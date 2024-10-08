Share

Dear friends,

I urge you to write letters to the editor or make online comments, to whatever newspapers or magazines you read, that express the KEY FACTS (spelled out below) about the Israel/Palestine conflict that the ruling class absolutely censor (as I show below) in order to ensure that the issue will be maximally divisive of the have-nots both in the United States (and the West generally) and in Israel and Palestine.

Here are the KEY FACTS —the facts that show that the conflict is actually between the have-nots (Jews and non-Jews alike) versus the haves (Jews and non-Jews alike) and NOT between “The Jews” versus “The Palestinians”:

Israeli government violence against Palestinians is, as far as the actual rulers of Israel are concerned, for the purpose of OPPRESSING ORDINARY ISRAELI JEWS. Israeli violence against Palestinians is designed to make the Palestinians hate Israel and thus be a bogeyman enemy that the billionaire rulers of Israel pretend to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby control and severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. Read the proof of this, based on mainstream including Israeli sources at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-s-government-attacks-jews-to . Zionist leaders from the outset have had an anti-Jewish working class goal. During the Holocaust they betrayed ordinary Jews by opposing efforts to rescue them from the Nazis because those rescue efforts didn't advance the goal of creating the Jewish state they wanted more than saving Jewish lives. Read the proof of this based on mainstream including Jewish sources at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/why-really-zionist-leaders-have-always?r=1iggn . Israel for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power (still today!) to make the bogeyman enemy maximally frightening. Read the proof of this based on mainstream sources at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-funds-hamas-keeps-it-in-power . If one wants to be on the side of ordinary Jews instead of billionaire Jews, then one should oppose the Jewish state idea, just as one would oppose the idea of a White state if one is on the side of ordinary and not billionaire white people. This is proved at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/there-should-not-be-a-jewish-state?r=1iggn . Hamas is also controlled by billionaires and oppresses ordinary Palestinians in Gaza as shown at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/hamas-leaders-are-billionaires-who?r=1iggn . Hamas got votes not because Palestinians want an Islamic theocracy but because Hamas was less corrupt than the alternative Palestine Authority and pretended to be fighting Israel militantly.

You have my permission to use my own words if you wish, to copy and paste or edit or just use the first fact by itself, however you wish in any letter you write.

Here’s what the censorship looks like

The anti-Zionism organizations, funded by Big $, carry out the censorship, as you can read about here.

The oh-so-liberal famous Harvard psychologist, Steven Pinker, wrote an opinion piece in the Boston Globe titled, “ How I wish Harvard taught students to talk about Israel: I am heartsick over the death and destruction in Gaza. But I am also stunned by the simplistic hatred that has been hurled at Israel, not least by students at my own institution” that ends with: I would desperately like to see a cease-fire in Gaza and a Palestinian state. Yet I know enough Israelis and American Zionists to understand the counterarguments. No other country would tolerate a fortress on its border that regularly bombarded it with tens of thousands of rockets and sent out terrorists to kill and kidnap its citizens. A state in the West Bank, always vulnerable to Hamas takeover, would multiply the menace. I like to think that human ingenuity can find a way for Israel to attain the security of other democracies, with no force or repression. Yet its venomous critics have advanced no such plan. Pinker avoids like the plague expressing or even hinting at any of the KEY FACTS about the conflict that would unite the vast majority of people (excluding the very rich) on the basis of being on the side of the have-nots against the haves.

The Guardian has an article titled, “ US universities failed to nurture meaningful dialogue after 7 October. But some students are still trying to talk.” Read this article and you will see that just like the one by Steven Pinker, while it purports to be all about even-handedness and nuance and promoting real dialog, it nonetheless absolutely censors any of the crucial KEY FACTS that would create unity of the vast majority of people.

Read here how Dartmouth College censors the KEY FACTS .

YouTube took down my video presenting the KEY FACTS (“violated community standards against hate speech” doncha know?) and gave me my second strike, with notice that one more strike and all my videos would be taken town. So I put my video on Vimeo here:

When I post the KEY FACTS in a comment to a Boston Globe article the Globe’s moderator deletes it after an hour or so, leaving the hostile comments to it that call me—by name—a “conspiracy theorist” or an “idiot” etc.

Look anywhere you want where the Israel/Palestine conflict is the topic of discussion and you will see this censorship in action, once you are aware of the KEY FACTS. Of course until you are aware of the KEY FACTS you will not notice their being censored. The ruling class counts on this, to make its divide-and-rule strategy work.