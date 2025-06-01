JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Jun 1

Agreed John. They condemn themselves by condemning the contrived opposition. Thanks as always. Your insight is so incisive..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
Jun 1

Awful!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture