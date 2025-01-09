Share

The Harvard Crimson reports:

How the ‘hospital leaders’ (ruling class) get away with ‘distancing’ the hospital from demonstrations against genocide

How do the ‘hospital leaders’ (ruling class) get away with their hostility to demonstrations against obvious undeniable genocide that incorporates bombing hospitals and killing doctors? There is only one way and it is this.

They rely on the Zionist Big Lie that says Israeli violence against Palestinians is and always has been for the noble purpose of making Jews safe.

I prove here (with mainstream sources no less) that this Zionist Big Lie is in fact a Big Lie; I prove that Israel’s violence against Palestinians is for the purpose NOT of making Jews safe but on the contrary of enabling the Israeli billionaire ruling class to get away with horribly economically oppressing Jewish working class people in Israel.

But because virtually nobody, not even anti-Zionists, refute this Zionist Big Lie, the sad fact is that STILL, despite widespread knowledge now that genocide is taking place in Gaza, more Americans support Israel’s government than support the Palestinians.

As of November 17, 2024 one poll shows the following:

What Can YOU Do about This?

You can help refute the Zionist Big Lie by copying and pasting any or all of the following five paragraphs in your letters to the editor of your local newspaper or in comments you post to articles; you don’t have to credit me and you can edit the wording however you wish while including the link(s) to my article(s), which are very persuasive even to most passionately pro-Israel Jews as I have learned from personal experience (Read them and you will see why.)

Israeli government violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of OPPRESSING ORDINARY ISRAELI JEWS. Israeli violence against Palestinians is designed to make the Palestinians hate Israel and thus be a bogeyman enemy that the billionaire rulers of Israel pretend to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby control and severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. Read the proof of this, based on mainstream including Israeli sources at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-s-government-attacks-jews-to .

Zionist leaders from the outset have had an anti-Jewish working class goal. During the Holocaust they betrayed ordinary Jews by opposing efforts to rescue them from the Nazis because those rescue efforts didn't advance the goal of creating the Jewish state they wanted more than saving Jewish lives. Read the proof of this based on mainstream including Jewish sources at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/why-really-zionist-leaders-have-always?r=1iggn .

Israel for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power (still today!) to make the bogeyman enemy maximally frightening. Read the proof of this based on mainstream sources at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-funds-hamas-keeps-it-in-power .

If one wants to be on the side of ordinary Jews instead of billionaire Jews, then one should oppose the Jewish state idea, just as one would oppose the idea of a White state if one is on the side of ordinary and not billionaire white people. I prove this at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/there-should-not-be-a-jewish-state?r=1iggn .

Hamas is also controlled by billionaires and oppresses ordinary Palestinians in Gaza as shown at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/hamas-leaders-are-billionaires-who?r=1iggn . Hamas got votes not because Palestinians want an Islamic theocracy but because Hamas was less corrupt than the alternative Palestine Authority and pretended to be fighting Israel militantly.