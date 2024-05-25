Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The ruling class is promoting black demands for reparations ( like the one shown below ), demands that are always framed in a manner to be maximally divisive of America’s have-nots. The reparations demands are never framed in a manner that would be maximally UNIFYING of the have-nots. This ruling class strategy is simply the latest version of the same divide-and-rule strategy that was behind its Affirmative Action program that I discuss here. The ruling class’s approved reparations proposals all have in common this feature: they are designed to create enormous resentment of blacks by non-black have-nots.

If you have never heard of a framework for reparations that would be maximally unifying of the have-nots, well, that’s not an accident; the ruling class CENSORS that framework, for the obvious reason. Let’s take a look at it.

Reparations the GOOD way would truly result in everybody getting exactly what they deserve!

The obvious way to have just reparations is what I discuss in my “REPARATIONS THE GOOD WAY FOR SLAVERY AND JIM CROW AND GENOCIDE AGAINST AMERICAN INDIANS.” Reparations the good way—the egalitarian way—would unite the vast majority of the have-nots of ALL races. How so? Good reparations would mean removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with NO RICH AND NO POOR. It would mean that the economy would be based on the egalitarian principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” This is described in greater detail here. This is in fact what the vast majority of people want, as I prove here.

With reparations the good, egalitarian, way, everybody would have what they deserve, no less and no more. There would be no bitterness about, say, a poor white person who came, or whose ancestors came, to the United States long after slavery feeling resentful for being taxed (or suffering from very high inflation) in order to hand a lot of money to a black person who might be richer than the white person and—who knows?—not actually the descendant of slaves.

Reparations the BAD Way— i.e. , all current proposals—Is Extremely Divisive, On Purpose

Reparations the BAD way, the DIVISIVE WAY, meaning taking wealth from those deemed not to be descendants of slaves (or from those deemed to be descendants of slave-owners or from descendants of beneficiaries of slavery, depending upon the exact flavor of the reparations plan) and giving it to those deemed to be descendants (on both the maternal and paternal side? on just one side? same amount of reparations in either case? who knows?) of slaves, is what our current rulers—from the City of Boston to San Francisco (read this!)—have in mind. The Boston Globe article reports a public opinion poll that confirms how divisive such reparations would be; it reports:

A little-known poll by the Health Equity Compact and MassINC last spring showed that three out of every four Black respondents supported monetary reparations to address racial health disparities and other inequities, and so did two-thirds of Latino respondents. Half of Asian respondents in the poll said they support reparations, while only 40 percent of white respondents did — 44 percent said they opposed reparations.

Reparations the BAD way, no matter what flavor is ultimately, if ever, selected, can only result in many people NOT getting exactly what they deserve. Public discourse about various flavors of BAD reparations will inevitably produce bitterness and discord between the races of have-nots. A sample of this bitterness and discord is seen in the comments to the Boston Globe article, which I have copied for you below.*

It is obvious that the actual aim of our rulers’ promotion of a public discussion of reparations—a discussion from which the egalitarian GOOD kind of reparations is absolutely censored!—is to foment racial divisiveness, and NOT to make our society more just.

The black Boston reparations commission that is making the reparations demand reported in the news article copied above was created by Boston Mayor Michele Wu.

Not surprisingly, Mayor Wu is connected, through her Chief of Staff, to the World Economic Forum (WEF):

Tiffany Chu, Chief of Staff to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, delivered this year’s Commencement keynote address. Ms. Chu, a first generation Taiwanese American, comes from a background in design, urban planning, and entrepreneurship. Prior to joining the Mayor’s office, she was the CEO & Co-founder of Remix, a collaborative software platform for transportation planning used by 500+ cities around the world. Remix was named a Tech Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and Bloomberg for furthering sustainability and equity in the field, and was acquired by Via in one of the largest software acquisitions of 2021.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is the global organization of the world’s ruling classes. Everything the WEF advocates and implements is geared to keeping the haves of the world in power over the have-nots, to keeping the haves super rich, powerful and privileged and enabling the haves to treat the have-nots like dirt in order to keep the have-nots “in their place.” Not surprisingly, therefore, Mayor Wu ordered the Boston police to remove and arrest pro-Palestine protesters from their encampment:

Mayor Wu: Arresting pro-Palestine protesters and promoting divisive—not unifying—reparations is how she serves the ruling class.