karin spritzler
Jan 26, 2025

Thanks for posting Jesse Welles music video... he does one almost, and maybe?, every day. He is young and really good... A young Bob Dylan... ?..... Good screen grab, last image.... I am posting it on my FB..

Tony Ryan
Jan 27, 2025

That would make total sense if one ditches step one of geopolitical or any other analysis.

Just as it is important that when we present the equation 2 + 2 = 4, that we actually count the objects to ensure we do indeed have two of each to add together; it is axiomatic that we are equally definitive about geopolitical equations. We may find that all is not as it seems; or as most academics conclude "the circumstance is self-evident so why waste time and effort confirming the obvious". WARNING. WARNING. WARNING.

Since 1815, we have failed to check that our definitions in this regard were valid. The Zionists created the illusion and preserved it. After almost two hundred years, a single scientific endeavour brought them undone... the Genome Project. DNA tests expose Israelis as non-Jews. Even before this event, good old plain process of ensuring the values of the basic common denominators had been identified and confirmed enabled Jerusalem Professor Schlomo Zand to trace ancestral trees and he exposed the giant fraud: that the Zionist Rothschilds and their Askenazim followers, were not, and never had been, ethnic Jews. DNA tests confirmed this.

In the 7th century, the Khazar Emperor declared his subjects religious Jews and forbade any other religion. In the 13th century, the Mongols massacred their jolly way across Asia and the Khazars fled to Russia and Germany. Yiddish is actually a hybrid of German and Khazari and has no connection with Hebrew. As Mohandas pointed out, religion is insufficient excuse to invade and occupy the land of another people. Ghandi never recognised Israel; which is ironic considering that Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi have been so far up Bibi's arse the public of India wonders about their sexuality.

Anyway, according to their own figures, 98% of American Jews are Ashkenazim; that is, non-Semites. Let us grasp this fact firmly. They are not ethnic Jews therefore Palestine is not their homeland. And as most Israelis are Ashkenazim, few Israelis are Jews. Horrified by this inconvenient outcome of science, the Israeli Government made DNA tests illegal unless ordered by the Court and, even then, bound by the caveat of silence. Had Bibi had his way and placed the Knesset above the Courts, this might have proved successful in smothering the truth, however, several young Israelis went to the US for DNA tests and screamed the truth on YouTube. Within hours, this event had been taken down.

We need to remind ourselves that Zionism is about centralising power and money, and Jewishness has always been a means to an end. Seven million Ashkenazim Israelis are now brainwashed into psychopathy, believing they are "God's chosen people", and one hundred million American fundamentalist Christians believe the same. This is the consequence of not checking out basic common denominators, as our arithmetic teacher thus warned us so many decades ago. We should have listened.

Back to the substance of the article... the Zionist leaders had always planned to do away with the Jews. Not forgetting the salient advice, we need to know just who are the real Jews. It is easier take a step further back and recognise a group of people known as Semites: the Semitic tribes of Palestine: Sephardi, Misrahim, Italkim, Burkharim, Juhurim, Turkos, Romanyotim, Palestinians, and Beth Israel. Also welcome in Palestine are Beduin, Tuareg, and Druze. Ashkenazim are not Semites and must leave Palestine. All Zionists are criminal frauds.

This reveals the solution to the Israel/Palestine conflict: mandatory DNA tests. All those who do not fit the above ethnicities must leave Palestine which can then be established as a democratic and peaceful nation, as it pretty much was before 1948.

What about the Zionists? Do what every sane person does with mad dogs.

