Thomas
May 25, 2024

John, once again your on-spot reasoning and clear way of explaining things are always a welcome in understanding this corrupt world we now exist in

Two things come to my mind.....

why is not the descendents of those who owned these Slave Plantations along with those descendents of those on the wrong political side of those injustices the ones who should pay for their fathers crimes.

In so doing... It would stop the whole Reparation Movement as they are not going to hurt their own kind.

Also, this seems like the same tactics that they use when the police are finally found guilty of killing a black man after 5 years of

litigation where the lawyers and judicial system have made enormous amounts of money and the victims family is finally awarded say 5 million dollars. That money always comes from the publicly taxes monies that supports these lawless police institutions. The media always says the City of say N.Y. had to pay the victims family compensation... But it's is always the cities tab payers who do the paying and the Police just keep on doing their

dirty work as usual.

just saying

