Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The BIG LIE.

I wrote earlier here about why the very concept of citizenship is not a good and reasonable thing but a bogus concept that is designed to help the rich treat the have-nots like dirt.

The little lie.

The Oh-so-liberal Boston Globe (my hometown paper) has an article July 10 telling its readers that there is no legal (Constitutional) basis for the Supreme Court to remove birthright citizenship. Here’s the photo in the article:

Here’s the part of the article that tells its readers there is no Constitutional basis for the Supreme Court to remove birthright citizenship:

Trump and his supporters focus on one phrase in the amendment — “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” – saying it means the U.S. can deny citizenship to babies born to women in the country illegally. A series of federal judges have said that is not true, and issued nationwide injunctions stopping his order from taking effect. “I’ve been on the bench for over four decades. I can’t remember another case where the question presented was as clear as this one is. This is a blatantly unconstitutional order,” U.S. District Judge John Coughenour said at a hearing earlier this year in his Seattle courtroom.

The Boston Globe is covering up the fact that there is indeed a very serious constitutional argument (not a morally good argument, which is something altogether different!) that can be made against birthright citizenship. That argument is spelled out by two jurists in a New York Times opinion piece here.

The authors are:

Randy E. Barnett is a professor of constitutional law at the Georgetown University Law Center and an author of “The Original Meaning of the 14th Amendment: Its Letter and Spirit.” Ilan Wurman is a professor of constitutional law at the University of Minnesota and the author of “The Second Founding: An Introduction to the 14th Amendment.”

(In case you can’t read the NYT article, I’ll tell you the gist of it. The basic idea is that if an army invaded the United States to conquer us, and one of the invading soldiers had a baby while in the United States, then that baby should not be an American citizen, and nothing in the Constitution says it should be.)

Here’s why the Boston Globe is covering up the fact that there is a Constitutional argument (again, not a morally good argument!) to be made against birthright citizenship.

There are two reasons.

Reason #1. To make it seem that the Constitution is a wonderful document (which it is not as I write about here and here and here, with background information here) and that it could never ever be legitimately cited as an argument for doing a very bad thing, which most Boston Globe readers would say removing birthright citizenship was.

Reason #2. To prepare its readers to hear it said, if the Supreme Court does remove birthright citizenship (which it may very well do), that Trump and the Supreme Court are going against the Constitution and are hence engaged in an overthrow of “our democracy” (i.e., our fake democracy) and are now obviously fascists.