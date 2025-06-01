Bruce Springsteen & Donald Trump Team Up to Divide the Have-Nots
The vast majority of the fans of both men want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor; but "The Boss" & "The Don" never mention that goal.
Because of this:
It’s no wonder The Guardian is able to report this:
This is what happens—the have-nots are divided-and-ruled by the rich—when “our leaders” censor the egalitarian revolutionary aspiration that in fact unites the vast majority of the have-nots and instead talk only of how bad “the other side’s leader” is1 while covering up the anti-working-class crimes of “the side they are on.”2 Leaders who do this are tacitly acting as a team against the have-nots. And they will get away with it as long as we don’t have a large explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement, a movement that you—even if just as a single individuals—can help build this way.
Our real leaders are those who explicitly champion what the vast majority of people want, and who condemn the fake leaders who don’t.
Thus Springsteen said the Trump administration was “a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration” and The Guardian reports “Trump responded by calling Springsteen highly overrated. “Never liked him, never liked his music or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — just a pushy, obnoxious JERK,” he wrote on social media. “This dried out prune of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back in the Country.”
Springsteen acted as a cheerleader (on stage with Pres. Obama) for the Democratic Party that provided bombs and other massive support to Israel’s genocide against Palestinian working class people, and that provided hundreds of billions of dollars and weapons galore to the notoriously corrupt anti-working-class and pro-Nazi-ethnic cleansing Kiev regime, and that callously ignored the plight of the working class people who suffered from the Palestine, Ohio train disaster. And of course Donald Trump is the cheerleader in chief for cutting Medicare with his “big beautiful” bill, and cruelly attacking illegal immigrants, and supporting the genocide of Palestinians, and arming the Nazis in Kiev (until it became clear they had lost the war against Russia).
Agreed John. They condemn themselves by condemning the contrived opposition. Thanks as always. Your insight is so incisive..
Awful!