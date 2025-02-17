JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JAS
Feb 17, 2025

Hi John. Hilaire Belloc's book The Servile State is an intetesting commentary on the dissolution in England of what he termed the co-operative society where at least a third of land was owned and farmed by ordinary citizens. Ultimately this was undermined by greedy barons who usurped the land stolen from the Churches by the Crown. It then provided these rich landowners with the benefit of exploiting the industrial revolution and making the poor become wage slaves of the rich and evolved into Capitalism. A fascinating read.

Rob (c137)
Feb 17, 2025

Imagine - John Lennon

Imagine there's no heaven

It's easy if you try

No hell below us

Above us only sky

Imagine all the people living for today

Imagine there's no countries

It isn't hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion too

Imagine all the people living life in peace, you

You may say I'm a dreamer

But I'm not the only one

I hope some day you'll join us

And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger

A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people sharing all the world, you

You may say I'm a dreamer

But I'm not the only one

I hope some day you'll join us

And the world will be as one

