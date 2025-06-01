Share

Because of this:

It’s no wonder The Guardian is able to report this :

This is what happens—the have-nots are divided-and-ruled by the rich—when “our leaders” censor the egalitarian revolutionary aspiration that in fact unites the vast majority of the have-nots and instead talk only of how bad “the other side’s leader” is while covering up the anti-working-class crimes of “the side they are on.” Leaders who do this are tacitly acting as a team against the have-nots. And they will get away with it as long as we don’t have a large explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement, a movement that you—even if just as a single individuals—can help build this way.

Our real leaders are those who explicitly champion what the vast majority of people want, and who condemn the fake leaders who don’t.