The mass media, as illustrated by this local Boston news article, is working hard to persuade Americans that opposition to immoral Israeli genocidal violence against Palestinians in Gaza is simply antisemitism. This is how divide-and-rule works: make lots of have-nots wrongly believe that lots of other have-nots are evil people.

If you read this WCVB5 article you will learn that the supposedly antisemitic sticker’s image was the Israeli flag with a swastika substituted for the menorah in the middle of it, and with the words “Stop Funding Israeli Terrorism.” WCVB5 hysterically declares the sticker to be antisemitic.

How is this sticker antisemitic?

The sticker is quite obviously accusing the Israeli government, and Israelis who support it currently in spite of its genocidal violence against Palestinians, of being like the Nazis, who famously committed genocide against the Jews. Well, the Israeli government IS indeed being like the Nazis in this respect.

What about that swastika?

The swastika on the sticker was obviously not there in support of Nazis but, on the contrary, in opposition to Nazism and modern-day genocide like that of the Nazis. The swastika was clearly in the sticker as a symbol of evil. Is that antisemitic? Is it antisemitic to EVER display the swastika? What about the cover of William Shirer’s famous book?

Is it antisemitic to point out that genocide against Palestinians is as immoral as the Nazi genocide against Jews? That it is just as immoral regardless of whether the numbers of people killed are 180,000 Palestinians (according to the Lancet) or six million Jews, and whether the murder was done with bombs or gas chambers?

Is it an attack on Jews—antisemitism—to point this out? No, it is not!

Not only is it not antisemitic to denounce the Israeli government as immoral, it is actually PRO-semitic, meaning PRO-ordinary Israeli Jews, to denounce the Israeli government and the Zionist leaders who created and now control it. Here’s why.

Here’s what is REALLY an attack on Jews.

Zionist leaders (including Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion) sabotaged and opposed efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis during the Holocaust, as I discuss in detail in my article, “Why, Really, Zionist Leaders Have Always Wanted a State of Their Own: It was NOT because of any concern for the welfare of ordinary Jews.“ This is REAL antisemitism. My article opens with the following:

Here is more REAL antisemitism:

For decades Israeli leaders have been funding Hamas and working to keep it in power (even today, after October 7, 2023!), BECAUSE Hamas is a terrorist organization that deliberately aims to kill ordinary non-combatant Israeli Jewish civilians. Why would Israeli leaders do that? The reason is to make the Palestinians be perceived by Israeli Jews as a maximally frightening bogeyman enemy so that the billionaire rulers of Israel (yes, billionaires run Israel just like billionaires run the United States) can get away with severely economically oppressing Israeli Jewish working class people (yes, this economic oppression is huge, but the media never talk about it!) by pretending to be their protectors against their “real enemy.” I prove all of this with mainstream sources (often Israeli) in these two articles:

Israel's Government Funds Hamas and Works to Keep It In Power

and

Israel's Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians

If you have never heard about this it is because the mass media don’t want you to know about it. When people know the truth, then the divide-and-rule lies stop working.

Probably the people who created the sticker that WCVB5 wrongly says is antisemitic don’t know the facts I have presented above for the same reason you don’t—the mass media censor them. If they did know these facts, they would probably have created a better sticker, one that reflected these key facts, instead of one that made it easy for the media to wrongly accuse of being antisemitic.

Nonetheless, there is no reason to infer from the sticker that those who created it are antisemites. They are, on the contrary, most likely people who very rightly are furious at the genocide that Israel is conducting and no doubt they are frustrated by the fact that too few Americans are opposing it because they think it is antisemitic to do so. The fact is that it is antisemitic NOT to do so.