#1.

Here’s an exchange I had with people about J.D. Vance:

A.H. wrote:

Jordan Peterson's analysis of J.D. Vance.

Encouraging and very positive! There are indeed ADULTS IN THE ROOM of our federal government - finally!

I replied:

What in the world do you mean by saying you are encouraged by seeing adults in the room of the federal government? Could you possibly be referring to J.D. Vance? The oppressors of the have-nots are adults! So fu**ing what? J.D. Vance is an anti-egalitarian who says (implicitly sometimes, explicitly other times when pressed) that class inequality is perfectly normal and unobjectionable. Jordan Peterson likewise says (implicitly sometimes, explicitly other times when pressed) that class inequality is perfectly normal and unobjectionable. What is 'encouraging' to you and 'positive' about having anti-egalitarians in the federal government who support class inequality in which the rich treat the have-nots like dirt??? Good grief! Has it come to this? That we praise our oppressors because they are adults?

A.H. then asked me if I had read Vance’s book or seen the film about him. I said I had read his book.

Then C.F. chimed in with:

I watched it; I read John S.'s scathing critique of any compliment one could give. To John's point, on the matter of class, the video posed no critique, only that misfortune can be climbed out of by smart people like Vance. I think taking a strictly class perspective on everything distracts from noticing the humanity in the moment. I see why you, Alanna find hope / inspriation in Vance; it may be a shade of Trump Hopium...I think Vance would pose a steadier hand at the doomsday button than Trump, for what that is worth.

Then I replied:

Read this report on JD Vance and then tell me about the “humanity of the moment.” https://www.timesofisrael.com/trumps-vp-pick-vance-gaza-war-should-end-so-israel-and-sunni-states-can-counter-iran/amp/

Then C.F. replied:

Fair point; we get sucked into pollyana viewpoints by the slick media; he is advancing genocide in supporting the Israeli annihilaiton of Gaza; maybe he can be sued: https://greenlibertycaucus.org/tax-payers-against-genocide-movement/cf

#2.

There’s a great hue and cry about an unvaccinated child dying of measles in Texas. Time for some perspective.

Around 1955, when I was 8 years old, my father, a respected cardiologist/internist, took me and my younger sister to visit my cousin, who was sick with measles. My father had me do everything possible with my cousin to ensure that I would get infected with measles too. What my father did was totally non-controversial at this time before there were vaccinations against the childhood diseases of mumps, chickenpox and measles. Why was it non-controversial?

The reason is this. These childhood diseases, which were very common and contagious, were only mild diseases for children but life-threatening diseases for adults. If a child had the disease, then natural immunity prevented them from getting it as an adult. Therefore, it made perfect sense to try to ensure that a child got infected with the disease when young so as to be protected from it when older.

How dangerous was measles to unvaccinated children? Let’s see.

Fact #1. “During the 1950s an annual average of greater than 500,000 cases of measles and nearly 500 deaths due to measles were reported in the United States.” (Note that these 500 deaths were not necessarily all children and likely were mostly adults.) [source here]

Fact #2. “In 1955, there were about 55.7 million children in the United States.” [source here.]

Fact #3. If we assume—a worst case assumption!—that all of the annual 500 deaths from measles were among children (very likely they were mainly among adults), and if we take 55.7 million as the number of children, then doing the division of 500 divided by 55.7 million gives the (maximum, and it was most likely far less) proportion of children who died from measles as 0.00000897666, which, as a percentage, is 0.000897666% or, rounded off , 0.0009%.

Fact #4. Therefore, it would seem that the danger of measles to an unvaccinated child in a society where nobody is vaccinated for the disease is that the child has AT MOST (and very likely much less than) a 0.0009% chance of dying from measles.

Fact #5. Typical mainstream reporting of the death of the child in Texas from measles does not provide this perspective. An AP article here, for example, reports:

“This is a big deal,” Dr. Amy Thompson, a pediatrician and chief executive officer of Covenant Health, said Wednesday at a news conference. “We have known that we have measles in our community, and we are now seeing a very serious consequence.”

By the way, I had all three of these childhood diseases as a child, and in every case they were mild diseases with no lasting consequences (except immunity to them in later life.)

I am not saying here that vaccinated children against these childhood diseases is necessarily wrong. I am simply saying that when weighing the pros and cons we should keep the actual facts in mind, rather than false alarmist ones. There are always pros and cons with any medical intervention, and typically we don’t know for sure what they all are or how serious the cons are. It’s foolish to make such a decision about the measles vaccination while thinking, “Oh my God! If we don’t vaccinate the children then they’ll all die of measles.”

#3.

File this under “Beating an almost-dead horse.” When the Boston Globe—arguably the most liberal and anti-Trump newspaper in the nation—features “above the fold” an opinion piece excoriating leaders of the Democratic Party in the Maine legislature for censoring (and depriving of the right to vote!) a member of that legislative body for the “crime” of giving a speech saying it is wrong for biological males who went through male puberty to be allowed to compete against women in sports, well then it pretty much shows that the woke argument defending males competing against females is, if not a dead horse, a nearly dead one .

The Boston Globe article reported:

House Democrats voted, 75-70, to censure state Representative Laurel Libby, a Republican, and strip her of her vote and, by extension, her constituents of their representation in the Legislature until she apologizes for a Facebook post she made about a transgender student winning a girls high school track meet. Her Feb. 17 post includes two pictures: one, from two years ago, that showed a male student standing on the fifth-place podium at a track meet; the other was from last week and showed the same student on the first-place podium, standing next to two girls with their faces blurred.

Even the Oh-so-liberal Boston Globe admits that there is now a public consensus that men should not be allowed to compete against women in sports. Now the Boston Globe says that consensus is right, though in the past it absolutely supported the opposite view, the woke view.

The fanatical woke politicians who are still trying to resuscitate this dead horse—by silencing those who disagree with them—illustrate how successfully the ruling class, using NPR and the liberal media, persuaded some people to ignore common sense and assert something as absurd as 2 plus 2 equals 5 when told that it is bigotry to use common sense.

#4.

They say “The revolution will not be televised.” Duh! But how come the February 28th economic boycott got ENORMOUS press coverage including friendly interviews of its organizers?

Why do YOU think?

Does the ruling class—you know, the folks who own the mass media—figure that we, the have-nots, are getting dangerously angry at the rich and so we need to be given a “safe” (safe for the ruling class, that is) way to vent our anger? “Let them eat cake, and let them spend their money on the days of their choosing, because it all ends up in the same place, regardless.”

The organizers of this boycott say its purpose is to “show the corporations who has the real power.” But a real movement against the rich would not be aiming to show the corporations what they already know. It would be aiming to show the have-nots what they do not know (because the corporations work very hard to prevent them from knowing it), namely that they are the vast majority in wanting to remove the rich from power and that THAT is why they have the real power, potentially.

Will the mass media tell us how many people honored the boycott by not buying anything on February 28th if it was a large number? That would indeed help the have-nots learn they were the vast majority in wanting to remove the rich from power. Well, don’t hold your breath. It ain’t gonna happen. The revolution will not be televised.

#5.

More evidence that the general public wants revolution comes from my congresswoman, Ayanna Pressley. In item #10 of my last ‘By the way…’ post I described how Pressley ignored my question about whether or not she agreed with most Americans that we should remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Today I received an email from Pressley that contained this paragraph in which she implies she is for revolution:

Lean into mutual aid: At this moment, we must take care of our neighbors. Mutual aid is a collective form of community care that has existed for generations. Everyone has a role to play. I pick up a microphone and a lawmaker’s pen every day. Some people pick up a paint brush, or a hammer, or a spatula. Some people are going to lead the revolution. Some people are going to pack a lunch or vaseline an elbow for the people leading the revolution. We all have gifts and talents we can use to care for one another.

Likewise Bernie Sanders calls his movement “Our Revolution,”

by which Sanders really means to tax the billionaires a bit more—but less than president Eisenhower did!—in exchange for giving them a green light to keep treating the have-nots like dirt.

Why are politicians talking up “revolution’ now?

The billionaires know we want a revolution and so they give us fake revolutionaries—politicians such as Sanders and Pressley—who use the word “revolution” but never even hint that a revolution means removing the rich from power to have no rich and no poor and real, not, fake, democracy. Beware of fake revolutionaries! Their purpose is to prevent us from even thinking about making a real revolution, like this.

#6.

Written by Media Matters Staff

Published 02/28/25 9:06 PM EST

JOE SUDBAY (GUEST HOST): Right-wing radio's starting to hear it from their listeners, too. One of your colleagues wrote a piece about that this week. Talk a little bit about that. ANDREW LAWRENCE (GUEST): Oh, yeah. It's been really fascinating, you know? Right-wing radio, you know, there's nothing like it on the left as far as the way that it sort of drives the momentum at kind of a grassroots level, almost. I mean, you have very local stations where the hosts are very popular in that one city. And the callers are calling in, they're getting fired, they have friends that are getting fired or being laid off. And these are the hardcore Republican voters. These are the diehards, the P1s, as it's known in the radio industry. And they're to the point where they have to call in and they have to beg these radio hosts to — you know, we've heard Sean Hannity, these people call in, "Please talk to Donald Trump on behalf of me and my friend," you know? "My wife is a veteran," like, "We just got this job and we just moved here. And two weeks before we're supposed to start, you know, we're losing everything." And the callousness of these hosts, you know, on the other end. Sean Hannity, he'll sit there and he'll sort of feign heartache for these people, you know? He'd say, "Oh, you know, that's terrible. That's a really sad thing to do." But he's got to defend Trump, so in the next breath he's sitting there saying, "Well, you know, there's going to be a lot of job opportunities. There's going to be a lot of great things." And you know, you're talking about a guy that makes $40 million a year between TV and radio, telling these people that are probably making, you know, 80, 150 thousand combined, "Don't worry about it, you know, it's not a big deal." I mean, he's saying things like, "Anybody who wants a job can find one." And this is a guy who talks for four hours a day, you know? ... Where this is all stemming from, is conservative media for years now, decades maybe, has been saying that the government is full of the woke mob and DEI and critical race theory and affirmative action and whatever it was for that year when they needed to blame Black people and minorities and women, basically. They've been saying that stuff for years, and these people are so hopped up on it. And then you have these people coming in, they're saying that they can cut $2 trillion in government spending by just getting rid of the woke. Like, no you can't, because that doesn't exist, so how are you going to do it? Well, we got to cut National Park rangers, we got to cut Social Security customer service caller reps, you know? Stuff like that, stuff that is actually going to impact people.

#7.

The UK government sent spies to infiltrate all sorts of domestic reform movements (“campaigns” in UK lingo) and a lot of these spies pretended to be regular rank-and-file members of these movements, so much so that they fathered children with other women in the movements, as you can read in more detail in this Guardian article.

Besides the obvious point that the UK government is hideous, there is another important takeaway from this.

In our movements it is important to keep in mind that any person in it, no matter how innocent they may seem, could in fact be a government spy/agent. A government agent could be an agent provacateur, in other words a person whose mission is to persuade the movement to do something that would make it be more easily repressed (or otherwise be ineffective, such as this.) The moral of this story is that we must carefully evaluate any and all suggestions, be they from leaders or from the rank-and-file, to determine if they are good for the movement or good for the government. We have to do our own thinking; we cannot assume that a proposal is a good one just because it comes from a person that seems to be a good person.

#8.

Did you watch the Oscars? Did you know there is a great film that we’re not allowed to see?

#9.

In case you were so excited watching Trump dump Zelensky (in order to warmonger better against China) that you didn’t notice Trump continuing to commit vile genocide, here’s the NYT reminder:

#10.

“Gannett, the largest newspaper company in the United States and the owner of The Palm Beach Post, fired Mr. Doris last month after he decided to publish a cartoon about the war in Gaza, Mr. Doris said. The cartoon set off a backlash in Palm Beach, including a rebuke from a local Jewish group that claimed the cartoon was antisemitic, resulting in a quick response from Gannett’s senior editors.”

Here’s the cartoon:

Please understand that the accusation of antisemitism regarding this cartoon depends, for its credibility, on the notion that Israel’s violence against Palestinians is only what is required to accomplish its noble purpose of making Israeli Jews safe when antisemitic Palestinians want to kill them. Based on this false assumption, criticizing this Israeli violence against Palestinians would indeed amount to criticizing Jews for doing what they must do to stay alive, and hence would indeed be antisemitic.

So, you would think that anti-Zionists would refute the false Zionist claim that Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, and that they would refute it PERSUASIVELY by explaining the actual anti-working-class, including anti-Jewish working class, purpose of Israeli violence. But they never refute this Zionist lie, as I show here.