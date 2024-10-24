JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Oct 24, 2024

Very well said. Thank you

Thomas
Oct 24, 2024

John,

I agree with your reasoning as always...

and am grateful for your tireless crusade for truth and justice in these trying times.

My comment today, although not directly aligned with your 'post' is a 'piece' I send to my son to allow him to 'see' the EVIL in the World as I 'see' it. It is done through the dialogue of the evil character 'Bane' in the 2008 Batman movie 'the Dark Knight Rise's' I found that the words of the writer of the film perfectly described the 'mind and motives' behind the Minds. Of Evil.

The words in italics are what I 'hear' and explain how it relates to us Spiritually and

In reality today.

.............

So Here It Is....

from the movie Batman 2008 ' the Dark Knight Rises ' Tom Hardy (I didn't know that was him) he plays Bane (definition-a cause of great distress and annoyance).... definitely Evil.

.....................................

from this dialog in the movie, I will take the liberty to superimpose thru italics() ... the writers script and what I would say is his total capturing of evils idealogy thru the mouth of Cane to his helpless victims (God's Children)of the World.

.......................................

Cane: (Netanyahu) "as I terrorize Gotham(Gaza)...I feed it's people Hope (the Israel's, preemptively dropped thousands of leaflets upon the Palestinians directing them to clear the area before their numerous bombings commenced.... always done without much chanch of them having adequate time of escaping) to poison their soul.

I will let them believe they can survive.

So that you( talking to Batman , whom by no coincidence cannot kill + the God's Children of the World) can watch them clamoring over (fighting with each other to escape death) each other to stay in the sun. (save his own life) (exactly what the devil said to God in Job 2:4-7)

and than when you have understood the depth of your failure ( saw how your lack of action has allowed this Genocide to continue)

I will destroy Gotham (Gaza and the complete Middle East) and when it is in ashes

than you have my permission to die (Evil, it seems is not satisfied with just killing the fleshy body... it will never be completely fulfilled until it takes God's spiritual soul from within you)

So.... it was with almost prophetic accuracy that the writers of this movie have foretold what was to be cast upon us 16

years later.....

just saying...

