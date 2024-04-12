Share

Put Zionism in its larger context to understand how to defeat it

In my earlier post, “Oppressors Need Bogeyman Enemies and Invent them When Necessary: WHICH EXPLAINS THE ACTUAL VERSUS APPARENT AIMS OF U.S. IMPERIALISM,” I give many examples throughout history and around the world, of the fact that oppressors use, and need, bogeyman enemies to control their own have-nots.

The way an oppressor class creates a bogeyman enemy is to inflict on some people an injustice (such as the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians). People who suffer an injustice will almost certainly resist it one way or another (such as the intifadas), and that resistance—whatever form it takes—is all the oppressor needs. The oppressor class’s designated spokespersons—the head of state, loyal politicians and media pundits, etc.—can then simply point to that resistance without revealing or explaining the injustice that causes it, and tell their OWN have-nots:

“Look! Those people are attacking you for no good reason; they are your enemy. We are your protector. Obey us if you want to be safe from your enemy.”

Those who do not explain what is going on, who do not expose this bogeyman-enemy scheme for what it is, who do not expose and condemn the original injustice AND its bogeyman-enemy-scheme PURPOSE, are aiding and abetting the oppressor’s oppression of not only the people who are portrayed as the bogeyman enemy but also the oppression of the oppressor’s OWN have-nots.

The reason failure to expose and condemn the bogeyman-enemy scheme itself aids and abets the oppression of the people portrayed as the bogeyman enemy is this: The oppressor can only continue oppressing the “bogeyman enemy” people as long as it has the support of its OWN have-nots for that oppression. Therefore, anybody who seriously aims to end the oppression of the “bogeyman enemy” people must expose the bogeyman enemy scheme and in particular how it is a scheme for oppressing as well the oppressor’s OWN have-nots.

This is what good leaders do! Martin Luther King, Jr. did this with respect to Jim Crow oppression of blacks—explaining how it was for the purpose of enabling the Southern upper class to oppress the poor whites too—in his famous 1965 Selma, Alabama speech you can read and listen to here .

Apply what I wrote above to the current anti-Zionism movement

Therefore, I accuse so-called “Pro-Palestine” “anti-Zionism” leaders who do not expose and condemn the bogeyman-enemy-scheme reality of Zionism (which I explain and prove here and additionally here re Hamas) of aiding and abetting Zionism. When so-called anti-Zionism leaders (such as the leaders of Jewish Voice for Peace) CENSOR and expel those who DO expose and condemn the bogeyman-enemy-scheme reality of Zionism, they are acting as agents of Mossad!

Read here what a TRUE anti-Zionism movement would do.

As you know, Israel requires the support of the U.S. government to continue the Zionist ethnic cleansing project. The U.S. government is able to give Israel the support it requires ONLY because a substantial number of the American have-nots do not understand the bogeyman-enemy-scheme reality of Zionism. They wrongly believe (as the Zionists and mass media constantly proclaim) that the two sides in the conflict are “the Palestinians” versus “the Jews.” Americans who know about and are horrified at the Holocaust (it’s mainly older Americans, as I show here) and who believe the Zionist lie that Israeli violence is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, will continue to support Israel (at least conditionally) despite their alarm at the magnitude of violence in Gaza. Why? Because they will not take the side that they view as being opposed to the Jews and opposed to what Jews must do to remain safe.

The Americans who support Israel hear the Zionists themselves expressing great sadness at the Zionist violence. The Zionists don’t deny that the violence is terrible. They only say it is necessary to make Jews safe.

Here's how Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir expressed it:

“We can forgive the Arabs for killing our children. We cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill their children." [Source is here.]

Golda Meir may have been better than most Zionists in expressing this Zionist view so pithily, but virtually every Zionist thinks about, and defends, Israeli violence this way, viewing it as, however unfortunately, necessary for self-defense of Jews.

The most important thing that anti-Zionists—TRUE anti-Zionists—must do in places such as the United States, whose governments enable Israeli ethnic cleansing to continue, is to REFUTE THE LIE THAT THE ZIONIST VIOLENCE IS FOR THE PURPOSE OF MAKING JEWS SAFE!

Note that when the vast majority of American have-nots learned about the injustice of apartheid in South Africa AND ALSO never heard a persuasive argument in its defense, then the U.S. government was forced to do a 180 and switch from supporting Apartheid South Africa to condemning it. The anti-Zionism movement, if it had good leaders, could likewise force the U.S. government to switch from supporting to condemning the Zionist ethnic cleansing project.

But based on the actual BEHAVIOR of so-called U.S. “anti-Zionism” leaders, their refusal to expose the bogeyman-enemy-scheme reality of Zionism, I believe they want to KEEP THE U.S. GOVERNMENT SUPPORTING ISRAEL. This explains their horrible leadership, such as telling their followers to attack the American have-nots in the name of supporting Palestinians. Mossad LOVES that they do this.

Read the full L.A. Times article here.

Because of the undeniable horrible extreme Israeli genocide in Gaza, U.S. pro-Zionists such as the oh-so-liberal Joe Biden supporter, Robert Reich, have been forced to say that they support Israel conditionally but not unconditionally. By conditional support they mean it is correct for the U.S. to support Israel, i.e., to support its seven-plus decades of ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and its justifying of the violence it uses for this purpose in the name of “Israel’s right to defend itself.” But, they say, it is not OK to give UNCONDITIONAL support to Israel and so Biden should tell Israel to end the genocide in Gaza. Watch Robert Reich say this at time point 1:15 in this video of his. Reich, et al, can ONLY persuasively maintain their conditional support of Israel by covering up its bogeyman-enemy-scheme reality. That is the ONLY way they keep their followers lined up in support of Israel and pro-Zionism politicians like Joe Biden. The ONLY way!

There are many ways that phony “anti-Zionism” leaders avoid doing the most important thing to WIN

The particular WAY that these phony “anti-Zionism” leaders refuse to expose the bogeyman-enemy-scheme reality of Zionism varies. Most just never mention it as they wave their Palestinian flags and wear their kaffiyehs. They simply let the mass media do the coverup by framing the conflict as “Israel [i.e., Jews] versus the Palestinians.” Some phony “anti-Zionist” leaders even refute the fact of the bogeyman-enemy-scheme reality of Zionism by saying—falsely!—that Israel is a state that is defending ordinary Jews. For example BDS on its website here displays a statement by Benjamin Netanyahu asserting that Israel is a state “of the Jewish people” (meaning, of course, that it is defending the welfare of its ordinary Jewish citizens, right?) BDS displays this lie AS IF IT WERE AN ADMISSION OF THE TRUTH! This lie is the Zionist coverup of the bogeyman-enemy-scheme reality of Zionism, but BDS treats it as the TRUTH—a sad truth but the truth nonetheless. With enemies like this who accept its key propaganda lie as the truth, Zionism doesn’t need friends.

If BDS were truly aiming to defeat Zionism then it would tell people that, contrary to Netanyahu’s statement about Israel being the state of the Jews, Israel is no more a state of, by and for ordinary Israeli Jews than the United States is a state of, by and for ordinary Americans. Both states are dictatorships of the rich, ruled by billionaires. Again, read my article proving this here.

Some Marxists, when confronted with my explanation of the bogeyman-enemy-scheme reality of Zionism try to refute it by denying that there are any have-not Israeli Jews. Read how the self-described Marxist, Jeff Halper, did this here.

Other Marxists (see for example here, on a platform representing the views of the Marxist-Leninist Progressive Labor Party) talk at great length about how Zionism is wrong for oppressing Palestinians and how Israeli Jews are wrong (racist) for supporting the Zionist oppression of Palestinians and even that the reason Israeli Jews support Zionism is because they believe lies told them by Zionist leaders, but nowhere in this Marxist narrative is there an explanation of the bogeyman-enemy-scheme for oppressing Jewish have-nots. The reason Marxists don’t acknowledge the bogeyman-enemy-scheme reality of Zionism is because they don’t believe that it is true; they don’t believe that working class people (in general, not just Israeli Jews) have anti-capitalist aims and values that make it necessary for their capitalist oppressors to do ANYTHING to control them; they believe that working class people, unless led by Communists, support the status quo and its capitalist values. I discuss this fundamental elitism of Marxism here.

Some anti-Zionists love to say bad things about Zionism that have nothing to do with its bogeyman-enemy-scheme reality but that DO—for whatever reason—excite and fascinate the anti-Zionist in question. Here’s an example of an anti-Zionist ignoring the bogeyman-enemy-scheme reality of Zionism and focusing INSTEAD on how Zionists are using the genocide in Gaza to test and develop high tech weapons and gizmos that will be used against everybody in the future.