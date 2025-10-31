Here are some people I am afraid of, not least because they, and others like them based in Israel, the UK, France, Russia, China, India, Pakistan and North Korea, threaten thermonuclear war to protect their wealth and privilege and power:
Here’s just a few of the people whom THEY are afraid of (go here to zoom in on the sign1 that makes them so fearful):
And these are just the ones in zip code 02135 that I personally ran into with my camera! Do you notice something interesting about all of these people? They are all ordinary typical working class people, just like the people in YOUR neighborhood.
Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor (and have affordable housing for all who contribute reasonably according to ability too!)
1
They are all holding a sign that reads: “We the People want affordable housing for ALL. To get it we aim to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.”