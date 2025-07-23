JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Jon Olsen
2h

I firmly disagree with the concept of removing citizenship as being beneficial to the working class. It is lack of Hawaiian citizenship that has allowed the occupying country, the USA, to allow tens of thousands of its (US) citizens to flood that country* (and for 36 years I was one of them) and control its laws and economy. Result? Housing costs that are astronomical, with median house on maybe 5000 square feet of (title-stolen) land to sell for nearly a million dollars and driving indigenous people to flee for economic reasons. Same can be true of other smaller Pacific island nations.

*Yes, Hawai'i remains a country despite the submergence of its de facto sovereignty into suspended animation since 1893. I prove this case with my 2014 book "LIBERATE HAWAI'I! Renouncing and Defying the Continuing Fraudulent US Claim to the Sovereignty of Hawai'i. " Subsequently, the National Lawyers Guild and the International Assn of Democratic lawyers have affirmed the same, though, I must admit, not due to my book. Jon

