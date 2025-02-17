Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The haves who rule over us, the have-nots, use the bogus concept of citizenship to prevent the have-nots from abolishing class inequality: removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

According to the bogus concept of citizenship, citizens of, say, the United States, are presumed under the law to be good people, meaning people loyal to the United States (obedient to its laws) instead of being loyal to some other nation. And people who are not citizens of the United States are considered under the law to be bad people (at least not fully good people) because they are not considered to be loyal to the United States. This is the reason, we’re told, that citizens can vote, but non-citizens cannot.

But what “loyalty to the United States” actually means is loyalty to the oppressive RULERS (and obedience to the oppressive laws) of the United States; the rulers of the United States are in fact the haves—the rich—because the United States is in fact a dictatorship of the rich that pretends to be a democracy. If a person goes against the rulers of the United States and acts on the side of the have-nots of the United States, then that person is liable to be prosecuted under the laws of the United States as an enemy of the United States and not a citizen of it; that person can be imprisoned as a seditionist or an insurrectionist.

This is why citizenship is a bogus concept. It purports to be about loyalty to the entire population of the nation in question but it is really about loyalty to the oppressive rich who rule the nation.

In a good society, having egalitarian values is what makes a person a good person under the law

In an egalitarian society the people who are considered to be good people under the law are people who are presumed (unless evidence to the contrary emerges) to have egalitarian values of no-rich-and-no-poor equality, mutual aid, fairness and truth. Such people are in fact the vast majority, as I show here. Such people (when adults) and only such people have the right to participate in the government of the community where they work or live. Where one was born is irrelevant.

The current pro- versus anti-birthright citizenship issue is a bogus issue that our rulers foment to pit us have-nots against each other. Let’s focus on uniting all those with egalitarian values (whom I call egalitarians) against those who hate those values and who currently rule over us.

Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power.

Further reading:

Citizenship Shmitizenship

Beware of the National-Borders Talk Starting Now about How to End the Ukraine-Russia War: National borders and national sovereignty are just not a thing in an egalitarian world. Local Sovereignty of Egalitarians IS a Thing!