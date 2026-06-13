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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
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Could be. I clearly remember John Wayne shooting the granddaddy of Vietnam War movies at Fort Bragg—"The Green Berets”—back in 1967-68! The film focused on noble American soldiers battling the villainous Viet Cong. Borrowing a line from the movie, Wayne says the cruelty of the Vietnamese communist soldiers is simply “their style” (“That’s their style!”).

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