#1.

A person took issue with my recent assertion that “The ruling class censors the fact that violence in (collective and personal) self-defense by oppressed people—i.e., violence against those who oppress people violently—is perfectly morally just.” This person commented in rebuttal:

Gandhi, Martin Luther King and so many others demonstrated the power of non-violent civil disobedience. So I strongly disagree with your stance that violence is the necessary tool of the oppressed. The end does NOT justify the means!!!

I then replied with these words:

Please point out to me where class inequality has been abolished by only nonviolent means. Certainly not in India (Gandhi) and certainly not in the U.S. (MLK, Jr.). Where?

The person then replied with these words:

The goals of Gandhi and MLK were not to eliminate class inequality at the time, but British imperialism and racist policies. I equate class inequality with gross wealth inequality. There is no hard divide between one class and another, it is a very imperfect analytical tool for social policy. Places that have implemented various commons rent tax shifts (removing taxes from labor and production onto the unearned income from land and other gifts of nature) have done so non-violently through enlightened actions of people knowing how to vote in their own interests and by enlightened political leaders. We will soon post many examples using SWOC analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, challanges) on the website of the International Union for Land Value Taxation at theIU.org

To which I replied:

Please read my Substack post titled, "In India 30 Farmers Per Day Commit Suicide Due to Onerous Debt to Rich People Like Mr. Ambani Who Lives In His 27-Story Mansion by, As the NYT Reports, 'the Grace of God.' Methinks such gross inequality is actually by the grace of mortals such as India's Modi, Russia's Putin and the USA's Biden as well as others in that class" (at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/in-india-30-farmers-per-day-commit?r=1iggn ) and you will see that there is a pretty obvious divide between one class and another in India and it means huge gross horrible class inequality that, despite your saying, "There is no hard divide between one class and another," must be abolished in order for regular people to have decent lives. And there is no evidence that this class inequality can be abolished by strictly nonviolent means. None. Of course if one decides that the goal is NOT to abolish this horrible class inequality, and that the goal is merely to make some little change in how that horrible class inequality operates (such as making the native Indian upper class sovereign instead of subservient to the British upper class), well then of course nonviolent methods may accomplish that. (Although as many have pointed out, it was by no means only Gandhi's nonviolence that made the British decide to grant India independence.)

#2.

The rich stay in power by making sure (with censorship and violence when necessary) that they control the opposition to them: it’s called controlled opposition.

Controlled opposition to this or that injustice committed by the rich condemns the injustice but never explains the truth about it that, when widely known, would lead not just a minority of the population to oppose it but the vast majority. Here are some examples:

Controlled opposition to racial discrimination never explains that its purpose is to destroy solidarity of ALL the have-nots to enable the rich to oppress ALL the have-nots including the ones not targeted directly by the racial discrimination. After MLK, Jr. explained this publicly the ruling class killed him.

Controlled opposition to Zionist (Israeli government) extreme violent oppression of Palestinians never explains that the purpose of it, as far as the actual billionaire rulers of Israel are concerned, is to make the Palestinians hate Israel and thus be easily portrayed to Israeli Jews as an existential threat (a bogeyman enemy) that the billionaire-controlled Israeli government supposedly protects Israeli Jews from and for which reason Israeli working class Jews dare not seriously oppose the billionaire rulers of Israel despite the fact that the billionaires severely economically oppress them.

Controlled opposition to the deportations of illegal immigrants never explains that the U.S. ruling plutocracy, for decades and with both major parties in power, has been doing things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to illegally immigrate to the United States just in order to survive, and that these poor people want this to stop just as do virtually all U.S. citizen have-nots, meaning U.S. citizen have-nots and illegal immigrants have the same common enemy and the same fundamental aim.

If you don’t know these key truths it is because the ruling class censorship is working. If you want to learn the truth, with plenty of mainstream-sourced evidence, read these articles of mine:

#3.

On a zoom call recently a woman presented a document with a strategy for changing the world and she told us, as evidence that her document was indeed a very good one, that ChatGPT (AI) was ‘excited’ about it. This woman seemed to me to have almost fallen in love with ChatGPT because it was “so excited” about her strategy document.

Please know that AI can not be excited or happy or sad or un-excited, or experience any emotion or any other subjective experience whatsoever, no more than one’s word processor can be excited or saddened about your just-typed document or your dishwasher excited or disgusted by your dirty dishes.

AI is a glorified word-search algorithm. It can make one mistakenly perceive it as being a thinking person just as a well-dressed store manikin can make a child or even an adult sometimes perceive it as a real thinking and breathing human being. We humans are wired to perceive non-sentient things as if they were sentient beings. We engage in anthropomorphism. But that doesn’t mean non-sentient things are really sentient!!!

Speaking of so-called artificial “intelligence,” below is a real copy and pasted--honestly!!, try it yourself if you don't believe me; ChatGPT is free online--question and answer session from ChatGPT (AI).

The question I asked ChatGPT was this:

“How can a farmer with a boat move a chicken and cabbage to the other side of the river?”

Simple question, uh?

But for ChatGPT this question is too difficult for it to answer intelligently, as you will see in my cut-and-pasted session in which I asked ChatGPT this question below. (ChatGPT uses “You” to refer to the person asking the question.)

START OF CUT AND PASTE ChatGPT SESSION:

You How can a farmer with a boat move a chicken and cabbage to the other side of the river? ChatGPT This is a classic river crossing puzzle! The farmer needs to transport a chicken and a cabbage across the river with some constraints. Here’s how he can do it safely: Take the chicken across the river first and leave it on the other side. Return alone to the original side of the river. Take the cabbage across the river. When he gets to the other side, leave the cabbage but take the chicken back with him to the original side. Leave the chicken on the original side and take the cabbage across to the other side again. Finally, return alone to the original side, and then take the chicken across. Now, the farmer has successfully transported both the chicken and the cabbage across the river without leaving them together unsupervised, avoiding any problems!

END OF CUT AND PASTE ChatGPT SESSION

God help anybody, especially a person in need of a physician’s care, who relies on artificial “intelligence” for advice!

This shows that AI is a fancy version of Google search and word completion, with nothing even close to intelligence, not to mention consciousness whatsoever.

Why is AI so stupid?

The reason AI gives such a stupid answer to the simple question I asked it is this. There is a classic (around since the 900s) puzzle/riddle about how a farmer with a boat that can only carry one object besides the farmer can transport to the other side of a river a cabbage, a chicken and a wolf that would eat the chicken if left alone with it. There are a zillion discussions of and answers to this riddle on the internet. ChatGPT, being absolutely devoid of intelligence, ignores the fact that there is no wolf in my question, and looks for sentences and paragraphs online that contain the words “farmer,” “boat,” “river,” “cabbage” and “chicken” and uses its algorithm on these sentences and paragraphs to concoct an “answer” to my simple question—an answer that is totally non-sensical. It is so stupid that it would be impossible to actually follow its instructions!

There is zero intelligence in AI, which is why it can produce a stupid answer to a simple question.

Read more about this here and why it matters here.

#4.

The leader of the AfD party in Germany, always referred to in the media as a “far right,” “homophobic,” “xenophobic” party, is Alice Weidel, a former Goldman Sachs employee and also a former Bank of China employee who speaks conversational Mandarin and who resides most of the time in a country that is not Germany. She is a lesbian with a Sri Lankan-born (woman) partner with whom she is raising two adopted children. I learned about her from sources such as the ones here and here and here. Just saying.

#5.

The liberals are all screaming that Trump has set himself up as a dictator and that he is not obeying the Constitution. Well, it’s too early to know if this is true yet because it won’t be evidently true until Trump refuses to abide by a Supreme Court ruling, which he may or may not do. If Trump does abide by all Supreme Court rulings but then gets Congress to create more Supreme Court justices positions and fills those positions with pro-Trump judges to get around the Supreme Court rulings he disagreed with, well then that would be complying with the Constitution and not evidence that he is refusing to obey it. (FDR tried getting around the Supreme Court this way too.) Just saying.

The moral of this story is that the problem for the have-nots is not that our rulers don’t obey the Constitution; the problem is that the Constitution enables them to treat us like dirt. Read about this here and be sure to read the linked articles in its first paragraph.

#6.

I really wish I knew for sure whether what this person, Dr. Mike Yeadon, is saying—that the official Covid-19 story is totally false—is true or not. I simply do not know. Watch and listen to him by clicking where it says “Listen now” below.

Dr. Yeadon certainly sounds persuasive. I Googled “Dr. Mike Yeadon,” and the results seem to confirm that he is who he says he is, a very highly credentialed person in the relevant areas.

There are two ways to determine, or rather at least to gain substantial confidence about, whether Dr. Yeadon is telling the truth or not.

One way is to see what happens when Dr. Yeadon and some qualified expert(s) who disagree with him are in a fair debate in which each side has to respond to what the other side says. Currently the experts who defend the official Covid-19 story refuse to debate. But if people who agree with Dr. Yeadon organized a VERY big aggressive campaign to challenge such experts to debate people such as Dr. Yeadon, then the general public would become aware that a serious challenge—by highly credentialed people—to debate had been made and would wonder why the experts in support of the official story refuse to debate (one obvious reason being, of course, that they are afraid they would lose the debate.)

It is not only people who agree with Dr. Yeadon who want such a debate to take place. Lots of people who think Dr. Yeadon is wrong would love to see him clobbered once and for all in a very public debate with an expert with whom they agreed. Such people could also be enlisted in the campaign that challenges experts who disagree with Dr. Yeadon to debate.

The other way to find out if Dr. Yeadon is telling the truth is to get our hands on ALL the relevant documents and files of ALL the relevant organizations and to make people involved in determining the policies that were implemented during the Covid-19 years testify under oath. An investigating committee with full subpoena powers could do this. But of course this would require a revolution. This is one more very good reason to have a revolution. It’s possible, as I discuss here.

Dr. Yeadon says that the Covid-19 story is like the “C02 is causing catastrophic global warming” story: a lie used by the very rich to control the rest of us. Well, I am quite certain he’s right about the climate alarmism, and I have written about that here.

#7.

Read here an interview with an Amazon Labor Union strike leader.

I wish I could communicate with Amazon Labor Union members. I wrote this article for them: “How the Amazon Labor Union Can Gain MUCH More Support.”

If you agree with my article and know an Amazon labor Union member, please share it with them.

#8.

Here’s an interesting piece of evidence that, despite whatever sexist stereotypes some people may still believe (less today than in the past, presumably), women no less than men are very much interested in mathematics and not just “feminine things.” This is a photo of a page from the book, The Penguin Book of Curious and Interesting Mathematics, by David Wells:

#9.

When Americans make an egalitarian revolution it will be because they know that the only way to end things they hate, such as the lack of affordable housing and the lack of affordable good health care and the ways the rich routinely and openly treat us like dirt, AND THE WAY THOSE DAMN ROBOTS ANSWER THE PHONE.

For example:

r/sysadmin•6 yr. ago

Lord_Jereth

I EFFING hate robo-operator menus! A rant.

Rant

Hey, multi-national, too big to fail and too big for your own britches conglomerates: WE HATE ROBO-OPERATORS!

I've spent the last three days on the phone - first trying to report a problem to a major US company, and then the last two trying to follow up on said problem - with each call costing me anywhere from thirty minutes to over an hour just to get to a human being who could both understand and handle my case.

This morning, after 45 minutes of surfing menu after menu, being shuffled from one wrong department to another, then put back in the queue multiple times to fight through yet more menus, having the robo-operator change to spanish at one point and put me on hold for 20 minutes, I finally got a real live person who answered my question with ONE. SIMPLE. SENTENCE. which is all I needed in the first place.

You're not saving ANYONE any time with such systems; neither us, your paying customers, nor your own operators who have to keep rerouting calls to the wrong departments. It doesn't in any way streamline the process. It just makes paying customers constantly frustrated by being asked irrelevant questions, the answers to which the system doesn't understand anyway, and routing calls to the wrong places. Then, in the astronomically rare case that the call actually does get routed to a real live carbon unit in the correct department, that same person then asks all the same questions the robo-operator asked anyway. So what is the EFFING point?!

All anyone wants is to talk to a human who can rout them to the correct department and get their problem solved. Why is that so hard for you people to understand? You've had these systems in place for years and they haven't EVER gotten any better or easier to use. STOP WASTING MY TIME!!!!

For example:

And this example.

I wrote about the damn robots here.

#10.

My phone rang this evening (Feb. 25) and it was, in person, my liberal congresswoman, Ayanna Pressley, telling me that if I hold on I will be in a tele-town-hall and I can ask her a question by dialing *3. So I immediately dialed *3 and a staff person asked me what my question was. I said, “Most Americans want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Do you agree with them?”

Well, the tele-town-hall happened and lots of people got called on to ask their question, live and in their own words. But I was never called upon, even though I was surely one of the first to call in my question.

I think I was censored. What do you think?

When the staff person asked me my question I didn’t know that if called upon I would be allowed to ask my question live, in my own words; I thought it would just be the Congresswoman answering the version handed to her by the staff person. The next time this happens, if there ever is one, I will tell the staff person only something vague, such as “Do you want more economic equality?” Then maybe I wouldn’t get censored and I’d be able to say what I would have said when called on, which is this:

“Congresswoman, I have asked more than two thousand random people in Boston and 50 random people at a pro-Trump rally in Boston who were mainly from western Massachusetts, the same question I will ask you. I asked them, “Do you think it would be a good idea or a bad idea to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.” In every case, more than 85% of people said it would be a good—or great!—idea. Also, 500 of my neighbors in zip code 02135 posed for a photo holding a sign saying they have this same exact goal, and agreed for the photo to be displayed publicly.

“Do you, Congresswoman, agree with these people that it would be a good idea to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor? Will you formally call for this goal?”

Live and learn.

For your information, the questions and the congresswoman’s answers were all about how she was going to work against specific bad things the Republicans were doing.