not brought up.

Did the helicopter violate ATC directions/orders or did ATC mess up?

It's one or the other. There's no gray area.

This I know because a friend is ATC and he told me how some airlines and the military regularly ignore his directions and then proceed to LIE about their location, despite knowing that radar would point their BS out.

It's like people who run red lights and then say they didn't.

Did they do it consciously? Sometimes

Perhaps other times they didn't pay attention and have no memory of doing so.

Either way, they should be reprimanded, just like the pilots.

But fk if they'll look into that. I suspect it's cut and dry but they won't tell us because they rather make us upset at DEI or some other bullshit.

Oh and even if it was DEI, all air traffic controllers have to take the same training and testing. They get tested regularly and if they make even small mistakes, they have to be analyzed. Obviously.... But morons blame DEI cause it's not much different than racist and sexist tendency to focus on that then the fact that the military probably didn't follow ATC command.

