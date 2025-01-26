By the Way...Some Random Egalitarian Thoughts and Observations
#1 through #10 today, more down the road
#1. The extremely pro-Zionism Boston Globe newspaper (owned by the billionaire John Henry who also owns the Red Sox major league baseball team) published an opinion piece January 23, 2025 (online here but possibly behind a pay wall for you) recently, by Kenneth Roth, criticizing Harvard University for declaring (as I wrote about here) that it is antisemitic to say the obvious truth that Israel is a “racist endeavor.”
Roth titled his piece, “Harvard’s new approach to antisemitism is dangerous.” His point was that it was dangerous in particular to Jews as well as all who support Palestinians against the genocide.
The Boston Globe I am sure had no problem publishing Roth’s opinion piece because it avoided telling its readers the key fact about Israel, the fact that if widely known would cause the vast majority of people—including, as I know from personal experience, even formerly passionately pro-Israel Jews who aren’t rich—to become staunchly opposed to all Israeli violence against and oppression of Palestinians just because they are not Jews. This key fact is expressed in the following paragraph that I tried to post as a comment to Roth’s article but which the Boston Globe in its infinite wisdom did not allow to appear even though a more recently posted comment by another person did appear:
Israeli government violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of OPPRESSING ORDINARY ISRAELI JEWS. Israeli violence against Palestinians is designed to make the Palestinians hate Israel and thus be a bogeyman enemy that the billionaire rulers of Israel pretend to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby control and severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. Read the proof of this, based on mainstream including Israeli sources at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-s-government-attacks-jews-to .
Instead of expressing this key fact about how Israeli violence against Palestinians is not at all for the purpose of making working class Israeli Jews safe but, on the contrary, for the purpose of enabling Israeli billionaires to severely oppresses them economically, Roth merely tells his readers that the extreme Israeli violence against Palestinians harms Jews because it creates antisemitism among people all over the world.
Here’s the thing. Roth’s argument that “Israeli violence is dangerous to Jews too” is (deliberately or not, who knows?) absolutely not a persuasive refutation of the Zionist project of violent ethnic cleansing. Here’s why. The Zionists easily—even happily!—respond to Roth’s argument this way:
Yes, it’s true. We Jews, alas, are damned if we do and damned if we don’t. If we don’t use sufficient violence to defend ourselves against our antisemitic enemies then they will kill us. And if we do use sufficient violence to defend ourselves, then people will say, “See! The Jews are evil people.” Well, we choose to stay alive even if it means having people say we’re evil for doing what it takes to stay alive.
Roth’s argument does not threaten the Zionist narrative one single bit. It does not refute the Zionist lie that its violence is for the purpose of making Jews safe. This is why the ultra-pro-Zionist Boston Globe happily published it, but won’t let my comment see the light of day.
#2. Surprise! Surprise! Who’d a thunk?
#3. Ex CIA officer (see time point 8:26 and forward) discusses the role of the CIA in assassinating JFK, RFK, MLK, Jr. and Malcolm X using MK-Ultra, and announces the forthcoming book by James Douglass documenting all of this.
Seems I was right in saying this kind of stuff in my earlier article here.
#4. The goddamned observational data just don’t support the alarmist “catastrophic global warming from human-produced C02” narrative. Maybe we need to change the data, uh? We could make inconvenient data illegal, no? Especially those annoying data from 2003 to 2015 that show no increase in global warming. Damn! Who let those data in?
Seems maybe I was right in what I wrote earlier about those alarmist climate warming models here. Maybe the rich are lying to us to control us, do ya think?
#5. Some new great songwriters/singers added to my list here:
Speaking of UnitedHealthCare, Inc., curiously, my friend’s primary care physician during her visit just happened to refer to Luigi Mangione as Saint Luigi, as if everybody called him that and it was not controversial. Her physician!
Thanks for posting Jesse Welles music video... he does one almost, and maybe?, every day. He is young and really good... A young Bob Dylan... ?..... Good screen grab, last image.... I am posting it on my FB..
That would make total sense if one ditches step one of geopolitical or any other analysis.
Just as it is important that when we present the equation 2 + 2 = 4, that we actually count the objects to ensure we do indeed have two of each to add together; it is axiomatic that we are equally definitive about geopolitical equations. We may find that all is not as it seems; or as most academics conclude "the circumstance is self-evident so why waste time and effort confirming the obvious". WARNING. WARNING. WARNING.
Since 1815, we have failed to check that our definitions in this regard were valid. The Zionists created the illusion and preserved it. After almost two hundred years, a single scientific endeavour brought them undone... the Genome Project. DNA tests expose Israelis as non-Jews. Even before this event, good old plain process of ensuring the values of the basic common denominators had been identified and confirmed enabled Jerusalem Professor Schlomo Zand to trace ancestral trees and he exposed the giant fraud: that the Zionist Rothschilds and their Askenazim followers, were not, and never had been, ethnic Jews. DNA tests confirmed this.
In the 7th century, the Khazar Emperor declared his subjects religious Jews and forbade any other religion. In the 13th century, the Mongols massacred their jolly way across Asia and the Khazars fled to Russia and Germany. Yiddish is actually a hybrid of German and Khazari and has no connection with Hebrew. As Mohandas pointed out, religion is insufficient excuse to invade and occupy the land of another people. Ghandi never recognised Israel; which is ironic considering that Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi have been so far up Bibi's arse the public of India wonders about their sexuality.
Anyway, according to their own figures, 98% of American Jews are Ashkenazim; that is, non-Semites. Let us grasp this fact firmly. They are not ethnic Jews therefore Palestine is not their homeland. And as most Israelis are Ashkenazim, few Israelis are Jews. Horrified by this inconvenient outcome of science, the Israeli Government made DNA tests illegal unless ordered by the Court and, even then, bound by the caveat of silence. Had Bibi had his way and placed the Knesset above the Courts, this might have proved successful in smothering the truth, however, several young Israelis went to the US for DNA tests and screamed the truth on YouTube. Within hours, this event had been taken down.
We need to remind ourselves that Zionism is about centralising power and money, and Jewishness has always been a means to an end. Seven million Ashkenazim Israelis are now brainwashed into psychopathy, believing they are "God's chosen people", and one hundred million American fundamentalist Christians believe the same. This is the consequence of not checking out basic common denominators, as our arithmetic teacher thus warned us so many decades ago. We should have listened.
Back to the substance of the article... the Zionist leaders had always planned to do away with the Jews. Not forgetting the salient advice, we need to know just who are the real Jews. It is easier take a step further back and recognise a group of people known as Semites: the Semitic tribes of Palestine: Sephardi, Misrahim, Italkim, Burkharim, Juhurim, Turkos, Romanyotim, Palestinians, and Beth Israel. Also welcome in Palestine are Beduin, Tuareg, and Druze. Ashkenazim are not Semites and must leave Palestine. All Zionists are criminal frauds.
This reveals the solution to the Israel/Palestine conflict: mandatory DNA tests. All those who do not fit the above ethnicities must leave Palestine which can then be established as a democratic and peaceful nation, as it pretty much was before 1948.
What about the Zionists? Do what every sane person does with mad dogs.