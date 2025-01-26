Share

#1. The extremely pro-Zionism Boston Globe newspaper (owned by the billionaire John Henry who also owns the Red Sox major league baseball team) published an opinion piece January 23, 2025 ( online here but possibly behind a pay wall for you) recently, by Kenneth Roth, criticizing Harvard University for declaring (as I wrote about here ) that it is antisemitic to say the obvious truth that Israel is a “racist endeavor.”

Roth titled his piece, “Harvard’s new approach to antisemitism is dangerous.” His point was that it was dangerous in particular to Jews as well as all who support Palestinians against the genocide.

The Boston Globe I am sure had no problem publishing Roth’s opinion piece because it avoided telling its readers the key fact about Israel, the fact that if widely known would cause the vast majority of people—including, as I know from personal experience, even formerly passionately pro-Israel Jews who aren’t rich—to become staunchly opposed to all Israeli violence against and oppression of Palestinians just because they are not Jews. This key fact is expressed in the following paragraph that I tried to post as a comment to Roth’s article but which the Boston Globe in its infinite wisdom did not allow to appear even though a more recently posted comment by another person did appear:

Israeli government violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of OPPRESSING ORDINARY ISRAELI JEWS. Israeli violence against Palestinians is designed to make the Palestinians hate Israel and thus be a bogeyman enemy that the billionaire rulers of Israel pretend to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby control and severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. Read the proof of this, based on mainstream including Israeli sources at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-s-government-attacks-jews-to .

Instead of expressing this key fact about how Israeli violence against Palestinians is not at all for the purpose of making working class Israeli Jews safe but, on the contrary, for the purpose of enabling Israeli billionaires to severely oppresses them economically, Roth merely tells his readers that the extreme Israeli violence against Palestinians harms Jews because it creates antisemitism among people all over the world.

Here’s the thing. Roth’s argument that “Israeli violence is dangerous to Jews too” is (deliberately or not, who knows?) absolutely not a persuasive refutation of the Zionist project of violent ethnic cleansing. Here’s why. The Zionists easily—even happily!—respond to Roth’s argument this way:

Yes, it’s true. We Jews, alas, are damned if we do and damned if we don’t. If we don’t use sufficient violence to defend ourselves against our antisemitic enemies then they will kill us. And if we do use sufficient violence to defend ourselves, then people will say, “See! The Jews are evil people.” Well, we choose to stay alive even if it means having people say we’re evil for doing what it takes to stay alive.

Roth’s argument does not threaten the Zionist narrative one single bit. It does not refute the Zionist lie that its violence is for the purpose of making Jews safe. This is why the ultra-pro-Zionist Boston Globe happily published it, but won’t let my comment see the light of day.

#3. Ex CIA officer (see time point 8:26 and forward) discusses the role of the CIA in assassinating JFK, RFK, MLK, Jr. and Malcolm X using MK-Ultra, and announces the forthcoming book by James Douglass documenting all of this.

Seems I was right in saying this kind of stuff in my earlier article here.

#4. The goddamned observational data just don’t support the alarmist “catastrophic global warming from human-produced C02” narrative. Maybe we need to change the data, uh? We could make inconvenient data illegal, no? Especially those annoying data from 2003 to 2015 that show no increase in global warming. Damn! Who let those data in?

Seems maybe I was right in what I wrote earlier about those alarmist climate warming models here. Maybe the rich are lying to us to control us, do ya think?

#5. Some new great songwriters/singers added to my list here :

Speaking of UnitedHealthCare, Inc., curiously, my friend’s primary care physician during her visit just happened to refer to Luigi Mangione as Saint Luigi, as if everybody called him that and it was not controversial. Her physician!

#6. Let’s stop making ourselves in the anti-Zionism struggle be sitting ducks for the false accusation that we are advocates of terrorist violence (meaning violence intended to kill non-combatant civilians) against Jews and hence be easily arrested as Ali Abunimah was recently. I discuss how to stop being a sitting duck here . It requires explicitly refuting the ruling class lie that the conflict is “a war of the Jews versus the Palestinians" and asserting the truth: the conflict is a CLASS conflict and Zionist violence is for the purpose of oppressing not only Palestinians but also working class Israeli Jews .

#7. Dear my activist friends. Because the vast majority of people hate class inequality and value mutual aid and fairness and truth, it follows that if your activism for a good aim is not succeeding in winning the support of the vast majority of people then you’re doing something wrong and you need to figure out how to persuade the vast majority to support your efforts; and you definitely must not blame ordinary people for your failure (which is exactly what the ruling class wants you to do). Right?

#8. Go here to read a few very interesting back-and-forth comments on Substack about why conservatives are (supposedly, not really as it turns out) hostile to egalitarianism.

#9. Heads Up! Our rulers are fomenting a huge and terrible, possibly violent, civil conflict for divide-and-rule pitting those for and those against deportation of illegal immigrants against each other. Elementary schools are now trying to reassure frightened children that they won’t be grabbed by ICE agents and deported.