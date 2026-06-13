Book Review: The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces, by Seth Harp, 2025
Suspecting, even knowing, something is one thing; seeing it described in gory detail in terms of specific individuals is another.
These wonderful egalitarians and billions of other egalitarians are kept out of power, when push comes to shove, by military forces who may, or may not, obey orders to shoot egalitarians aiming to remove the rich from power. Soldiers enlist for many different reasons, but keeping the rich in power is not one of them. Go here to see 500+ photos of more wonderful egalitarians in my zip code.
As I write about here, it is possible to remove the rich from power by building an egalitarian revolutionary movement that is sufficiently large and determined enough to persuade a critical mass of members of the armed forces to refuse orders to attack the revolutionary movement and go over to its side and use their weapons to help it defend against those who would attack it.
For this reason, I thought it would be a good idea to read Seth Harp’s book, published by Viking, about Fort Bragg, where the 82nd Airborne Division is based and also where Delta Force is based. Delta Force is essentially a large assassination organization whose soldiers operate in civilian disguise when they are in foreign countries and who (via Delta Force officers) report directly to the White House. The book is focused on Delta Force and individual soldiers in Delta Force, as opposed to the soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division who are not assassins and are not psychologically comparable to the members of Delta Force. Delta force, by the way, is very hard for a soldier to get into, much harder even than the Green Berets or Seal Team 6, which supposedly (!) killed Osama bin Laden.
As I read the book, I asked myself: “Would the individual soldiers Seth Harp describes in enormous detail obey orders to shoot egalitarians when there was an extremely large and determined egalitarian revolutionary movement?”
On the one hand, the soldiers described by Harp are, to use the proper academic vocabulary, massively fucked up. They are strung out on all sorts of drugs, some prescribed by the Fort Bragg doctors and many not. The reason for their drug use is quite evidently the fact that they are assassins who kill people in foreign countries, sometimes even children and often people whose “terrorist” status is barely credible, because they are ordered to kill them, and these soldiers start to worry that their actions were immoral, despite being “patriotic.” As the book discusses, this “moral injury” is a factor in the suicidal and homicidal behavior of the soldiers.
As Seth Harp recounts, Fort Bragg and neighboring Fayetteville (both in North Carolina) where many soldiers live, are together the scene of an inordinate number of murders (even of other soldiers) and suicides and lethal overdoses by soldiers. Marriages fall apart under the weight of drugs and long separation during assassination tours abroad of one partner. Misogyny at Fort Bragg is over the top. Many soldiers become drug dealers, sometimes on a huge international scale. These are not people I would particularly wish to hang out with, that is for sure!
When Delta Force soldiers commit rape (even of women soldiers at Fort Bragg) or murder (even of soldiers at Fort Bragg) the military brass (as Harp shows with example after example) works to make sure that nothing happens to them even when the evidence against them is overwhelming; and the local civilian law enforcement officials, in league with the military brass, just say to these soldier criminals, “Thank you for your service.”
And yet, as I read the book I found no evidence that these severely psychologically damaged soldiers would necessarily obey orders to shoot American civilians in a sufficiently large and determined egalitarian revolutionary movement. In such a movement there would be people whom the soldiers knew were their own relatives, friends or neighbors from back home. Being ordered to kill Americans in this context is quite different from being ordered to kill a foreigner whom one is told is a terrorist enemy of the United States.
I encourage you to read this book. Here are some excerpts from it to pique your curiosity:
“The Taliban are rightly condemned worldwide for their restrictions on women’s freedoms, but their popularity in Afghanistan mainly stemmed from their tough-on-crime policies. The Taliban forbade poppy cultivation; bacha bazi, or boy play; suppressed kidnapping; and in the summer of 2001 completed a countrywide eradication campaign that radically reduced the world supply of heroin. One expert called it “the most dramatic event in the history of illegal drug markets.””
— The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces by Seth Harp
“Despite assurances from The New York Times that 2020 at Fort Bragg had been “relatively calm,” Keith Lewis was the fifty-fourth soldier to die there since the beginning of the year, and not even the last; an artilleryman shot himself in the head a week later, on December 27. The following year, as CID and the FBI were investigating, without much success, the murders of Billy Lavigne, Timothy Dumas, and Enrique Roman-Martinez, another fifty-four Fort Bragg soldiers lost their lives, for a staggering two-year total of 109 fatalities. Only four of those deaths occurred overseas, in Afghanistan and Syria. All the rest took place stateside, mostly on Fort Bragg proper or in Fayetteville. None of the Fort Bragg casualties in 2020 and 2021 were from COVID-19. The majority were deaths of despair: suicides and overdoses. A shocking number were outbursts of fratricidal, soldier-on-soldier violence, or unsolved murders. And many cases were simply marked “pending determination,” to the great frustration of military family members.”
— The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces by Seth Harp
“As tens of thousands of Afghans thronged the garbage dump of an airfield in the blazing heat of summer, desperate to secure a berth on one of the departing planes, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country in a helicopter crammed full of bags of cash. His feeble regime, propped up for twenty years by the Green Berets, had long served as a conduit for washing trillions of dollars out of the tax bases of Europe and America and channeling the money into the offshore coffers of transatlantic security contractors, who in turn funneled a portion to the corrupt politicians in D.C. who kept the war going. For nearly as long, the Afghan client state had functioned as the world’s biggest drug cartel, responsible for producing at least four-fifths and more like nine-tenths of all the heroin consumed during the global opioid epidemic. Facing a certain wipeout by advancing Taliban, the infamous NATO protectorate, which was also deeply inculpated in child sex trafficking and roundly despised by the Afghan people, fell to pieces and dispersed. The Taliban,”
— The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces by Seth Harp
“For the past two decades, Delta Force has functioned as a high-tech death squad dedicated to covertly liquidating the male population base of recalcitrant ethnic and tribal groups that resist U.S. military occupation. That rogue members of such a monstrous institution might quietly put down one of their own, even on American soil, does not overly strain the imagination.”
— The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces by Seth Harp
““You start to see behind the curtain,” said the former Delta Force soldier and Army Ranger Tyler Grey to the podcast host Sean “Buck” Rogers, an ex–Green Beret, of his service alongside the CIA in Iraq and Syria. “Dude, this is not what I thought it was,” Grey realized. “We’re not who I thought we were. We’re not doing it for the reasons I thought.” Over time, the suspicion that the Americans might actually be the bad guys “just continues to grow,” Grey said, speaking in 2023. “To where now I see why veterans of wars, when they’re older, feel a certain way,” he said. “I’m starting to be that guy.””
— The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces by Seth Harp
“In 2021, for the first time since polling began, less than half of respondents in the United States said that they placed a great deal of faith in the armed forces, an unprecedented result replicated by follow-up polls in 2022 and 2023. Partly as a result of the military’s steep decline in public esteem, all four service branches missed their recruiting targets in 2022 and fared little better in 2023 and 2024. The Army raised the maximum enlistment age, temporarily dropped the requirement of a high school diploma, streamlined the naturalization process for immigrants, overlooked previously disqualifying hand and neck tattoos, and offered signing bonuses of up to $ 50,000, yet still fell the furthest short.”
— The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces by Seth Harp
Could be. I clearly remember John Wayne shooting the granddaddy of Vietnam War movies at Fort Bragg—"The Green Berets”—back in 1967-68! The film focused on noble American soldiers battling the villainous Viet Cong. Borrowing a line from the movie, Wayne says the cruelty of the Vietnamese communist soldiers is simply “their style” (“That’s their style!”).