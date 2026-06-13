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These wonderful egalitarians and billions of other egalitarians are kept out of power, when push comes to shove, by military forces who may, or may not, obey orders to shoot egalitarians aiming to remove the rich from power. Soldiers enlist for many different reasons, but keeping the rich in power is not one of them. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.

As I write about here, it is possible to remove the rich from power by building an egalitarian revolutionary movement that is sufficiently large and determined enough to persuade a critical mass of members of the armed forces to refuse orders to attack the revolutionary movement and go over to its side and use their weapons to help it defend against those who would attack it.

For this reason, I thought it would be a good idea to read Seth Harp’s book, published by Viking, about Fort Bragg, where the 82nd Airborne Division is based and also where Delta Force is based. Delta Force is essentially a large assassination organization whose soldiers operate in civilian disguise when they are in foreign countries and who (via Delta Force officers) report directly to the White House. The book is focused on Delta Force and individual soldiers in Delta Force, as opposed to the soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division who are not assassins and are not psychologically comparable to the members of Delta Force. Delta force, by the way, is very hard for a soldier to get into, much harder even than the Green Berets or Seal Team 6, which supposedly (!) killed Osama bin Laden.

As I read the book, I asked myself: “Would the individual soldiers Seth Harp describes in enormous detail obey orders to shoot egalitarians when there was an extremely large and determined egalitarian revolutionary movement?”

On the one hand, the soldiers described by Harp are, to use the proper academic vocabulary, massively fucked up. They are strung out on all sorts of drugs, some prescribed by the Fort Bragg doctors and many not. The reason for their drug use is quite evidently the fact that they are assassins who kill people in foreign countries, sometimes even children and often people whose “terrorist” status is barely credible, because they are ordered to kill them, and these soldiers start to worry that their actions were immoral, despite being “patriotic.” As the book discusses, this “moral injury” is a factor in the suicidal and homicidal behavior of the soldiers.

As Seth Harp recounts, Fort Bragg and neighboring Fayetteville (both in North Carolina) where many soldiers live, are together the scene of an inordinate number of murders (even of other soldiers) and suicides and lethal overdoses by soldiers. Marriages fall apart under the weight of drugs and long separation during assassination tours abroad of one partner. Misogyny at Fort Bragg is over the top. Many soldiers become drug dealers, sometimes on a huge international scale. These are not people I would particularly wish to hang out with, that is for sure!

When Delta Force soldiers commit rape (even of women soldiers at Fort Bragg) or murder (even of soldiers at Fort Bragg) the military brass (as Harp shows with example after example) works to make sure that nothing happens to them even when the evidence against them is overwhelming; and the local civilian law enforcement officials, in league with the military brass, just say to these soldier criminals, “Thank you for your service.”

And yet, as I read the book I found no evidence that these severely psychologically damaged soldiers would necessarily obey orders to shoot American civilians in a sufficiently large and determined egalitarian revolutionary movement. In such a movement there would be people whom the soldiers knew were their own relatives, friends or neighbors from back home. Being ordered to kill Americans in this context is quite different from being ordered to kill a foreigner whom one is told is a terrorist enemy of the United States.

I encourage you to read this book. Here are some excerpts from it to pique your curiosity: